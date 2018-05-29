WWE SmackDown Results & Videos, 5/29/2018: Big Cass Attacks, Dance Contest Sets Up Match, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger, More

Reload often during SmackDown for new results and videos.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show – The Miz and The Bar vs. The New Day, Lana vs. Naomi in a Dance-Off, Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan in the final Money In the Bank qualifying match.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe.

Joe pulls a ladder from under the ring and brings it in as fans pop. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring. Joe climbs the ladder and retrieves one of the briefcases. Joe comes back down and asks for a mic. Joe talks about how the ladder relates to Biblical terms and says his version is very different – there is no salvation, there are no smiling angels, but after Money In the Bank he will be smiling just like he is now. Joe raises the briefcase as some fans boo. Joe says he will unleash a campaign of anxiety & fear on SmackDown and the WWE Champion, one that will shake the foundation to its core. Joe says he will prove to our beloved Daniel Bryan tonight that there are things far worse than forced retirement. Joe brings up Bryan’s family and says he will be home with them for Money In the Bank but he won’t be the same man. He will be drenched in failure and missed opportunity. Bryan interrupts with a mic but with no entrance music.

Bryan says there are some lines you just do not cross. Bryan heads to the ring and says he will break Joe’s leg if he brings up his wife or his daughter one more time. Bryan says they don’t have to wait, they can fight right now. Bryan heads into the ring as Joe moves the ladder to the corner and fans do the “yes!” chant. The music interrupts and out comes Big Cass before they can start fighting. Cass is limping out with one crutch. Fans boo him as he takes the mic and hobbles down the ramp in a suit.

Cass asks if they’re a bunch of children on a playground, mocking them both. Cass calls them “the shrimp and the blimp” and says the Money In the Bank shot should be his. Cass says this Second Chance crap has got to stop and it will. Cass says he spoke to SmackDown General Manager Paige and Joe vs. Bryan will not happen tonight. Fans really boo Cass now as he makes his way into the ring. He reveals that Joe vs. Cass will happen for the final MITB spot, when he is cleared. Cass asks when he will be cleared and reveals that he is already cleared. He swings the clutch but Bryan backs him into the corner and unloads as the “yes!” chants pick up. Cass launches Bryan into the ladder in the corner and he goes down. Cass drops Joe with a briefcase shot next. Bryan also eats a briefcase shot. Cass raises the briefcase and is all smiles as the boos continue. Cass stands tall with the briefcase as his music hits. Joe is down on the outside while Bryan is laid out in the ring.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura backstage walking. He has signs that are numbered from 1-10. He gets to the 10 sign and rips it up. Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger will take place tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Big Cass just did to Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe. SmackDown General Manager Paige is backstage with a staffer, telling him to keep her informed of any issues. Paige runs into Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose next. They wonder if the pressure is why she’s making so many mistakes as of late, like giving title shots to the wrong people. They make the case for why Asuka shouldn’t get the SmackDown Women’s Title shot against Carmella at Money In the Bank. Paige makes Asuka vs. Rose for tonight and walks off. Renee Young stops Paige for comments next and asks if Cass was telling the truth about tonight’s main event being Cass vs. Joe instead of Bryan vs. Joe. Paige didn’t know Joe was going to hijack the show and that Cass was going to speak for her because no one speaks for her. Paige says Cass has been cleared but Bryan did beat Jeff Hardy last week to earn tonight’s opportunity. She makes Bryan vs. Joe vs. Cass for tonight’s main event and walks off.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura as the announcers hype Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at Money In the Bank. Tye Dillinger is out next.

They meet in the middle of the ring for some words and shoves. Nakamura takes control first but Tye chops him after ducking a kick. Tye takes it to the corner for another big chop. Tye mounts Nakamura in the corner and rocks him as fans count along. Nakamura goes to the floor for a breather but Tye follows. Nakamura turns it around with strikes on the floor. Nakamura brings it back into the ring but Tye dropkicks him off the apron into the barrier. Tye runs the ropes for a dive but Nakamura meets him at the ropes with a knee. Dillinger lands on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Tye connects with a jawbreaker but Nakamura comes right back and puts him down again. Nakamura plays to the crowd and tells the referee to count while Dillinger is down, as they would in a Last Man Standing match. Tye gets up and fights back but Nakamura keeps control with strikes and puts him back down with a kick. Nakamura counts again and the crowd counts with him. Tye makes it back up but Nakamura works him over in the corner with knees.

