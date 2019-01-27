Live WWE Royal Rumble PPV Results & Videos, 1/27/2019

Reload during the show for new results and videos.

– The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from Chase Field with Jonathan Coachman. We see fans filing into the stadium. Coach introduces WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Beth Phoenix. They hype tonight’s big event. They send us to Charly Caruso and JBL elsewhere in the stadium. They talk about the importance and some of the Rumble history before leading us to a quick recap video for Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. We go back to the panel for discussion on Banks vs. Rousey. The panel also hypes tonight’s Kickoff title matches. We get a backstage video of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. They take shots at Naomi and Jimmy Uso. Rose is looking for her career to explode with a big Rumble win tonight. Deville is ready to put her hair up and square up, then go on to headline WrestleMania 35. There’s some friendly tension there about Deville having Rose’s back in the Rumble.

Kayla Braxton is backstage with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. He confirms Akam is injured but Rezar still wants to be RAW Tag Team Champion. Vince McMahon has ordered Rezar and Scott Dawson of The Revival vs. another tag team tonight. A win would put AOP and The Revival in line for a future RAW Tag Team Title shot from Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. Drake hopes Dawson will be down with the plan. We go back to the panel and they don’t believe this plan will work. The panel leads us to the “By The Numbers” video for the Rumble. We go back to the panel and they’re interrupted by R-Truth and Carmella. Truth has breaking news – they are both #30 in the Elimination Chamber matches. Carmella says they will throw the biggest party in history after they win tonight’s matches. Coach leads us to a backstage video of Alexa Bliss arriving to the stadium for her ring return tonight. We also get a backstage video from Samoa Joe discussing the Rumble. We go back to the panel and they discuss tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. Lawler can’t go against champion Brock Lesnar. Beth believes Finn Balor could possibly pull it off. Booker says Balor will have to swing and not get hit. Coach hypes the match some more and sends us to a video package for it.

We go to JBL and Charly for a discussion on tonight’s WWE Title match. They also discuss the Royal Rumble Burger from Chase Field. We get a pre-recorded video from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Bryan rips on AJ Styles, people abusing the planet, and the burger. He ends the promo by stomping on the burger. We go back to Coach for a plug on the WWE Worlds Collide tournament. Coach sends us to ringside.

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. Rezar and Scott Dawson

Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young. Out first come RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode for this non-title match. Mike Rome does the introductions. Out next comes Rezar with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Scott Dawson is out next by himself.

Roode and Dawson start the match. Dawson drops Roode with a shoulder. Gable tags in as Roode fights back. They double team Dawson in the corner. Gable catapults Dawson out of the corner for a 2 count. Gable works on the arm now. Dawson fights back but Gable rolls him for a 2 count. Dawson with a 2 count. More back and forth and pin attempts between the two. Gable with a crossbody from the corner for a 2 count. Roode ducks a cheap shot on the apron from Dawson. Dawson takes Gable down and tags in Rezar. They double team Gable and Rezar chokeslams him. Rezar stands over Gable and yells out.

Rezar clubs Gable with forearms on the ropes now. Dawson tags himself in and Rezar isn’t happy. Dawson drops Gable and goes to work on him. Dawson with a suplex for a 2 count. Gable fights up and out. Rezar tags in and breaks up Gable’s pin with a boot. Rezar pounds on Gable now. Rezar with a 2 count. Rezar launches Gable into the turnbuckles and he goes back down.

Dawson comes back in and nails a suplex for a 2 count as Drake cheers them on. Gable fights back but they both go down. Roode and Rezar rally for tags now. Rezar tags in and lifts Gable for a chokeslam, holding him in the air. Gable turns that into an armbar on the ropes as the referee counts. Dawson tags back in to stop the tag but Roode gets it. Roode unloads on Dawson now. Roode nails Rezar in the corner. Roode with a Spinebuster on Dawson as fans pop. Dawson with a big shoulder to the gut in the corner. Roode with a Blockbuster on Rezar. Dawson rolls Roode up for a close 2 count with a handful of tights.

