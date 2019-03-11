Full WWE RAW Videos & Results From Pittsburgh, 3/11/2019

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring as The Shield makes their way out through the crowd – Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

Reigns says he’s learned tomorrow is not promised and if last night was the last ride for The Shield, then he has no regrets. Reigns goes on and says he will be forever grateful for Ambrose and Rollins coming through when he had a favor last week. Reigns says but we are on the Road to WrestleMania 35 and if there are three men who need to handle their business, it’s us. Reigns says he hasn’t had a singles match on RAW in over 5 months so he was hoping they could correct that tonight in Pittsburgh. Fans pop. Reigns says Ambrose has some business too, he doesn’t necessarily know what it is and Ambrose doesn’t either, but that’s why they love him. Reigns wishes Ambrose good luck. Reigns says the man who has some real business is Rollins as he faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Fans chant “slay The Beast!” and Reigns says that’s exactly what Rollins is going to do.

Reigns goes on praising Rollins and gets a “burn it down!” chant going. They hug and Ambrose joins them with the embrace. The Shield does their signature fist bump in the middle of the ring as the music starts up. Ambrose and Reigns leave the ring and Rollins takes the mic. He says The Shield burned it down at WWE Fastlane last night. Rollins is interrupted by Paul Heyman, who comes out to the stage with a mic. Heyman does his usual introduction. Rollins points out how Lesnar has had trouble with AJ Styles, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Rollins says it seems like Lesnar has trouble with guys who are like Rollins’ size. Rollins gives all credit to Styles, Bryan and Balor but says there’s just one man who can beat Lesnar at WrestleMania. Rollins says Heyman has just 3 weeks before he beats Lesnar and brings the title back to RAW, every single week. A “slay The Beast!” chant starts back up. Heyman says Lesnar didn’t have time to prepare for any of the opponents Rollins listed. Heyman tells fans there is no booing when he has the mic but they boo louder anyway. Heyman goes on making excuses for Lesnar. Heyman leads us to a video package that shows how dominant Lesnar is.

Heyman says ever since Rollins won the Royal Rumble, Lesnar has had these fantasies of what he’s going to do to Rollins at WrestleMania. Heyman says Rollins thinks he knows Lesnar but he has no idea. SmackDown Superstar Shelton Benjamin suddenly rushes the ring from behind and delivers two German suplexes to Rollins, then a third. Benjamin stands tall over Rollins as his music hits. We go to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Shelton Benjamin

Back from the break and Seth Rollins waits across from Shelton Benjamin. The bell rings and they go at it. Paul Heyman is on commentary.

They trade holds in the middle of the ring and Rollins takes Benjamin down but Benjamin turns it around and mounts him. Benjamin keeps Rollins grounded now. Rollins fights up and out but Benjamin drops him with a shoulder. They run the ropes and Rollins knocks Benjamin down. Rollins with chops into the ropes now. Rollins with a dropkick. Benjamin goes to the floor for a breather.

Rollins with more shots on the floor now. Rollins brings it back into the ring for more chops in the corner. Rollins comes off the second rope and nails a Blockbuster. Fans pop as Rollins plays to the crowd and cranks up for the Stomp. A “burn it down!” chant starts up now. Benjamin avoids the Stomp but Rollins counters. Rollins tosses Benjamin over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Benjamin meets him at the ropes with a kick to the face. Benjamin crawls in and covers for a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it in the middle of the ring. Benjamin works Rollins over and sends him out to the floor. Benjamin follows and sends Rollins into the barrier. Benjamin with more shots on the outside before leveling Rollins to the floor. Benjamin rolls Rollins back into the ring as Heyman takes a phone call during commentary, apparently from Lesnar. Rollins counters in the ring and sends Benjamin into the turnbuckles.

Rollins continues fighting Benjamin off. Heyman reveals Lesnar will be on RAW next week. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins with more offense and a shot from the top rope for a 2 count. Benjamin comes back and hits a German to Rollins. Benjamin looks to go for the F5 but Rollins slides out and kicks him. Rollins comes back and hits the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Heyman looks on from commentary as Rollins recovers while his music starts up.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Corbin and the face-off between Batista and Triple H.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor to a pop. Balor stops and has a moment with Seth Rollins on the stage. Balor enters the ring and we see a very serious looking Bobby Lashley appear on the big screen, staring at the camera. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is out. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and they go at it. Lashley takes Balor to the corner and unloads, overpowering him. Lashley keeps control and takes Balor down. Lashley with some trash talking now. Balor comes back with a dropkick. Lashley quickly turns it back around and delivers thrusts in the corner. Balor counters and goes to the apron but Lashley counters that and drops Balor with an elbow to the head. Lashley goes for a move from the apron but Balor slides out and knocks him off. Balor goes on and delivers a big running kick to the face from the apron, knocking Lashley back down on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley has continued to dominate Balor, keeping him grounded now. Balor looks to make a comeback but Lashley drives him down for another pin attempt. Balor counters a move and ends up sending Lashley to the floor through the second rope. Lashley trips Balor and pulls him to the floor. Lashley slams Balor on the apron and rolls back in for a quick 2 count.