Nakamura positions Dillinger over the top turnbuckle and charges in with a big knee to the ribs. Nakamura counts again. Dillinger makes it back up before Nakamura’s 10 count again. Tye taunts Nakamura and ducks when he charges in. Tye mocks Nakamura and goes to work on him. Nakamura with another knee and a kick. Tye comes right back with a clothesline. Tye keeps control until Nakamura delivers a shot from the apron. Nakamura goes to the second rope and nails a flying knee to the chin. Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa now and hits it, covering for the pin.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Nakamura drops Tye again with a shot to the back of the neck. Nakamura takes he mic and starts counting once again. He makes it to the 10 count and Dillinger is still down. Nakamura stands tall as his music hits.

– Dasha Fuentes is backstage with WWE Champion AJ Styles, asking about what just happened to Dillinger and the Last Man standing stipulation. AJ hasn’t forgotten what Nakamura did last week. Something snapped in Nakamura at some point and he’s not sure what it was but Nakamura is now more dangerous than he has been. AJ says the stipulation favors Nakamura as a striker but once again his challenger is underestimating him. AJ says he fights harder and smarter than the guy who is clearly bigger and stronger than him. AJ goes on and says Nakamura will try to tear down everything he’s built at Money In the Bank but when it’s all said and done, the last man standing will be The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.

– Rusev Day is backstage with Lana trying to show her some dance moves. We go back to commercial.

– We go to the ring as Greg Hamilton introduces Rusev and Aiden English. They come out to the stage and English sings/raps the introduction for Lana. Rusev finishes with the “Lana is the best, Lana is #1” tune as Lana makes her way out for this Dance-Off.

Naomi is out next. She stops on the ramp and brings out some back-up – The Usos. Noami heads to the ring as both sides face off. Hamilton announces the rules for the dance contest. Lana is up first and she gets a pop. Noami is next and it sounds like her pop is louder. They dance together next and then hug but Lana turns on Naomi and drops her. Things fall apart now. The segment ends with The Usos superkicking Rusev Day out of the ring before Naomi drops Lana with a Rear View as she charges in. Naomi’s music hits as she and The Usos celebrate.

– Still to come, Bryan vs. Joe vs. Cass for the final MITB spot.

– We see The New Day backstage pulling shenanigans with a platter of pancakes. The Miz and The Bar are shown in their dressing room, practicing against pancakes. The Bar and The Miz vs. The New Day will take place tonight. Back to commercial.

The Bar and The Miz vs. The New Day

Back from the break and out comes The New Day for six-man action. The Miz is out next, followed by The Bar.

The Miz looks to start off with Big E. Big E dances around and stares Miz down before they can lock up. Miz immediately tags Cesaro in. Cesaro gets tossed overhead by Big E for a 2 count. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are in next for some double teaming. Kofi splashes Cesaro on the mat for a 2 count as the legal man. Cesaro rocks Kofi into their corner and in comes Sheamus. Kofi tries to fight them off but they distract the referee, allowing Miz to launch Kofi from the ring to the floor. Wood checks on Kofi at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus keeps Kofi grounded as Big E and Woods try to rally the crowd for him. Kofi fights up and out but Sheamus rams him back into the corner. Cesaro tags in and delivers a big running uppercut for a 2 count. Sheamus comes in off another quick tag. Sheamus drops Woods off the apron with a cheap shot. The Bar double teams Kofi as Cesaro tags in and comes down off the second rope. Kofi kicks out at 2 as Cesaro argues with the referee.

Kofi tries to crawl to Big E for the tag but Cesaro stops hi. Cesaro misses a running uppercut int he corner and lands on the floor as Kofi moves. Miz also ends up on the floor after missing a shot. Miz grabs Big E’s foot but stops as Big E catches him. Big E comes to the floor and decks Sheamus as he approaches. Miz baits Big E in for a cheap shot on the floor. Miz and Sheamus launch Big E into the barrier now and he lands hard. Kofi with a 2 count on Cesaro in the ring now. Sheamus with another cheap shot and another 2 count by Cesaro. Miz tags back in and waits for Kofi to get to his feet. Kofi blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and drops Miz with the SOS.

