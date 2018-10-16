Full WWE SmackDown 1000 Videos & Results, 10/16/2018

– The 1,000th episode of WWE SmackDown opens up with a lengthy video package with highlights from over the years.

– We’re live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring for the second episode of TruthTV as R-Truth is in the ring with Carmella.

Truth acts like there have been many memories on TruthTV over the years but Carmella reminds him this is only the second episode. Truth calls for a dance break. Fans want another. Truth goes to introduce his first guest but he just breaks out in another dance break with Carmella. Carmella says it’s time to really bring out the first guest. The music hits and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie thanks them for the introduction and fans start booing her. Stephanie says she was the first General Manager of SmackDown and she had a vision, and it’s wonderful to see that vision come together on the 1,000th episode. Stephanie tells Truth to go ahead. Truth is about to ask his first question but the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon making his return. Shane officially welcomes everyone to SmackDown 1000 and asks what’s up. Shane talks about how the opening video flooded him with memories and how tonight wouldn’t be possible without the fans. Shane thanks the fans in attendance and the viewers around the world for making SmackDown and WWE as a whole, a success every week. Stephanie knocks the fans for buying Shane’s lines. Shane welcomes her to The A Show. Stephanie talks RAW up and says they would never start the night off with TruthTV. Fans start chanting for TruthTV now.

Shane goes on about how they give people chances and what they want to see on SmackDown. The music interrupts and out comes the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. The boss marches to the ring for a big pop.

Vince says no one wants to see Shane and Stephanie argue, they want to be entertained. Vince goes on about entertainment and fans give him the “what!?” treatment. Stephanie says he has his hearing aid in tonight, it’s fine, he can hear, no worries. Vince calls for a dance break and everyone in the ring starts dancing around.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio returns to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup qualifier. Also, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be on The Cutting Edge with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. We will also see the reunion of Evolution.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs. The Usos

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles. Daniel Bryan’s music hits as AJ is still walking to the ring. Bryan hits the ring and poses for a “yes!” chant as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Bryan and AJ wait. Bryan starts off with Jey and they shake hands. They lock up and Bryan takes control. Bryan drops Jey with a shoulder. Bryan keeps control and rolls Jey up for a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Jimmy tags in and they double team Bryan for a 2 count.

Bryan turns it around and unloads with kicks in the corner. Jimmy quickly turns it around but Bryan takes him back down and tags in Styles. Styles focuses on Jimmy’s leg now, kicking it. AJ grounds Jimmy now as fans chant his name. AJ kicks the leg back out but Jimmy still manages to make the tag. AJ misses a big shot in the corner and Jey covers for a close 2 count.

Jey unloads on AJ now for a few minutes. Jey whips AJ hard chest-first into the turnbuckles and he goes down. AJ catches Jey in a Calf Crusher out of nowhere. Jimmy runs in but Bryan runs in and meets him with the Yes Lock. The Usos get the ropes and break the holds, going to the floor to regroup. We go to commercial with AJ and Bryan standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Bryan tags in as does Jey. Bryan unloads and takes it to the corner with kicks. Bryan also leaps out and nails a dive to Jimmy on the floor. Bryan goes to the top and nails the missile dropkick to Jey in the ring. Bryan kips up for a pop. Bryan with Yes Kicks to Jey while he’s on his knees now. Bryan connects with the roundhouse kick but Jimmy breaks the pin. Styles tries to hit Jimmy with the Phenomenal Forearm but misses. Bryan ends up running into AJ with a forearm and the confusion leads to Jimmy hitting a superkick on AJ after Bryan ducked it. The Usos follow up with a double superkick to Bryan for the pin to win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos begin their celebration as we go to replays. We see various photos from SmackDown moments over the years as their music plays.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige is backstage with Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. John Laurinaitis walks in and gets in the way. Vickie yells at him, “Excuse me!”

– Still to come, The New Day defends against The Bar. Also, Evolution reunites. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for the reunion of Evolution. The music hits as the group comes out to the stage – Randy Orton, Batista, Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Triple H takes the mic and touts 1,000 episodes for the blue brand. He asks how you accomplish something like that? By constantly evolving. How do you celebrate something so monumental as 1,000 episodes? You bring together the one group that epitomizes the word evolution. Flair takes the mic next and starts “Woooing!” about the 1,000th episode of SmackDown. Orton says coming down the aisle and hearing that music brought back memories. Orton says Evolution was just a start for him because he kept evolving. Orton says while Triple H has been running the show, while Flair has lived vicariously through his daughter’s achievements and while Batista has spent more time in a make-up chair than a ring, he’s been busting his ass to make a name for himself and to cement his legacy, and that’s exactly what he plans on doing.