Lashley takes his time and manhandles Balor some more, dropping him with a right hand. Lashley keeps Balor grounded in the middle of the ring again. Balor makes a comeback and hits a basement dropkick now. Balor rocks Lashley and knocks him off his feet again with a forearm. Balor with a big chop in the corner. Lashley catches Balor in the corner but Balor slides out. Balor with the double stomp to the chest. Balor charges but Lashley cuts him off and delivers more shoulder thrusts in the corner, then the opposite corner. Lashley looks to put Balor away but Balor slides down and rolls him up for a 2 count.

Lashley scoops Balor again and launches him into the top turnbuckle. Balor comes back with a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Lashley back into the corner and Lashley finally goes back down. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but someone starts ringing the bell at ringside. We see Lio Rush ringing the bell over and over. Rush grabs the title and distracts Balor. Lashley tries to take advantage but Balor rocks him. Balor takes out Lashley and springboards in but Lashley knocks him out of the air with a big Spear. Lashley covers for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley is all smiles as he takes the title and celebrates as the music hits. Rush hits the ring and celebrates with the champ as we go to replays.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss will reveal the WrestleMania 35 host on her “Moment of Bliss” segment.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Baron Corbin. She brings up the negative comments Corbin made about Roman Reigns after he took time off back in October. We get a replay to refresh his memory. Corbin knocks Reigns and says he won’t have his friends tonight, and he’s not 100%, which means he will get exposed in their match. Corbin says he’s been carrying RAW ever since Reigns left and tonight, he will house train The Big Dog.

– We see Ronda Rousey backstage walking. She will address her actions at Fastlane. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey marching to the ring. We get a video package showing what happened in the finish of Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at WWE Fastlane last night.

Rousey tells fans to take their applause and shove it. She calls everyone bandwagon bitches and blasts the fans for supporting Becky. She calls them cowards, just like Becky. Rousey goes on and she’s fired up. She says there is no safety barrier for Flair and Lynch, and she will embarrass them both on the grandest stage of them all. Rousey says that’s why she interfered at Fastlane, so she can make sure she can embarrass them and WWE as the carny sideshow it’s always been. Rousey says she will walk trough them both and leave WrestleMania with the title, and no one can stop her. Rousey gives WWE permission to make this a Handicap Match. She says she’d be embarrassed to break a sweat. Rousey says Becky is a joke, Flair is a joke and anyone who believes in this crap is a joke. She drops the mic but the music hits and out comes Dana Brooke to the stage.

Dana says we’ve heard enough of Rousey’s venom tonight. Dana says she has nothing to lose and she’s not going to let Rousey disrespect WWE or the WWE Universe, or the women’s locker room. Dana, heading to the ring now, says she may not be some big time fighter but she loves WWE and this business. Dana says she’s worked her tail off to be here and to earn the respect of the locker room, to prove she belongs here. Dana goes on about how she fights for the chance but doesn’t even get a match each week. Dana says she might not be on TV and she might not be a household name like Rousey, but all she wants is just the chance. Dana brings up how Rousey usually issues an Open Challenge. Dana introduces herself and says she accepts.

Rousey immediately floors Dana with a big kick. Rousey takes her to the outside and starts tossing her around by her arm. Rousey ragdolls Dana back into the ring and drops her with a Piper’s Pit. Referees hit the ring as Rousey teases an armbar, but says to pay her $60 and she will show us one. She stops and drops a referee with a right hand instead. Rousey takes the title and marches to the back as referees check on Dana. Renee hypes Flair vs. Lynch vs. Rousey at WrestleMania 35. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Corbin in singles action.

– Cole leads us to a video package showing how Batista recently returned to crash the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, using it to send a warning to Triple H. We also see Triple H’s recent response. Still to come, The Game and The Animal will face off on tonight’s RAW.

Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

We go the ring and out comes Aleister Black to a pop. Ricochet is out next, also to a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are out for the match. The bell rings and the former champions do the double team early on. Roode with a Spinebuster to Black. Roode works Black over now and takes him back to their corner. Gable tags in for another double team sequence. Gable with a 2 count on Black. Gable keeps Black grounded now. Roode and Gable with more frequent tags. Black counters a backdrop and rolls Roode up for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Black moves in the corner and Roode hits the ring post. Ricochet gets the hot tag and he unloads on Roode. Ricochet with a neckbreaker to Gable as he comes in.

Ricochet with a big shoulder to Roode in the corner. Ricochet goes to the top as Gable tags in. Ricochet keeps control but Roode and Gable hit the Blockbuster into a German suplex combo for a 2 count. Ricochet fights off a double team. Gable lands on his feet from the top. Ricochet misses in the corner but he comes back and hits a lariat on Gable. More back and forth between the two teams. Ricochet counters the Glorious DDT and they trade pin attempts.

Black tags in and nails a kick to Roode’s head. Ricochet drops Roode with a GTS variation. The double team continues on Roode as Black nails him with a Black Mass. Black covers Roode for the pin to win.

Winners: Aleister Black and Ricochet

– After the match, Black and Ricochet celebrate as Black’s music hits. We go to replays. Cole says WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is here tonight and he wants to address his future. We see Ricochet and Black stop on the ramp to look back at the ring. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival suddenly attack from behind and lay Black and Ricochet out. Roode and Gable look on from the ramp as The Revival backs away from Black and Ricochet.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss reveals the WrestleMania 35 host. Back to commercial.

– We go to the stage and out comes Alexa Bliss for another episode of her “A Moment with Bliss” segment.

Bliss welcomes us and says social media has been buzzing all night about her scoop. And she’s ready to reveal the host for WrestleMania 35. Bliss says hosting WrestleMania is an amazing honor that only a few lucky people will be able to achieve. She names some hosts from previous years – Kim Kardashian, The Rock, The New Day. She says this year’s host is bigger than any reality show, more electrifying than The Rock and has more positivity than The Rock. She introduces the host with a special drum roll video and it is… Alexa Bliss.

Bliss says she’s in total shock and didn’t have a speech prepared. Bliss says it is such an honor for the WWE Universe and they are welcome. A “you deserve it!” chant starts up and Bliss agrees. Bliss says finally WrestleMania will have the host it deserves. And that has been our moment of Bliss. The music hits and that’s it for the segment.

– Cole reminds us that SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost are our WrestleMania 35 special correspondents. We see a video package of highlights from their recent RAW appearance. Charly Caruso is backstage with Braun Strowman, asking about his run-in with Che and Jost. Strowman says they better stay away from him at WrestleMania because he enjoyed jacking him up by his neck. A staffer appears and tells Strowman that his car has arrived. Strowman wonders what car as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and a staffer is out back with Braun Strowman and the red sports car, which is wrapped in a red bow. The staffer reads a letter that came with the car. The letter says this is a gift from Colin Jost and the others from SNL. They hope Braun will treat it better than Vince McMahon’s limousine. Jost says he will see Braun at WrestleMania 35. Braun says he wants to see what the car is made of. He loses his cool and isn’t happy with Jost trying to buy his friendship with a car, plus he can’t even fit in it. Braun starts destroying the car. Braun tells the staffer to tell Colin and Michael that the next time he sees them, it will be live from New York and they will get these hands. It sounds like Strowman is going to appear on SNL.

– We go to the ring and Elias is out with his guitar. Fans give him a bit of a hometown pop.

Elias mentions being back in his hometown as a star. Elias talks about how it’s a miracle that he’s a success because most people born in Pittsburgh are losers. He goes on taking shots at the people of his hometown. The music interrupts Elias and out comes No Way Jose with his conga line.

Elias kicks Jose through the ropes and sends him into the barrier. Elias goes to work on Jose and a member of the conga line, sending them to the barrier and stomping away at ringside. Elias drops Jose with a Drift Away on the ramp. Elias returns to the ring and asks for a microphone as we get a replay of the Drift Away.

– Cole leads us to a video package for 2019 WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat, Booker T and Stevie Ray.

– Lacey Evans makes her way to the announce table, putting her fan in Renee’s face. Evans walks back over to the stage to make her exit as Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax come out for the next match. They trade looks as Jax heads to the ring with Snuka. We go to commercial.