Dawson knees Roode. Rezar holds Roode as Dawson goes to the top but Dawson misses and dropkicks Rezar. Roode and Gable send Rezar out to the floor. Dawson counters Roode for a 2 count. Gable tags in and goes to the top as Roode holds Dawson for the assisted Blockbuster. Gable covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

– After the match, Gable and Roode stand tall and celebrate with the titles as the music hits.

– We go back to JBL and Charly but they’re interrupted by Lio Rush and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley. Rush brags on Lashley for a minute before they walk off. Charly and JBL discuss tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match now. We go back to the panel. Coach is now joined by Phoenix, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for the second hour. They discuss tonight’s Rumble matches and go over the card again.

WWE United States Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

We go to ringside as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Rusev is out next with Lana.

The bell rings and Nakamura charges but Rusev takes him back into the corner. Rusev unloads and drops Nakamura for a quick 2 count. Rusev takes Nakamura back down and drops elbows for another pin attempt. Rusev works Nakamura around the ring now. Rusev with a second suplex. Rusev clotheslines Nakamura over the top rope to the floor near Lana, who applauds her husband.

Nakamura drops Rusev on the floor with a big kick. Nakamura places Rusev on the apron and delivers a high knee. Nakamura with a quick pin attempt now. Nakamura with bad vibrations in the corner now. Nakamura places Rusev on the top turnbuckle and charges in with another knee for a 2 count. Nakamura keeps control until Rusev tosses him to the mat. Rusev with a big dropkick. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Rusev with a fall-away slam. Rusev charges and splashes int he corner. Rusev with a spin kick off the ropes. Rusev covers for another close 2 count.

Rusev sends Nakamura back to the floor. Rusev runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Nakamura meets him at the ropes with a kick to the head. They bring it back in and Rusev avoids a kick. Rusev levels Nakamura with a kick of his own for a 2 count. Rusev shows some frustration now. Rusev stomps on the back but Nakamura gets up. Nakamura sweeps Rusev and unloads, nailing him in the face for a close 2 count. Nakamura waits for Rusev to get up now. They miss the Kinshasa and the Machka Kick but Rusev nails a big double ax handle. Rusev with the Machka Kick. Rusev with a big side-slam. Nakamura pulls Rusev into an armbar. Nakamura turns that into a triangle.

Nakamura keeps the triangle locked until Rusev starts to fade. Rusev powers up but he’s caught in the guillotine. Rusev powers out and hits a big suplex for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Nakamura drops Rusev for another close 2 count. Lana gets on the apron while Nakamura is trying to expose the turnbuckle. She calls him out to the referee. Nakamura yells in her face. Rusev charges but Nakamura moves. Rusev knocks Lana off the apron and she lands on the floor. Rusev yells for her to get up. Nakamura charges from the back with a knee to the head. Nakamura covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura takes the title and celebrates as we go to replays.

– We go back to the panel for more discussion on the Rumble. We go backstage to a crazy Nikki Cross, who hypes up her spot in the women’s Rumble later tonight. The panel shows us highlights from last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” event. Shawn talks about his role with the brand and he gives them props. We also see the post-Takeover brawl from last night. Shawn reveals a Halftime Heat segment online next Sunday during the NFL SuperBowl with a big six-man NXT match. Shawn will be doing guest commentary.

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Kalisto vs. Hideo Itami vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to ringside and out first comes Kalisto. Vic Joseph, Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary. Kalisto is out first. Akira Tozawa is out next. Hideo Itami is out next, accompanied by Ariya Daivari. Daivari heads back to the back. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy is out next.