Some fans chant for Batista as he takes the mic. Batista admits he’s nervous because it’s been a while since he was in the ring but he’s going to enjoy it and ignore what Orton said. Batista says people know he doesn’t want this microphone in his hand but he thought about what he wanted to say on this auspicious occasion. He thought of 4 things – he wanted to be here tonight because it celebrates 1,000 episodes of the brand he’s proud to say he helped build. He also wanted to be here because we’re in his hometown, where he grew up as a poor kid. Now here he is speaking to all of us and it’s a dream come true. The third reason is the fans, here and around the world, whether you booed him or called him Boo-tista or Blue-tista, whatever you called him, he still loved you and wanted nothing else but to entertain you. Batista says he gave the fans his all, he didn’t care if he won or he lost, he just wanted to entertain every night. You’re welcome, he says. The fourth reason but not the least important reason is these guys – Evolution. Batista goes on about how special Evolution is and how the energy changes when they walk in. He says it hasn’t been done before, hasn’t been done since and won’t be done again. This is special, he says. Batista praises Orton and how they all knew he was special when they first saw him. Batista says Orton has more talent in his pinky than most of the guys who have stepped in the ring. Batista praises The Nature Boy next and they have some laughs. Batista praises Triple H next for his in-ring work and for running the business, changing the business. Batista says there’s nothing Triple H hasn’t done, except beat him. Fans pop and Triple H gets serious.

Triple H stares Batista down. Orton eats it up and watches from behind. Flair gets in the middle of Triple H and Batista. Triple H hugs Batista and they have some friendly words as the Evolution music starts back up. Triple H is smiling but he’s bothered by Batista’s comment. They all exchange hugs as the music continues.

– Still to come, The Undertaker is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom shows us The Rock’s tweet on SmackDown 1000.

WWE World Cup Qualifying Match: Rusev vs. The Miz

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is on commentary as Rusev and The Miz are already in the ring. Lana is at ringside.

The bell rings and Rusev immediately levels Miz. They go back and forth for just a minute until Aiden English tries to interfere. Miz takes advantage and comes from behind, rolling Rusev up for the quick win to advance.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Lana approaches English at ringside and low blows him for a big pop. Rusev attacks English and destroys him at ringside. Rusev snaps and tosses English over the announce table.

– Curt Hawkins is backstage with Edge for a mini-Edgehead reunion. The announcers wonder where Zack Ryder is. Still to come, The Cutting Edge. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge for a special edition of The Cutting Edge. Tony Chimel is brought back to do the introduction.

Edge says it doesn’t get any bigger than SmackDown 1000 and he just had to be here. He says SmackDown always felt like his show and talks about some of his biggest moments from the blue brand, including the No DQ match with WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Fans chant for Eddie. Edge also mentions marrying and divorcing Vickie Guerrero on the show. Edge says SmackDown really means something to him. He’s been watching the last few weeks and noticed something he had to come address.

Edge says The Rated R Superstar is going to attempt to be SmackDown’s moral compass tonight, as strange as it sounds. Edge introduces his first guest, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Fans chant for Becky as she enters the ring. Edge thanks her for coming and is happy she’s here. Edge says he couldn’t help but notice how he and Becky have a lot of similarities. Becky says Edge is one of the people she modeled her career after and she appreciates him having her on the show. Becky says clearly Edge sees what she sees. Edge agrees and hopes she will hear him out. Edge goes on about how he wasn’t supposed to be in the main event or be on the posters, he had to scratch and bite for every inch he got in the company. Just like Becky. Fans chant “you deserve it” now. Edge says Becky didn’t make the right choice in throwing away her friendship with Charlotte Flair. Edge says he made those same choices because he crushed any friendships that got in his way to the top, he left a trail of burnt bridges. Edge says Becky can win all the titles she wants, her face can be on all the posters she wants, but the choices she makes will define her and stain her soul. Edge says the end result of choices she’s making now will end with Becky sitting in her home, staring at the titles on the wall, reminiscing about all of her accomplishments – by herself. Edge says the kicker is that Becky won’t even like herself.

Becky says Edge is right, she doesn’t really like herself. Fans chant for Becky. Becky adds – I love myself. She tells Edge to stop being so condescending to the champ and get out of her ring. Becky tells Edge to be careful and try not to hurt his neck again going through the ropes. The music interrupts and out comes Flair. Flair asks Becky if she really had to go there. Flair tells Edge all Becky cares about is the title on her shoulder. Flair mentions Becky running away from her at Super Show-Down and last week. Flair enters the ring now and ends up tackling Becky. They brawl around the mat as referees and officials hit the ring to break them up. Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble, Fit Finlay and several referees try to keep them separated but they keep breaking free and fighting.

