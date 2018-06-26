Full WWE SmackDown Results & Videos, 6/26/2018

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California with The Miz in the ring for another must see edition of MizTV. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s joined by Corey Graves & Byron Saxton.

Miz quickly introduces his guests for tonight – SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Miz says they all have something in common – they destroyed Daniel Bryan last week. The WWE Universe knows about Miz’s beef with Bryan but he wants to know why Rowan and Harper attacked him. They just stand there and fans start chanting for Bryan. Miz knocks the crowd and tells them to show respect to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Miz shows us replays of Bryan’s segments on last week’s show, referring to them as “acts” of this movie with Bryan, running Bryan down in between scenes. Miz also takes a low-key shot at Rowan and Harper for not knowing about Hollywood. Miz shows his favorite scene next and it’s The Bludgeon Brothers laying Bryan out in the ring. Miz gives them props and says they deserve an Emmy or even better, a Mizzie. He says Bryan was 100% when he got up after they left and then Miz stole the spotlight by defeating him. Miz says it sounds like Rowan and Harper are trying out for the new Miztourage. He goes on running his mouth until he gets the mic slapped out of his hand. Miz looks terrified as the champions stare him down. The music interrupts and out comes Bryan to the stage.

Miz immediately starts running his mouth, trying to instigate an attack, and Bryan tells him to shut up. Bryan says they cost him a WWE Title shot last week. He knows they have size but he has heart and he’s not afraid of them, or Miz. Bryan’s not out here to ask them to fight him, he’s here to find out which one of them is going to fight him first. Harper says Bryan just never learns but he’s going to tonight. It sounds like Bryan vs. Harper is on for tonight. The Bludgeon Brothers music hits as Bryan stares them down from the stage.

– The New Day is backstage somewhere getting a pancake protein shake mixed up by their lackey. Xavier Woods grabs it and looks like he might be downing it to prepare for his match. Still to come, Woods vs. Rusev. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom says SmackDown General Manager Paige has made Bryan vs. Harper official for tonight.

Rusev vs. Xavier Woods

We go to the ring and out comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston and Big E. Aiden English is out next to the stage as the Rusev Day chants start up. English does his introduction for The Bulgarian Brute and out he comes.

The bell rings and fans start chanting for Rusev Day. They lock up and Rusev sends Woods to the mat first. Rusev stomps as some fans chant for The New Day. Woods fights back and sends Rusev into the ropes with a hurricanrana. Rusev lands on the middle rope. Big E holds up an “Ouch!” speech balloon sign at Rusev’s face as Woods charges and drives him into the ropes. Woods keeps control until Rusev catches him in a Spinebuster for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rusev has a bearhug applied. Woods finally stuns Rusev and fights out. Woods looks to mount some offense now. Woods ducks a big shot and levels Rusev as Big E and Kofi celebrate at ringside. Woods keeps control and hits the big DDT or a 2 count.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring after more back & forth. Woods stuns Rusev again with a superkick but Rusev catches him with a big Samoan Drop for another close 2 count. Rusev takes Woods to the top and they trade shots. Woods sends Rusev to the mat. Rusev charges and Woods moves, Rusev hits the ring post. Woods goes to the top but is forced to land on his feet as Rusev gets up. They run the ropes and Rusev nails a kick to the head to stagger Woods. Rusev comes right back with the Machka Kick. Rusev stomps on Woods and applied The Accolade for the win.

Winner: Rusev

– After the match, English enters the ring and raises Rusev’s arm as the music hits. We go to replays. Rusev takes the mic and says tonight was not about Woods, trombones, pancakes or Booty Os. Tonight was about AJ Styles. Rusev says AJ is watching at home and he’s scared, which he proved last week when he punched English in the face. They did not mention AJ being in Australia with SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella for a promotional tour. Fans do dueling chants for Styles and Rusev Day now. Rusev says he’s coming to break down AJ’s door, he’s taking the title at Extreme Rules and it will be a great Rusev Day. Rusev drops the mic as the music hits again.

– We go to Jeff Hardy backstage somewhere. He’s ready to fight and take flight tonight. The announcers mention Hardy issuing an Open Challenge tonight due to Shinsuke Nakamura being unable to compete because of an injury.

Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title: Eric Young vs. Jeff Hardy

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to a big pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi is arguing with Lana backstage about their recent dance contest. The cast of Netflix’s “GLOW” show appears and gets excited as they are fans of Naomi. They suggest Naomi and Lana work together and get on the same page. Naomi says maybe they could be ravishing together and snatch opponents bald together. Then everyone would feel the glow. We go back to the ring and Hardy’s music is still playing as he waits for his opponent. The lights go out and the music hits as SAnitY comes out – Killian Dain, Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe. Young will be getting the title shot. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Young goes right to work on Hardy, unloading into the corner. Young keeps control and Hardy goes for an early Twist of Fate but can’t go through with it. Young ends up avoiding another big shot by retreating to the floor and away from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Young has remained in control since a neckbreaker. Young drops Hardy again and covers for a 2 count. Young sits on the top rope and chokes Hardy now as fans boo and the referee warns him. Young with more offense and another pin attempt. Fans try to rally Hardy but Young continues to punish him, focusing on the neck. Hardy fights up and out but Young immediately drops him for another 2 count. Young goes back to keeping Hardy grounded in the middle of the ring, yelling at him to give up.

Hardy fights up and out again but Young whips him hard into the turnbuckles and he goes right back down. Young smiles and fans boo him. Young covers for another 2 count. Hardy looks to make a comeback but Young nails a stiff clothesline for another 2 count. Young shows some frustration but keeps Hardy down. Fans chant for Hardy but Young grounds him by his neck again. Hardy fights up again and hits a jawbreaker. Hardy with more of his signature moves now. Hardy with the double leg drop and the dropkick for a 2 count. Hardy gets the “delete!” chant going but Young blocks the Twist of Fate. They both go for clotheslines at the same time and both go down. Fans rally for Hardy as Dain and Wolfe look on. We see The Usos come from the timekeeper’s area to even the odds. They start brawling with Dain and Wolfe at ringside.

Young leaves the ring and brings Jey Uso in, forcing the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Eric Young

– After the bell, Hardy decks Young while he’s brawling with Uso on the mat. Everyone gets involved and a big brawl breaks out in the ring. SAnitY is cleared from the ring as the babyfaces stand tall and we go to commercial.

SAnitY vs. The Usos and Jeff Hardy

Back from the break and the six-man match is underway after being ordered by Paige, according to Tom. Dain ends up launching himself at Jey and taking him down. Wolfe tags in and works over Jey on the floor. Wolfe brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Young tags in for more offense on Jey for another close pin attempt. SAnitY continues punishing Jey near their corner. The referee is trying to stop Jimmy Uso from coming in, which allows Dain to hit Jey with a cheap shot.

Dain tags in and keeps control of Jey. Dain with a gut shot and a big suplex for a 2 count. Dain keeps control on Jey and drops Jimmy off the apron. Dain with a big running splash to Jey in the corner. Young tags back in for the double team. Jey finally counters Young and sends him through the ropes to the floor as Hardy waits for the tag. Jey goes for the tag but Young pulls Hardy off the apron and into the barrier.

Young returns to the ring and drops an elbow on Jey. Jey sends Young out of the ring again and sends Dain into the steel ring post. Jimmy is back on the apron now. Jimmy gets the hot tag and unloads on Wolfe as he comes in. Jimmy with a Samoan Drop. Uso gets hyped up with the crowd and nails the Umaga/Rikishi splash in the corner. Jimmy ends up hitting the crossbody from the top but Wolfe kicks out at 2. Wolfe blocks a superkick but Jimmy kicks him in the shoulder. Jimmy hits the Umaga/Rikishi splash again but Young breaks the pin. Hardy knocks Young out of the ring. Dain throws Hardy out of the ring. Jey superkicks Dain but he’s still up. Jey superkicks Young off the apron. Jey with another superkick to Dain but he’s still standing.

The Usos hit the double superkick on Dain and that sends him out of the ring. The Usos run the ropes next and Jey leaps out to the floor, taking Dain and Young back down. Wolfe rolls Jimmy up for a 2 count off the distraction. More back and forth before Hardy tags in as Wolfe gets dropped. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb on Wolfe for the pin.

Winners: Jeff Hardy and The Usos

– After the match, The Usos and Hardy stand tall as Jeff’s music hits. We go to replays. SAnitY looks on from the stage as the babyfaces celebrate.

– Still to come, Harper vs. Daniel Bryan.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage warming up for her match. A staffer walks up to inform her she’s next and he almost gets punched. Becky will face Sonya Deville up next. We go to commercial.

Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

Back from the break and out first comes Becky Lynch. We see video from earlier today of how this match was made. Sonya Deville is out next with Mandy Rose.

Back and forth to start. Deville gets the upperhand and covers for a 2 count. Becky looks to mount a comeback but Deville kicks her and takes her back to the mat. Becky counters and Deville retreats to the floor to regroup. Becky follows and tosses Deville over the announcers table. Becky returns to the ring and stands tall as the referee counts. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it in the ring now. Deville is in control after launching Becky into the barrier during the break. Deville keeps Becky down with a bodyscissors now. Becky gets out but Deville takes her right back down with a slam for a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Deville with a backslide for a 2 count. Deville floors Becky with a kick to the chest for another pin attempt.