The bell rings and Itami goes to the floor as the others go at it. Murphy controls some until they go to the outside. Murphy ends up dropping Kalisto on his head on the floor. Itami returns to the ring and motions for Murphy to come in and fight. Itami gets the upperhand and drops Murphy in the corner. Itami stops Tozawa from coming back in the ring. Itami tries to bring Kalisto in from the apron but he resists. Murphy comes over and tries to powerbomb Kalisto to the floor. Tozawa runs the ropes and drops Murphy and Kalisto into the barrier with a dive, which Kalisto turned into a hurricanrana on Murphy. Itami watches from the ring.

Itami brings Kalisto and Tozawa in, keeping them down. Itami with a 2 count on both of them. Itami sends Murphy back to the floor and goes back to work on the others. Tozawa leaps out, taking Murphy down on the floor. Kalisto rocks Itami. Kalisto springboards in with a senton. Kalisto with another big twister off the ropes. Kalisto unloads in the corner and drops Itami for a close 2 count. Murphy comes in and stops the Salida del Sol. Tozawa comes off the top with a missile dropkick to Murphy. Tozawa with more offense and a 2 count on Murphy. Tozawa goes to the top but Itami stops him. Itami brings Tozawa down but Tozawa spikes him into the mat face-first. Tozawa runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Itami.

Kalisto also flies out. Murphy runs the ropes and leaps out, taking all 3 opponents down. Kalisto spikes Murphy into the mat with a hurricanrana for a 2 count. Kalisto goes to the top for a move on Murphy but Itami stops him. Itami gets kicked away. Murphy nails Kalisto and hits a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count as Tozawa breaks it up. More back and forth now. Tozawa drives Murphy into the mat but Itami tries to steal the pin. Kalisto stops it as they all trade pin attempts. Kalisto with Salida del Sol to Itami for a close 2 count.

All 4 Superstars are down now. They get up and brawl. Murphy and Itami are left standing. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Murphy with a big knee and an enziguri. Murphy drops Tozawa. Kalisto and Tozawa drop Murphy. Kalisto and Tozawa go at it now. Tozawa drops Kalisto with a kick. Murphy unloads on Tozawa and hits a big jumping knee. Kalisto also eats a jumping knee as he flies in. Itami goes for the GTS on Murphy but he slides out. Itami with a back-fist. Murphy slides out and nails a knee. Murphy lays Itami out again. Murphy hits Murphy’s Law on Itami in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

– After the match, Murphy stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Murphy stands tall with the title in the air.

– We get a backstage video from Drew McIntyre. Drew talks about how he’s dominated WWE and will continue to do that in the Rumble, then go on to WrestleMania to win the WWE Universal Title. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s pay-per-view and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona as Tom Phillips welcomes us. Tom says there will be more than 40,000 fans here tonight. Tom is joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

We go right to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop. SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka is out next. Tom introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. They stare each other down as Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they lock up, then break. They lock up and trade holds. Asuka fights out but Becky hits her with a shoulder. Asuka dropkicks Becky off the ropes. Asuka yells at Becky. Becky comes back and shoves her. Asuka swings with a back-fist but Becky ducks. Becky talks trash now. They run the ropes and Becky side-steps a dropkick. Becky sends Asuka to the mat and tells her to fight. Asuka brings it but Becky goes for a Dis-Arm-Her. Asuka blocks it. Becky with more strikes but Asuka fights back with kicks, taking the legs out. Asuka with a shot to the face and a quick pin attempt. Asuka toys with Becky now, kicking at her, but that just fires Becky up. Becky catches a kick and unloads with forearms.

Becky drops Asuka. Asuka goes out for a breather but comes back in as Becky follows. Asuka knocks Becky off the apron with a Hip Attack. Becky ends up coming back up and knocking Asuka to the floor from the apron. Asuka pulls Becky out and works her over as the referee counts. Asuka rams Becky into the LED board at ringside. Becky sends Asuka into the barrier with a Bexploder. Becky brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Becky beats Asuka down in the corner now. Becky with more offense and another 2 count. Becky works on the arm now.