– We see Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy backstage talking. Rey will be in action tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get the third set of photos from various SmackDown moments over the years.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. The New Day

We go to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The New Day’s usual custom announce table is being occupied by two WWE Hall of Famers – Booker T and Jerry Lawler. Out next comes The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro.

Woods and Sheamus start the match off. Sheamus drops Woods with a shoulder as Big E watches from the apron and Kofi looks on from the floor. Woods turns it around and hits a low dropkick for a 2 count. Lawler and Booker take over on commentary now but only for a minute or two. Cesaro tags in and stomps away on Woods in the corner. The Bar keeps control with a double team move in the middle of the ring. Cesaro and Sheamus taunt their opponents and stand tall over Woods as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro tags in as does Big E. Big E unloads with suplexes and the splash. Sheamus gets dumped and misses a Brogue Kick. Cesaro gets dropped on his skull for a 2 count. Big E keeps control and ends up knocking Sheamus off the apron with a big Spear. Back and forth for a few more minutes. Woods with a Shining Wizard to Cesaro for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two sides, in and out of the ring. Cesaro takes advantage of the chaos with a Neutralizer on Woods. Cesaro covers for the titles but Woods breaks it up just in time. We go back to commercial.

We come back and Big E places Cesaro on the top turnbuckle. Big E works Cesaro over and climbs up for a superplex. Cesaro resists and Sheamus tags in. Sheamus hits Big E in the back and goes under him for the powerbomb. Cesaro comes off the top with an uppercut and brings Big E down for a close 2 count as Kofi breaks it up from the outside while their feet were on the ropes. Cesaro comes from behind and drops Kofi on the floor. Woods leaps out to the floor but The Bar catches him and sends him into the barrier. The Bar clears the announce table that Lawler and Booker are at now.

The music suddenly hits and out comes Big Show for a pop. Show marches to the ring and he looks angry. Show stares The Bar down and they back away from him. Big E helps Kofi up but turns and grabs him by his throat. Show chokeslams Kofi through the announce table. Big E turns around from watching Big Show and Sheamus hits him with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Bar

– After the match, Show enters the ring and stands tall with The Bar. We go to replays. Big Show and The Bar celebrate the title change as the music continues.

– We get more photos from SmackDown episodes over the years.

– We get a pre-recorded video from John Cena. He talks about how SmackDown came along, thanks to The Rock, and it gave new talents chances, including a kid who came to the ring and smacked Kurt Angle. Cena jokes that he regrets slapping Angle but he does not regret starting his career on the blue brand.

WWE World Cup Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Rey Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for this non-title match, the final WWE World Cup qualifier. The bell rings and they get a feel for each other. Nakamura drops Rey and goes to work. Nakamura with a big knee to the jaw for a 2 count. Nakamura keeps control and grounds Rey, looking for the guillotine choke. Rey catches Nakamura and turns it around but Nakamura drives a knee to the gut to cut him off.

Nakamura takes Rey back tot he mat and drives knees into him. Nakamura misses a kick and gets dropped into the ropes. Rey goes for 619 but Nakamura escapes to the floor. Rey with shots to Nakamura before running the ropes and flying under the bottom rope for a splash on the floor. Fans chant “you still got it” at Rey now. Rey brings Nakamura back into the ring but Nakamura turns him upside down in the corner and kicks him. The referee backs Nakamura off as Rey recovers. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey is going to work on Nakamura. Rey goes to the top but Nakamura cuts him off. Nakamura climbs up and places Rey on his shoulders while up high. Rey fights it and brings Nakamura to the mat with a hurricanrana. Rey covers for a 2 count. Nakamura ends up turning it around with a big counter. Nakamura places Rey on the top turnbuckle and delivers a high knee for another 2 count. Nakamura with more offense. He goes for the Kinshasa now but Rey rolls him up for a 2 count.

Nakamura drops Rey and goes for the Kinshasa again but it’s blocked. Rey drops Nakamura into position and hits the 619 for a big pop. Rey drops the dime and covers Nakamura for the non-title win to earn the final World Cup spot.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as his music plays. The announcers hype the WWE World Cup when the bells toll and the lights go out. Rey looks on as The Undertaker begins to make his grand entrance.

The announcers plug DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel as Taker marches to the ring. Taker takes the mic as fans chant his name. Taker says at Crown Jewel… some fans start booing… he will have three words for DX – Rest In Peace. That’s it for Taker’s SmackDown 1000 appearance. The music starts back up as Taker looks around the arena. Taker heads up the ramp and stops at the stage. Taker turns and looks back at the ring as fans cheer. Taker raises his fist as the lightning strikes and the 1,000th episode of SmackDown goes off the air.