WWE SmackDown Results & Videos, 5/22/2018: MizTV, Big First-Time-Ever Match, Lana vs. Billie Kay, More

Reload often during SmackDown for new results and videos.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show and Graves sends us to the ring.

– The Miz is already in the ring for another must-see edition of MizTV. He gives a shout-out to the Cleveland Cavaliers and announces that the “Miz & Mrs.” docuseries will premiere on the USA Network at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air on July 24th. Miz goes on and introduces tonight’s guests, The New Day. Out comes Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E with pancakes.

The New Day indicate that they won’t be tuning into Miz’s show on the WWE Network. He wants to find out who they will be sending into the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match now but they respond with shenanigans. Miz admits they have found success together but he says they hold each other back. Miz finally loses his temper as they keep playing games. Miz says he can beat any of them on any day of the week. Kofi indicates that Big E will be going into the match but they inform him that they were talking about something else – a match with Miz right now. Miz says if he doesn’t get what he wants, they don’t get what they want. No match. Miz says he will see one of them at Money In the Bank. They start shaming him and the crowd joins in with “shame” chants. Miz retreats as The New Day starts throwing pancakes at him.

– We see The Miz run into SmackDown General Manager Paige backstage. He looks upset but says nothing. She gets it, not everyone likes pancakes. He says that’s not funny. She tells him to go beat any member of The New Day, like he just said he can do. Paige hurries Miz back to the ring area as The New Day waits in the ring. Miz hesitates on the stage as we go to commercial.

Big E vs. The Miz

Back from the break and the match is underway. Xavier Woods is on commentary. Kofi Kingston looks on from ringside as Big E gets the upperhand on The Miz and taunts him.

Miz ends up luring Big E in and turning it around. Big E overpowers and applies an abdominal stretch. Fans pop and chants along as Big E spanks Miz. Big E drops Miz with an elbow. Big E stomps away while Miz is down on the apron now. Fans continue the “New Day rocks” chants. Big E with the big splash on the apron as Miz rolls to the floor in pain. Woods leaves commentary and joins Big E and Kofi at ringside. Kofi pours maple syrup down Big E’s throat while Woods applies Vaseline under the eyes. Woods returns to commentary.

Miz slaps Big E at ringside. Big E chases him back in but Miz gets the upperhand by sending Big E face first into the apron. Miz launches Big E into the barrier as the referee counts. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E looks to turn it around on Miz in the ring. Kofi is on commentary now. Miz with a flying clothesline in the corner but Big E catches him and hits a belly-to-belly overhead throw, and another. Big E with another big suplex as fans pop. Big E runs the ropes and delivers another splash as Woods plays Francesca to rally the crowd. Miz rolls to the apron to avoid a pin. Miz tries to roll Big E up but Big E overpowers him. Miz connects with a big kick. Big E blocks the DDT. Miz charges with a clothesline in the corner but Big E catches him and drives him into the mat for another close 2 count.

Miz connects with the knee from the apron. Miz comes in and drops Big E with a DDT for a close 2 count. Big E counters a move and looks to make a comeback again. They both end up going down after colliding with clotheslines. Sheamus and Cesaro run out to drop Woods at ringside. Kofi leaps off the steel steps and takes Cesaro down. Sheamus drops Kofi with a Brogue Kick. Miz takes advantage of Big E being distracted and hits a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, The Miz stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays and come back to Miz running his mouth up the ramp as Big E recovers in the ring.

– We see what happened with Big Cass and Daniel Bryan last week. Tom says Cass re-injured his left knee on the European tour and is not currently cleared to wrestle. We see Cass backstage on crutches, yelling at crew members. Graves plugs tonight’s Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan match.

– Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Daniel Bryan for comments on the Second Chance match. Bryan says it means everything and no one knows more about second chances than he does. Bryan says he now treats every match like it’s the biggest of his career. He takes a shot at Cass for getting taken down last week and hypes up the match with Hardy tonight, giving major praise to Hardy. Bryan says Jeff is a very difficult mountain to climb but he loves a good challenge and will make a Legend tap out tonight.