Nia Jax vs. Natalya

Back from the break and Nia Jax is with Tamina Snuka as Natalya comes out. She mentions what happened at Fastlane with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and what’s happened with Ronda Rousey tonight. Natalya says she doesn’t trust Jax or Snuka, but there is one person who she trusts to have her back. The music hits and out comes Phoenix. They head to the ring together.

The bell rings and Jax takes control early on. They go back and forth. Snuka gets involved, allowing Jax to drop Natalya in the corner. Phoenix hits the ring and goes for Jax as the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Nia Jax

– After the bell, Phoenix unloads on Jax and sends her retreating with Snuka. Phoenix calls out for Jax to bring it as Jax regroups with Snuka on the ramp. Phoenix checks on Natalya.

– The cameras cut backstage to the Gorilla Position and we see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley attacking Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka as they return to the backstage area. Officials try to break things up.

– A SUV pulls up in the back and Batista steps out. He heads into the arena with what looks like his own security team. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Triple H in his street clothes. The Game hits the ring and he looks ready to fight.

Triple H paces around and yells out for Batista to come down. Some fans start chanting for The Animal. The music hits and out comes Batista to a pop. He’s wearing a suit and he’s got a microphone.

Batista stops at the top of the ramp and stares down at the ring. Out comes his personal security team. They line the ramp as Batista takes the mic at the top of the ramp. Triple H isn’t impressed as he looks on from the ring. Batista takes his time and checks his watch. Triple H asks if he’s going to stand up there looking like a nose ring model or is he going to come to the ring and face him like a man, like he asked. Triple H says the security must be here to protect him. Batista says no, security is here because Batista isn’t stupid, like Triple H assumes. Batista says he paid attention and learned from two of the dirtiest players in the game – Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The “Wooo’s” go off in the arena. Batista admits security is here for his protection. He asks where Triple H’s sledgehammer is, knowing it’s always nearby. Batista says they will do this on his own terms now and Triple H will give him what he wants. Triple H says he won’t give Batista a damn thing. And why should he? Triple H asks how many times Batista has quit WWE and just walked away. He asks “Dave” if he thinks he’s entitled because he’s some big movie star.

Triple H says he’s not giving Batista anything so that leaves him one option – if Batista won’t come face him in the ring, he will leave the ring and battle through the Guardians of the Independent Scene, or whoever these security guys are, then he will beat Batista’s ass on the stage. Batista says no, but he will be long gone by the time Triple H can get up to him. Batista says they are doing this his way this time. Batista admits he did leave WWE because he wanted to get far away from Triple H, who always held him down. Batista goes on and says Triple H will give him what he wants or he will continue to hurt people Triple H loves. Triple H fires back again, says he’s not giving Batista anything. Triple H wants Batista to come to the ring to fight now. Batista says it’s killing Triple H, he wants to hurt Batista so bad and he’s not in control. Batista repeats “give me what I want” several times. He’s also repeating his other lines. Batista finally says he wants Triple H at WrestleMania 35. They keep yelling at each other and Triple H accepts the challenge.

Batista thanks Triple H. He says this is all he’s wanted – one last match to end his career, on his terms, and to end Triple H’s career, on his terms. Batista says he will see Triple H at WrestleMania. He turns to leave. Triple H stops him and says he’s right, he will see Triple H at WrestleMania. Triple H says Batista better dig deep down and find whatever scrap is left of The Animal because when they get to WrestleMania, it might be on Batista’s terms but the match will be on Triple H’s. Triple H says there will be no rules, no restrictions, no laws… it will be No Holds Barred. Batista stares him down and drops the mic. Batista heads to the back as Triple H’s music hits.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Corbin. Also, Kurt Angle will address his future. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to a big hometown pop as the “you suck!” chant starts up. Angle gets a standing ovation from the Pittsburgh crowd.

Angle talks about leaving Pittsburgh more than 20 years ago to start his career. He’s defeated just about every Legend and Hall of Famer the business had to offer but no matter where he went, he’s considered Pittsburgh his hometown. Which is why he saved this announcement for tonight. Angle announces that he will compete in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.

Angle thanks WWE and everyone he shared a locker room with, and all of the fans. Angle goes on and a “thank you Kurt!” chant starts up. Angle says it’s only right that he has one last match in his hometown, then it’s on to WrestleMania. The music hits and out comes Apollo Crews.

Kurt Angle vs. Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews makes his way to the ring as Kurt Angle looks on. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the bell. They go at it and Angle takes Crews down by his arm, keeping him grounded. They go to the corner and trade moves. Angle with a belly-to-belly throw. Crews comes back with a dropkick. Crews keeps control and hits a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Crews keeps Angle grounded now.