Asuka makes a comeback and ends up applying the Asuka Lock while on the ropes. The referee counts to 5 and the hold is broken. Asuka charges in the corner but misses and hits the ring post as Becky moves. Becky uses the turnbuckle to apply the Dis-Arm-Her from the top now. She breaks it after the 5 count. Becky comes off the middle rope but Asuka catches her in the face with a knee on the way down. Becky comes back with forearms but Asuka just takes them. Becky sends Asuka to the corner but she comes out of the corner with a dropkick that barely connects. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner while selling an arm injury. Asuka with a back-fist and more offense. Asuka with a German suplex. Asuka with another Hip Attack for a close 2 count. More back and forth and a 2 count by Asuka. Asuka goes to the top for a missile dropkick but Becky moves. Becky drives Asuka into the mat for a close 2 count.

Asuka rolls Becky into an armbar out of nowhere, trying for the Asuka Lock. Becky makes it to the bottom rope. They trade shots on the apron now. Asuka unloads with quick strikes to the back of the neck. Asuka tries to German Becky from the apron but Becky holds onto the ropes. Lynch tries for a Bexploder on the apron now but Asuka hangs on. Asuka now looks for a Fisherman’s suplex from the apron to the floor and she hits it for the most part. They both land awkwardly hard on the floor as the referee checks on them. The referee counts and Asuka makes it back in at 7. Becky makes it back in just before the 10 count.

Asuka immediately nails a kick to the head for a close 2 count. They face each other on their knees now, trading slaps in the middle of the ring. They fight to their feet, still trading strikes. Asuka unloads but Becky tries for the Dis-Arm-Her. Asuka levels Becky with a kick for another close 2 count. Becky slides out of a suplex. Becky with a springboard kick in the corner. Becky climbs up to Asuka on the top. Asuka rocks her and sends her back to the mat. Becky keeps fighting and climbs up. Becky hits a super Bexploder from the top but Asuka kicks out at 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Becky goes to the top for the leg drop but Asuka moves. Asuka applies the Asuka Lock. Asuka uses the Dis-Arm-Her on Becky. Becky counters and uses the Asuka Lock on Asuka. They break and Asuka levels Becky with a big kick to the head. Becky takes it and pulls Asuka into the Dis-Arm-Her. Asuka breaks free and rolls Becky for a 2 count. Becky rolls Asuka for a 2 count. Asuka with a nice takedown into the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring. Asuka bridges into a neck submission and Becky taps for the finish.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka slowly recovers as her music hits. We go to replays. Asuka celebrates as Becky sits up on the apron, looking disappointed. Becky makes her exit as Asuka clutches the title. Becky looks back at the ring and nods while taking everything in. Asuka continues her celebration in the ring.

– We get a break, including the trailer for the “Fighting with My Family” movie.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Bar

We go back to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon and The Miz. Miz goes to ringside to greet his father. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus.

Shane starts off with Sheamus. Shane immediately tackles Sheamus. Sheamus goes to the floor to regroup with Cesaro. Fans pop for Shane. Cesaro comes in now. Miz tags in. Miz rolls Cesaro up for a quick pin attempt, and another. Cesaro tosses Miz to the apron. Miz comes back in with another pin attempt. Cesaro blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. They go to their corners and Miz taunts Cesaro, telling him to bring it. Cesaro goes to work on Miz now, talking some trash. Miz slides down and rolls Cesaro up. Miz goes for the Figure Four but it’s blocked. Miz tries to fight off both opponents. Sheamus tags in and they unload on him in the corner. Shane runs in to make the save but the referee backs him out.