– We see Lana backstage getting ready for her match with Billie Kay. Back to commercial.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Lana vs. Billie Kay

Back from the break and out comes Aiden English to the stage. He raps and sings an introduction for the most ravishing member of Rusev Day. English gets a “Lana is the best, Lana’s #1” chant going as Lana makes her way to the ring. We see the ladders set up near the entrance while the MITB briefcases hang high above the ring. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. The IIconics are out next, Billie Kay with Peyton Royce.

The IIconics take the mic on the ramp and mock English, who is at ringside with Lana. Rusev is still in the back. Fans boo and chant for Rusev Day as The IIconics prepare for a duet. Lana waits in the ring. They sing a quick song about Lana being a loser as the heat continues. They say SmackDown will be iconic once they win Money In the Bank. Billie finally hits the ring as the referee calls for the bell. English calls for attention in the mic and raises a large “Lana Day” before they lock up. Fans cheer. Peyton comes over and yells at English. Billie joins her at ringside. Peyton slaps Aiden. Lana comes and and takes out Peyton, sending her into the barrier. Billie attacks Lana and brings her back into the ring.

Lana meets Billie with a big kick to the face as soon as she enters the ring. Lana yells “Machka!” and drops Billie with the Facebuster for the easy win and the MITB Ladder Match spot.

Winner: Lana

– After the match, Lana celebrates with English as her music hits. Fans cheer her on as she hits the corners to pose.

– Still to come, The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to crown new #1 contenders.

– Zelina Vega is backstage with Andrade “Cien” Almas. She talks about how he’s traveled the world to make his name and has always received VIP treatment, the finest everything – cars, food and competition. She complains about how he was treated for last week’s debut and says he is the future of SmackDown. Vega says if Almas doesn’t get what he deserves, they will just take it. Graves shows us a graphic hyping Almas in action next. Back to commercial.

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Unnamed Enhancement Talent

Back from the break and out comes Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega. An unnamed local enhancement talent waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Almas laughs at his opponent before attacking him and beating him down. Vega barks orders from ringside. Almas controls for several minutes. The jobber tries to fight back and turn it around but Almas floors him with a huge elbow. Almas hits the double knees in the corner and stands tall as some fans boo. Almas with another set of double knees to the back of the neck now. Vega calls for Almas to finish his opponent now. Almas hits the Hammerlock DDT and covers for the easy win.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

– After the match, Almas stands tall with Vega as they mock his opponent. They have their arms raised as the music hits.

– We see what looks like Asuka backstage wearing her mask but it’s actually SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella. Dasha is there to interview her about the upcoming match with Asuka. Carmella starts off and says it does seem like there’s an expiration date on her title reign but she stops and “sikes!” Dasha out. Carmella calls Dasha a hater. She goes on and once again brags about beating Charlotte Flair twice and explains how this means she’s two times as good as Asuka. Carmella says she sees through Asuka’s tricks and if anything, Asuka should be better than her. Carmella says she will moonwalk all over Asuka at Money In the Bank and continue to prove that Mella Is Money.

– Still to come, Shinsuke Nakamura will reveal the stipulation for his WWE Title shot at MITB. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Renee Young is in the ring. She introduces WWE Champion AJ Styles and out he comes to a pop.

AJ hits the ring as fans chant for him. Renee introduces AJ’s Money In the Bank challenger next and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura.

AJ is ready to get down to business but Nakamura tells him to relax and think about why Nakamura is able to pick the stipulation for this match. We see video from last week’s Nakamura vs. Styles non-title match, which Nakamura won. AJ says that was real smooth and Nakamura better enjoy it because it will never happen… Nakamura interrupts and tells AJ to shut up. He will not just defeat AJ, he will dishonor him. Nakamura says AJ will never recover. AJ’s title is his. Nakamura says AJ’s house is now his house. AJ says this sounds like the last match he will ever have, so let’s hear the stipulation. Nakamura says the match will be a… Pillow Fight. AJ says he always knew Nakamura was the King of Soft Style. Nakamura says he jokes because he has the upperhand but AJ jokes because he is afraid. Nakamura goes on and says he looks AJ in the eye but all he wants to do is hit him with a knee to the face. Nakamura tries to get the “knee to face” chant going. AJ shuts him up and says the stipulation doesn’t matter because Nakamura can’t beat him anyway, which is why he takes these cheap shots.