Angle fights up and out of a hold now. Crews fights back and they trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Angle with three straight German suplexes to Crews. Crews still kicks out at 2. Angle waits for Crews to get up now. Crews blocks the Angle Slam. Crews comes back with an enziguri and a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Crews goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Angle moves out of the way. Angle hits the Angle Slam and covers Crews for the pin to win.

Winner: Kurt Angle

– After the match, Angle stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays as Angle gets a standing ovation and more “you suck!” chants from the hometown crowd.

– We see Roman Reigns backstage preparing for the main event. Back to commercial.

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Roman Reigns for his first singles match since October. Reigns is suddenly attacked by Drew McIntyre and out of nowhere. McIntyre unloads on Reigns and talks some trash. Drew drives Reigns into the ring post.

Reigns fights back on the floor but McIntyre levels Reigns with a big Claymore Kick. Drew taunts Reigns and tells him to fight back. Drew waits for Reigns to get back up. Drew delivers another Claymore, sending Reigns face-first into the ring post. Drew promises Reigns that this is just the beginning. Fans boo McIntyre. Officials and medics come tend to Reigns at ringside as he gets to his feet. Seth Rollins comes down to check on Reigns. Reigns assures everyone he’s alright, he just has a small headache. Rollins and Reigns walk up the ramp together as fans cheer Reigns on. We go to replays from the attack. Rollins and Reigns head to the back as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose encouraging Roman Reigns to go into the trainer’s room to get checked out and he does. Ambrose approaches Triple H backstage and says he wants to fight Drew McIntyre tonight, he wants a Falls Count Anywhere match. Triple H says “hell yeah, you’re on” and the match is made.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Dean Ambrose, fired up to fight. Drew McIntyre interrupts with a mic and comes out to the stage. Drew asks if Ambrose will take this beating like a man or if he will squeal like Roman Reigns did. Ambrose leaves the ring and they start brawling on the stage. Ambrose drives Drew into the steel. Ambrose sends Drew off the stage and takes him down on the floor. Ambrose continues to unload on Drew, beating him near the crowd. Drew fights back.

The brawl continues up the stairs into the crowd as they trade shots. They brawl up to a press box and Drew tries to toss Ambrose out of it. Ambrose bites Drew’s fingers to survive. Ambrose launches himself at Drew and takes him back down up in the boxes. We go to commercial with Ambrose in control as the brawl continues.

Back from the break and they are brawling back to the ringside area now. McIntyre drops Ambrose on the floor and then takes apart the steel ring steps. Drew rams half of the steps into Ambrose’s face and covers for a 2 count at ringside. Drew with another steps shot into the face. Ambrose kicks out on the floor again.

Drew with a big suplex on the floor for another 2 count. Drew takes Ambrose back into the crowd area and works him over while talking trash. Ambrose fights back and connects with a low blow. Ambrose charges Drew and unloads with lefts and rights. Drew with a steel chair shot to the gut and then over the back. Drew drops Ambrose over a penalty box barrier in the production area. Drew grabs a steel chair but Ambrose blocks it. Ambrose knocks Drew onto a production case and then wheels it across the floor, shoving it into another case for not much damage. Ambrose drops an elbow on the floor for a 2 count.

McIntyre goes into another production case. They brawl over to the announce table now. Ambrose rolls Drew up for a 2 count. Drew mounts Ambrose on the stage with lefts and rights. Ambrose puts Drew on top of the announce table with a side suplex. Ambrose mounts Drew on top of the table and unloads with strikes. Ambrose stands up on top of the announce table and waits but Drew nails a low blow, then a cheap shot to the eyes with a pencil. Renee can’t believe it. Drew then launches Ambrose like a dart into the LED board.

Drew scoops Ambrose again and launches him into the LED board. Drew with a 2 count on the stage. Ambrose swings wild as Drew taunts him some more. Drew places Ambrose’s neck and upperbody into a piece of railing. Drew backs up and runs at the railing, connecting with a big Claymore Kick. This knocks Ambrose and the railing off the stage. Drew covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits. Ambrose is laid out next to the stage as a medic checks on him. We go to replays. Drew stands on top of the announce table and poses, then pints up at the WrestleMania 35 banner hanging over the ring. Ambrose ends up getting to his feet and moving towards Drew but Drew delivers another Claymore. Drew marches to the ring as officials check on Ambrose. RAW goes off the air.