Sheamus knocks Shane off the apron with a cheap shot. Sheamus fights Miz off and Cesaro ends up providing an assist. They clear the announce table and go to powerbomb Miz through it but Shane makes the save. Miz sends Sheamus into the ring post while Shane slams Cesaro’s face into the apron. They place Cesaro on the announce table. Miz holds him while Shane goes to the top rope for a splash but Sheamus makes the save, dropping Miz and sending him into the ring post. Shane leaps from the top, taking Sheamus down on the floor. Cesaro drops Shane with a big uppercut. Cesaro launches Shane into the barrier. Cesaro brings it back into the ring and covers Miz for a 2 count.

Sheamus comes back in and keeps up the attack on Miz. Miz fights up and out. They trade suplex attempts. Sheamus with forearms on the apron now. Cesaro tags in and they bring Miz in with a double suplex. Cesaro with a close 2 count. Cesaro keeps Miz grounded now. The Bar continues to dominate, keeping control of Miz. Miz fights back on Sheamus and hits a jawbreaker. Cesaro tags in and goes for Shane but misses. Miz backdrops Cesaro. Shane finally gets the hot tag as Sheamus comes in. Sheamus misses the Brogue Kick as Shane unloads on him. Shane with the back elbow off the ropes. Shane dances around and drops Sheamus, then Cesaro off the apron. Shane with a DDT to Sheamus for a 2 count.

Shane stomps on Sheamus in the corner now. Cesaro tags himself in but Shane drops him into Sheamus. Shane goes to the top now, for what looks to be a Coast 2 Coast on both opponents. Shane leaps for it but Cesaro catches him and does the Cesaro Swing in the middle of the ring. Shane tries to pull Cesaro into a triangle. Cesaro keeps him from finishing it. Cesaro powers up with Shane stuck to him. Shane brings Cesaro back to the mat and he starts fading. Sheamus leaps off the top with a knee and breaks the submission. Miz runs in and boots Sheamus out. Miz follows and Sheamus clotheslines him on the floor. Sheamus tags in and scoops Shane. Cesaro comes off the ropes with the double team White Noise. Sheamus covers Shane for a 2 count.

Miz pushes Cesaro in the way of a Brogue Kick. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale on Sheamus. Shane goes to the top and hits a Shooting Star Press on Cesaro for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: Shane McMahon and The Miz

– After the match, Shane and Miz start celebrating as Shane’s music hits. Miz’s dad George looks on from ringside. We go to replays. We come back to Shane and Miz celebrating with the titles. They go to ringside to raise arms with Miz’s dad. Miz’s music hits as they head to the back with the belts.

– Back from a break and Michael Cole is at ringside with Renee Young and Graves. They talk about the RAW Women’s Title match. Sasha Banks is backstage with Charly Caruso. Banks talks about how she’s never been handed anything and she will make Ronda Rousey tap out tonight.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks first. Cole introduces the other international announce teams in the stadium. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring talking trash. Banks swings first but Rousey arm drags her. Banks counters with a drag of her own. They trade counters again and Rousey mocks Banks for a pop. Rousey yells out about how Banks said she can’t wrestle. She’ll show us how she can wrestle. Rousey hits the suplexes like WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero but Banks counters the third. They counter submissions. Banks gets up and smacks Rousey in the face. Rousey drops her with a kick, sending her to the outside.

Rousey follows and beats Banks against the LED board on the ring post. Banks ducks a shot and Rousey hits it. Rousey sells the injury on the outside. Banks runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive. Banks brings it back in for a 2 count. Banks keeps Rousey grounded now.

Banks keeps control and hits a pair of double knees in the corner. Banks with a 2 count. Banks keeps Rousey grounded as fans do dueling chants now. Rousey sends Banks into the corner but she runs into a boot. Banks comes off the top but Rousey moves. Rousey levels Banks with a running elbow for a 2 count. Banks with strikes in the middle of the ring now. Banks drops Rousey by the arm and hits a running knee for another pin attempt. More back and forth between the two. Rousey powers up with Banks on her shoulders. Banks blocks Piper’s Pit and catches Rousey in an armbar.