AJ says he thinks he can speak for everyone else when he says this isn’t the Nakamura we wanted on SmackDown. Nakamura can pick any stipulation he wants but it still won’t put Nakamura on an even playing field. AJ says he will see Nakamura at Money In the Bank. Nakamura swings but AJ blocks it and decks him. They go to the floor and AJ counters, sending Nakamura over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. AJ clears the announce table but Nakamura comes over with a steel chair shot. AJ blocks anther shot and sends Nakamura back over the barrier into the crowd. AJ fights Nakamura through the crowd and back to the ringside area, keeping control. AJ leaps off the barrier but Nakamura knocks him out of the air with a chair. Nakamura plays to the crowd for heat now. Nakamura with a big knee to the gut against the apron. Nakamura with more offense on the floor before leaving AJ laying, including a Kinshasa. Nakamura stands on top of the announce table and reveals the stipulation – Last Man Standing. Nakamura stands on top of the announce table and poses as his music hits. We get replays. Nakamura taunts AJ before walking off.

– Still to come, The Usos vs. Gallows & Anderson to crown new #1 contenders. Back to commercial.

#1 Contenders Match: The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Back from the break and both teams are in the ring. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson say they respect The Usos but with all due respect, they failed when they had a shot at SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. They go on about Money In the Bank but Jey Uso snatches the mic from Anderson. Jey says this isn’t Japan or RAW, this is SmackDown where The Usos reside. Jey and Jimmy Uso welcome The Good Brothers to The Uso Penitentiary. Anderson says he doesn’t see any wardens, he just sees a couple of… nerds! The brawl kicks off as Anderson is dumped to the floor and Gallows is double teamed. They go to the floor and bring it back in but Gallows decks Jey.

The bell finally rings as Gallows unloads on Jey in the corner. More back and forth between the two teams for a few minutes. The Usos run the ropes for a big dive to the floor, taking down Gallows and Anderson. The Usos stand tall on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson is in control of Jey, knocking Jimmy off the apron. Anderson with a big leaping kick in the corner for a pop. Anderson comes off the top with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Anderson with more offense until he runs into a kick from Jey. Jey goes to the top but Anderson kicks him and crotches him. Anderson climbs up but Jey headbutts him to the apron. Jey rolls through from the top but drops Anderson with a kick. Gallows tags in but misses a splash in the corner. The Usos with double kicks in the corner.

Jimmy ends up dropping Gallows with a kick while Jey leaps off the top with the Superfly splash. Gallows kicks out at 2. Anderson is sent back to the floor. The Usos climb opposite corners for the double splash on Gallows but Anderson takes Jimmy out from up high. Gallows goes at it with Jey and floors him with a kick. Anderson tags in for the Magic Killer on Jey for the pin and the MITB title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– After the match, Gallows and Anderson celebrate as their music hits.

– We see what happened with Styles and Nakamura tonight. Their Last Man Standing match is confirmed for MITB.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Sonya Deville

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi for the next Money In the Bank qualifying match, the final women’s qualifier for the blue brand. Naomi hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sonya Deville with Mandy Rose right behind her. The bell rings and Deville takes Naomi down first. Naomi resists on the mat. Deville with quick pin attempts and submissions. We see Becky Lynch backstage watching the match. They get to their feet and Deville catches a kick, taunting Naomi and trying to send her to the mat but Naomi hits a split. They the ropes and Deville hits a double leg takedown for a pin attempt. We see Charlotte Flair backstage watching next.

