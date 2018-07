Reload during the show for new results & videos as they are available.

Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage at 8pm EST with Asuka vs. James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, Team Hell No on MizTV, Samoa Joe vs. Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and the final build for WWE Extreme Rules…