Rousey fights and finally gets out but Banks puts her in the Banks Statement. Rousey reaches for the bottom rope. The hold is finally broken. Rousey hits Piper’s Pit. Rousey continues to sell a right arm injury. Rousey uses the ropes for a submission as the referee counts to 5. Banks clutches her arm now. Rousey goes to the top but Banks crotches her. Banks climbs up but Rousey sends her to the mat. Banks comes back up with a knee to the face. Banks goes for a superplex and she nails it. Banks covers for a 2 count. Banks goes back to work on the arm and keeps Rousey grounded. Rousey powers up and slams Banks to the mat for a 2 count. Rousey slams Banks by her arm three straight times. Banks pulls Rousey down and kicks her out of the ring.

The referee goes out to check on Rousey. Banks runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive but Rousey catches her. Rousey talks some trash and drops Banks into an armbar. Banks taps out but they’re out on the floor. Rousey brings Banks back into the ring. Rousey unloads with strikes. Banks fights back. Rousey backs Banks into the corner. Banks catches a kick and hits a knee. Rousey drops Banks with a big right hand for a close 2 count. Rousey gets up first and goes for a gutwrench slam but Banks blocks it. Banks sends Rousey face-first into the turnbuckle. Banks with a double stomp to the arm. Banks goes for the Backstabber but Rousey slams her. Rousey goes for the armbar but it’s blocked. Banks counters and drops Rousey for another 2 count. Banks goes into the Banks Statement in the middle of the ring. Rousey drags herself to the bottom rope but Banks is using part of her attire to tighten the hold. Rousey gets the rope but Banks pins her for a 2 count. Banks with a Fujiwara armbar in the middle of the ring now.

Rousey counters the hold and powers up with a big gutwrench slam. Rousey rolls through and powers up with Banks on her shoulders. Rousey with another Piper’s Pit for the pin to retain.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey recovers and recovers as her music hits. We go to replays. Rousey, while they’re both on their knees, shows respect to Banks and helps her up. They have a few positive words in the middle of the ring. Rousey holds the rope up for Banks to make her exit. Rousey has her arm raised in the middle of the ring now. Banks stops on the entrance way and takes it all in as Rousey leaves the ring. Rousey stops at ringside to kiss husband Travis Browne. Banks walks over and shakes Rousey’s hand. They talk some more and Banks puts up the 4 fingers to represent the WWE Horsewomen. Banks walks off as Rousey stares at her. Rousey greets fans at ringside now. Banks stops on the entrance way again and now she looks angry. Rousey continues greeting fans at ringside as we go to a break.

– Back from a break and the RAW announcers show us highlights from the Kickoff pre-show. We also see shots of Finn Balor backstage and Paul Heyman walking into Brock Lesnar’s locker room.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

We go to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is introduced by Mike Rome as a guest commentator. She joins the RAW announcers at ringside. Rome goes over the rules of the match. Lacey Evans is out in the #1 spot. Evans takes the mic and says we will witness history tonight. She introduces herself and says she is the one and only true lady of WWE. Evans says she’s here to clean up the entire women’s division. The music hits and out comes Natalya in the #2 spot.

They face off and lock up. They run the ropes and trade counters. Lacey falls but get right back up. They both go for dropkicks at the same time. They both kip up and Natalya applauds her opponent. Evans shoves Natalya and swings. Evans gets sent to the apron but she comes right back in. Evans drops Natalya. More back and forth. Natalya with a hurricanrana and a lariat. Mandy Rose is out next as Evans drops Natalya again. Rose hit the ring and unloads on Natalya. Rose with a big knee to the face. Rose tries to dump Natalya over the top but she hangs on. Natalya with a lariat to Rose. Evans tries to attack Natalya but Natalya drops her on her face. Natalya drops Rose onto Evans and dropkicks them both. Natalya goes for a double Sharpshooter and she applies it in the middle of the ring for a pop. They both tap out but it doesn’t matter. Liv Morgan is out at #4.