Becky turns it around again and kicks Deville out of the corner. Becky mounts offense now as fans cheer her on. Becky with the Bexploder suplex for a 2 count. Becky catches a kick and tries to toss Deville but Deville falls on top of her with a knee. Becky kicks out at 2. Deville with another quick pin attempt. Deville shows some frustration now and misses the running knee. Becky drops Deville for another 2 count. Deville avoids the Dis-Arm-Her and rolls her up for a 2 count. They both go down after an enziguri.

Deville crawls over for another close pin attempt. Deville runs into a knee in the corner. Becky goes to the top but Mandy distracts her. Deville takes advantage and drives Becky down for a 2 count. Deville pounds on Becky now. Deville ends up colliding with Mandy at the ropes, allowing Becky to apply the Dis-Arm-Her for the submission win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky celebrates as her music hits. We see Rose recovering on the floor.

– Still to come, Harper vs. Bryan.

– We see James Ellsworth backstage wearing Asuka’s mask. He stops and tries to talk to Tye Dillinger but Tye isn’t interested. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Andrade “Cien” Almas is backstage with Zelina Vega. Vega says they sent a message three weeks ago by putting Sin Cara on the shelf and there has been on competition since because everyone is afraid of Almas. Vega says the others in the locker room will stay out of his way if they know what’s best.

– We go to the ring and out comes James Ellsworth as fans boo.

Ellsworth talks about how he’s a real man. He says Asuka ruined last week’s celebration for SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and attacked him for no reason. Ellsworth talks some trash and says he knows Asuka is here tonight. Ellsworth says before fans start blowing up his Twitter, he loves and respects women. Ellsworth says his love life is so hot you can fry an egg on it but when it comes to he and Asuka, there is no love, absolutely no respect. Ellsworth goes on until the music hits and out comes SmackDown General Manager Paige. Paige asks why Ellsworth is here and says Asuka is not here tonight. Paige announces Asuka vs. Carmella for Extreme Rules. Ellsworth protests and says Asuka doesn’t deserve it. He asks if Paige is here to take him out on a date and she makes him a match for next Tuesday, against Asuka.

– We see Harper and Bryan backstage warming up.

Daniel Bryan vs. Harper

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers, Harper and Rowan. Daniel Bryan is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Harper goes to work on Bryan to start. They go out and right back into the ring as Bryan unloads into the corner. Bryan goes for a slide through the ropes as Harper is on the floor. Harper catches him and drops him. Harper works Bryan over on the floor now. Bryan turns it around and unloads as fans start to rally for him but Harper clubs him down and cuts him off. Harper keeps Bryan grounded now.

More back and forth between the two. Harper gets sent to the floor. Bryan runs the ropes for a dive but Harper catches him. Harper sends Bryan over the announce table and then over into the timekeeper’s area. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Harper has Bryan grounded. Harper beats Bryan around the ring now as Rowan looks on from ringside. Bryan counters a move but Harper catches him in a big side-slam for a close 2 count. Harper with more offense and another close 2 count. Bryan lands a jawbreaker but Harper keeps control and nails a big forearm before taking him back to the mat.

Bryan fights out again but Harper clubs him, sending him into the ropes. Bryan tries to mount another comeback but Harper nails the Michinoku Driver for another close pin attempt. Harper ends up taking Bryan back to the top for a superplex but Bryan fights him. Bryan brings Harper down with a big DDT but can’t get the pin. More back and forth between the two as they go at it. Bryan tries for The Yes Lock and finally gets it locked in the middle of the ring but Rowan runs in and breaks it up for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Daniel Bryan

– After the bell, The Bludgeon Brothers double team Bryan and destroy him as the referee looks on. The pyro suddenly hits as Kane makes his return for a pop. Kane marches to the ring and stares the champions down. He rocks Harper first and then Rowan. Kane fights them both off and goes for a double chokeslam but they attack him. Bryan goes to the top and dropkicks them from the top. Bryan and Kane team up to clear the ring for a pop. Bryan looks up from the mat as Kane stares at him. Fans chant for Team Hell No. Bryan is up on his feet now as fans want them to hug it out. Kane steps to Bryan and opens his arm for the hug. Fans chant “yes!” at Bryan now. Bryan shakes his head and it looks like he’s going to leave without hugging. Bryan suddenly almost jumps into Kane’s arms and they embrace as fans pop. Bryan’s music hits as he starts the “yes!” chant. Kane joins in but the music interrupts as Paige comes back out to the stage. She makes Team Hell No vs. The Bludgeon Brothers with the titles on the line at Extreme Rules. Bryan’s music hits again while he and Kane celebrate. SmackDown goes off the air.