Kofi finally tags Woods in for the hot tag. Woods unloads to drop his opponents off the apron and then unloads on Sheamus. Miz runs in but Woods kicks him in the face. Sheamus runs into the ring post as Woods moves out of the corner. Woods goes flying out to the floor and takes Cesaro out for a pop. Woods returns to the ring and plants Sheamus with a big DDT for a close 2 count. Fans chant for The New Day as Woods goes to the top. Miz distracts him, allowing Sheamus to nail him while on the top. Kofi takes out Miz on the floor but Cesaro takes out Kofi. The Bar hits the double team on Woods and Cesaro covers for a close 2 count. Woods blocks the Neutralizer and tags in Big E. Big E nails Cesaro and double teams him with Woods but Cesaro kicks out at 2. Big E can’t believe it.

Big E claps and waits for Cesaro to get up as fans chant. Cesaro blocks the Big Ending. Miz tags in but Big E tries to spear Cesaro from the apron anyway. Cesaro kicks him and Miz drops Big E with the DDT for a close 2 count. The match falls apart now. Woods sends Sheamus to the floor and leaps out but The Bar catches him and sends him into the barrier. Miz misses a shot on Kofi. Kofi leaps to the top turnbuckle and jumps out to the floor, taking The Bar down. This leads to Big E hitting the Big Ending on Miz for the pin.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day celebrates in the ring as we go to replays. They point up at the Money In the Bank briefcases and do the “who?” gimmick as everyone speculates on which member will go into the MITB Ladder Match.

– Renee Young is backstage with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, asking about their title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at MITB. The Good Brothers talk about how they’re in the best shape of their careers and ready for the titles. They admit they have their work cut out for them but they are confident that they will beat The Bludgeon Brothers at Money In the Bank like they’re a couple of… strange music starts playing as Rowan and Harper appear on a nearby TV screen. They send an eerie warning to The Good Brothers and tell them to prepare for what’s coming.

– Still to come, Cass vs. Bryan vs. Joe in the main event.

– We see Asuka backstage getting ready for her match. Back to commercial.

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella to join the announcers for commentary. Mandy Rose is out next for the match. Asuka makes her way out next but Sonya Deville blindsides her on the ramp and drops her as Rose watches from the ring. Asuka recovers and hits the ring, telling the referee she’s ready to go.

The bell rings and Rose attacks, taking Asuka to the corner and unloading on her. Mandy keeps control and pulls Asuka out of the corner by her hair. Asuka tries to fight back but Rose turns her inside out and drops her face-first for a close 2 count, and another. Rose keeps Asuka grounded now. Asuka fights up and out but Rose knees her in the gut. Rose with more offense and a big knee for another pin attempt. Rose stands tall and poses over Asuka as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose keeps control until Asuka drops her with a shot to the nose. Asuka makes a comeback and hits the Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick for a pop. Asuka with a 2 count. Asuka charges with another Hip Attack but Rose moves and Asuka gets stuck on the ropes. Rose with more offense until Asuka counters and rolls her up for a 2 count.

Asuka looks for The Asuka Lock submission but Rose counters her again. They trade holds on the mat now. Asuka rolls into The Asuka Lock and Rose taps for the finish.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Carmella enters the ring and interrupts Asuka’s celebration. They face off. Carmella raises the title in Asuka’s face and stares her down as her music hits. Carmella makes her exit as Asuka looks on.

– We see Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch backstage watching. Flair believes Asuka will win the title at Money In the Bank. Flair can see it now… Asuka will win the title and she will win the briefcase, setting the stage for a WrestleMania 34 rematch. Becky disagrees and sees herself winning. She was fingertips away from winning the briefcase last year and nothing will stop her this year, even Flair. Flair goes on about how this is hard because she wants Becky to win as well but Flair needs this, she needs her title back. They have some friendly words when Paige walks in. Paige loves the competition. She says this reminds her of their Team PCB. Paige tries to get in on “tea time” and walks off after an awkward exchange.

– Still to come, Cass vs. Joe vs. Bryan in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for next Tuesday is Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair plus mixed tag team action with Lana and Rusev Day vs. Naomi and The Usos.

