Live WWE SmackDown Results and Videos, 6/12/2018: The Final Episode Before MITB

– We’re live from Memphis, Tennessee with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige is in the ring with Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Becky Lynch and Lana for the women’s MITB Summit.

The segment ends with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce interrupting. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are also out as a brawl starts.

– Daniel Bryan is shown backstage getting ready. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and an eight-woman match is made for later.

Daniel Bryan vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go to the ring and out first comes Daniel Bryan to a big pop. Greg Hamilton introduces Shelton Benjamin and out he comes.

The bell rings and they lock up. Benjamin strikes first and goes to work, taking Bryan to the corner. Benjamin works Bryan into another corner. Bryan counters and lands on his feet. Bryan runs the ropes and Benjamin goes down off a shoulder. Bryan goes for an early Yes Lock but Benjamin blocks it and looks to turn it back around. Bryan takes Benjamin down to the mat by his arm as fans chant his name.

More back and forth between the two. Benjamin dumps Bryan to the apron and then knocks him to the floor with a shot to the knee. The referee counts as Bryan clutches his knee out on the floor. We get a replay. Benjamin goes to the floor and drives Bryan’s knee down into the announce table. Bryan yells out in pain and clutches his knee as Benjamin stands tall. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Benjamin has Bryan down in a half-crab after shutting down a Bryan comeback attempt. Bryan finally makes it to the rope and breaks the hold. Bryan looks to mount some offense now. Bryan with a Dragon Screw leg whip. Bryan gets the crowd to rally as he unloads with “yes!” kicks to Benjamin now. Bryan backs Benjamin into the corner with the kicks. Bryan ends up delivering the running knee and dropping Benjamin again.

Bryan takes Benjamin to the top but Benjamin slides out. Benjamin connects with a big knee. Benjamin climbs up now and hits the superplex. Bryan kicks out at 2. Benjamin rocks Bryan as he gets to his feet. Bryan counters Paydirt and goes for The Yes Lock. Benjamin turns it around and goes back to the half-crab in the middle of the ring.