Liv charges and Natalya immediately eliminates her. Evans and Rose double team Natalya now. Evans turns on Rose and launches herself into both opponents in the corner. Mickie James is out next. Mickie and Natalya end up going at it. Mickie drops her with a kick. Rose decks Mickie. Rose hangs on when Mickie tries dumping her. Mickie tries again and Rose hangs on. Evans grabs Mickie but Mickie hits a Thesz Press and mounts her. Ember Moon is out at #6. Ember takes out Mickie and Natalya with a crossbody. Rose grabs Moon but gets dropped. Evans charges but Moon drops her. Moon drops Mickie again, then Rose in the corner. Moon tries to dump Rose now but she hangs on. Mickie works on Moon now. Rose works on Natalya in the corner. Evans assists her. The timer counts down and the #7 entrant is Billie Kay. Natalya works on dumping Evans. Billie stops at ringside and isn’t entering the match until her IIconics partner is out. She rants to the announcers. Rose tries to eliminate Moon. Mickie assists her. Moon drops Evans in the corner. Natalya drops Mickie and then Rose. The #8 entrant is Nikki Cross.

Cross stops at ringside and sends Billie into the barrier. Cross goes to the top and leaps down onto the other entrants, taking them down. Cross goes wild for a pop. Cross drops Natalya and then Mickie, then Evans. Cross sends Evans out but she hangs on. Cross drops Moon. Cross splashes Mickie in the corner and then hits a bulldog. Rose grabs Cross and ragdolls her. Cross takes it and wants more. Cross drops Rose. Billie finally enters the match but Cross drops her. They roll around on the mat taking turns on each other. The #9 entrant is Peyton Royce. Peyton takes out Cross and checks on Billie. The IIconics double team Cross now. Mickie tries to eliminate Evans. Moon takes out Peyton. Billie stops Moon from trying to eliminate Peyton. The IIconics double team Moon now. Rose tries to dump Cross. The next entrant is Tamina Snuka. Tamina runs in but Mickie goes right to work on her. Snuka drops Mickie. Snuka with a Samoan Drop to Moon, then Royce. Snuka blocks a punch fro Billie, then hits a Samoan Drop. Cross attacks Snuka and they go at it. Cross sends Snuka to the floor but she went through the ropes, not over. Snuka runs back in and superkicks Cross to the mat. Mickie sends Snuka to the apron. Evans fights Snuka now. Snuka goes to the top and hits the big Superfly splash to Cross. Snuka and Mickie go at it now. Mickie with a senton from the top. Evans and Natalya go at it. The #10 entrant is Xia Li. Snuka eliminates Mickie.

Li hits the ring and takes out Snuka, then Natalya, Moon and Evans. Snuka and Li go at it again with Li getting the upperhand. Li yells out and gets a pop. The next entrant is Sarah Logan. Logan goes after Natalya. The IIconics eliminate Cross. Charlotte Flair is the next entrant as fans pop. Flair hits the ring and everyone gangs up on her. Flair fights them off and takes turns delivering shots. Flair tosses Evans over her head. Flair back drops Moon. Evans eliminates The IIconics. Li goes at it with Flair. Li hangs on the apron but Flair boots her off. Li is eliminated.

Flair and Snuka trade chops now. Logan works on Evans in the corner. Snuka superkicks Flair. The next entrant is Kairi Sane. Flair eliminates Snuka. Sane leaps off the top and takes Logan down. Flair and Sane face off. Sane delivers huge chops and Flair wants more. Sane unloads on Flair. Flair just yells at her. Flair fires back with chops of her own, dropping Sane. Evans drops Flair from behind. Natalya works on Logan. Sane works on Logan now. Sane goes to the top and hits the InSane Elbow on Logan. Sane tries to eliminate Logan now. Natalya helps her. Logan is eliminated. Maria Kanellis is out in the #15 spot.