Deville works Naomi over in the corner now and drives a shot into the spine for a 2 count. Deville keeps Naomi grounded with a body scissors now. Naomi tries to ram her back into the corner but this leads to Deville hitting a big spinebuster for another pin attempt. Deville with more shots into the corner now. Deville unloads with kicks in the corner as the referee warns her. Deville runs into a boot in the corner as Liv looks on at ringside.

Naomi looks to fight back now but Deville fires back. Naomi unloads with kicks of her own. They both go down and Deville gets up first with knees to the body. Naomi counters a shot and performs a unique roll-up for the win out of nowhere and the MITB spot.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, Naomi stands tall and celebrates as we go to replays. We come back to her making her exit.

– Renee Young approaches Jeff Hardy backstage for comments on tonight’s main event. Jeff says he’s super excited. Jeff talks about what he can do with ladders and says he will take things one step at a time as the first step is big, the match with Daniel Bryan. Hardy is feeling good as he goes on and says he’s taking flight. He heads off.

– We go to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe for commentary on the main event. Back to commercial.

Second Chance Money In the Bank Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan

Back from the break and Joe has joined the announcers. The New Day vs. The Bar and The Miz is announced for next week. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is out first for tonight’s non-title main event. The winner of this match will go on to face Joe in the final MITB qualifying match next Tuesday. Out next comes Daniel Bryan.

The bell rings and they shake hands before facing off for the first time ever. They lock up and go at it with Hardy sending Bryan to the mat first. They lock up for a test of strength next. Bryan takes Hardy to the mat by his arm and keeps him down. They run the ropes and Hardy ends up hitting a dropkick and more offense before sending Bryan to the floor. Hardy stands tall in the ring as Bryan looks on from the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bryan is going at it with Hardy in the ring. They collide in mid-air with crossbody attempts and both go down. Joe smiles from the announce table. The referee counts as Bryan looks to get up first. Bryan with an uppercut. Hardy with a kick. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Bryan unloads with kicks. Hardy catches a kick but Bryan levels him, sending him to the floor. Bryan hits a flying dropkick on Hardy through the ropes, sending him back into the barrier. Bryan leaps with a knee from the apron but Hardy moves. Hardy comes flying off the apron now, taking Bryan down on the floor.

Hardy goes back to the apron and climbs up to the top. Bryan comes back up and crotches Hardy. Bryan turns Hardy upside down in the corner and kicks him with “yes!” kicks. Bryan runs across the ring and hits a low dropkick while Hardy is still upside down. Bryan takes Hardy to the top for a super back suplex from the top but Hardy fights him off. Hardy elbows Bryan to the mat. Hardy with a Whisper In the Wind for a close 2 count.

Hardy waits for Bryan to get up now. Bryan blocks a Twist of Fate and kicks Hardy’s knee out. Bryan with “yes!” kicks while Jeff is on his knees now. Hardy with a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes back to the top for a Swanton Bomb but Bryan gets his knees up and Bryan crashes hard. Bryan with a big kick for another close 2 count. More back and forth now as Hardy goes for two close roll-ups. Bryan with uppercuts. They try for backslides now. Bryan blocks a Twist of Fate and hits the Dragon Screw leg whip, taking Hardy down to the mat. Bryan applies a leg submission and this leads to Hardy tapping out for the win.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan starts celebrating and chanting “yes!” as his music hits but Joe quickly takes the mic and yells Bryan’s name. Joe enters the ring and fails to see why Bryan is celebrating because he has to face Joe next week. Joe stares Bryan down and drops the mic before leaving the ring as his music hits. Joe marches up the ramp as Bryan looks on from the ring. We go to replays and come back to Bryan celebrating. Renee is backstage with Joe, asking why he’s so confident about next week with these strong words. Joe dismisses the “strong words” talk and says next week Bryan will go to sleep. Joe mocks the “yes!” chant and walks off. We go back to the ring as Bryan’s music hits. He leads a “yes!” chant as SmackDown goes off the air.