– Sin Cara approaches Andrade “Cien” Almas backstage and embraces him. Zelina Vega walks up and she’s not happy, asking who Cara is and why a nobody like him is talking to her client. She says Almas is the future of SmackDown. Cara asks Almas if she is serious and Almas says something back to him in Spanish. Almas and Vega walk off as Cara watches.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat: Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Big Cass and Samoa Joe are the first competitors out. This is the final Money In the Bank qualifying match for the June 17th pay-per-view. Daniel Bryan is out next to the “yes!” chants.

The bell rings and they unload on Cass in the corner, taking turns on him. Fans pop as Joe and Bryan beat Cass down in the corner. Joe turns on Bryan and works him over, taking him back to the corner with strikes. Joe works Bryan over in the corner and chops him. Bryan counters a move and dropkicks Cass through the ropes, sending him into the barrier. Joe drops Bryan with a lariat. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big dive to the floor on Cass. Bryan goes to the top rope and leaps out to the floor, taking Cass and Joe down at the same time. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cass is working Joe over. Joe turns it around and drops Cass with a kick to the head in the corner. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch on Cass but Bryan breaks the attempt. Joe unloads on Bryan and hits a senton for a pin attempt that Cass breaks up. Cass goes to the floor for a breather. Cass ends up back in the ring but Joe hits him with strikes. Joe takes it to the corner but Cass turns him right around. Cass wastes time and fans boo. Bryan comes in and unloads with “yes!” kicks in the corner to Cass. Cass drops him with ease.

Cass tosses Bryan out to the floor and follows. Cass launches Bryan over the announce table by his neck. Cass decks Bryan behind the table and turns his attention back to Joe in the ring. Cass runs into a boot in the corner. Joe goes to the top but here comes Bryan out of nowhere, dropping Joe to crotch him on the top. Bryan also takes Cass down in the corner and sends him to the floor, following up with a baseball slide into the barrier. Bryan climbs up top with Joe and decks him a few times. Bryan brings Joe to the mat with a big hurricanrana for a pop. Bryan gets hyped up now as fans chant his name. Bryan with the running knee to Joe in the corner, and another. Bryan goes for a third knee but Cass runs in and clotheslines him for a close 2 count.

Fans boo as Cass takes control of Bryan in the ring. Bryan fights back but Cass knees him in the gut. Cass stands tall over Bryan while Joe is down on the outside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cass is going at it with Joe. Cass drops Joe and hits the Empire Elbow for a 2 count as Bryan comes in. Cass unloads on Bryan and hits the East River Crossing for another pin attempt. More back and forth between the three now. Bryan with Dragon Screw leg whips on both opponents. Bryan stands tall as fans cheer before he delivers “yes!” kicks to Cass and Joe. Bryan hits the big kicks to the head on both and covers Cass for a close 2 count.

Bryan whips Cass by the leg again. Joe comes from behind and applies the Coquina Clutch on Bryan, dropping to the mat for a 2 count. Bryan sends Joe over the top to the floor. Bryan turns around and ducks a big boot from Cass. Bryan tries to take Cass down for The Yes Lock and finally gets him to the mat. Cass resists but Bryan gets it locked in just as Joe pulls Bryan out of the ring by his leg. Bryan leaps off the apron and drops Joe on the floor with a knee to the face.

Bryan slowly comes back into the ring and goes to the top. Bryan with a missile dropkick to Cass. Bryan starts getting hyped up now. Bryan kips up and starts the “yes!” chant as fans pop. Bryan with the big knee to Cass. Bryan covers for the win but Joe stops it and applies the Coquina Clutch to Bryan. Bryan tries to get out as Joe yells at him. Bryan starts fading now as Joe tells him to give up. The referee calls for the bell as Bryan passes out in the Clutch. Joe is going to Money In the Bank.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe stands tall as his arm is raised and his music hits. We go to replays. Joe makes his exit up the ramp, looking back at the ring to mock Bryan for going to sleep. Joe’s music stops as Cass waits for Bryan to get up. Cass charges with a crazed look in his eye and floors Bryan with a big boot. Cass taunts Bryan and stands tall over him with his fist in the air as fans boo. Cass’ music starts up as he looks down at Bryan and SmackDown goes off the air.