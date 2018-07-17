Live WWE SmackDown Results & Videos, 7/17/2018

Reload often during the show for new videos & results as they are available.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with stills from new WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura’s win over Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules. We also see stills from Randy Orton’s return after the match.

– We’re live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces Jeff Hardy.

Hardy takes the mic but fans won’t stop chanting his name. Hardy says he may look like Jeff Hardy, may make an entrance and wear paint like Jeff Hardy but he does not feel like Jeff Hardy. He feels like something is missing, he feels incomplete. His heart is broken. Hardy says because he’s not champion anymore due to what Shinsuke Nakamura did to him at Extreme Rules. He says Nakamura lacks ethic, a conscience, a code of honor. Hardy says Nakamura is a low-down, good for nothing jackass. Hardy says Nakamura hit him with a low blow because he can’t face him. Hardy says he should have continue but he wasn’t thinking right. That isn’t the case tonight as he is ready to make Nakamura obsolete and take back his United States Title. Jeff tells everyone to enjoy the show as his music hits and he makes his exit. Hardy will get his rematch later tonight.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura backstage watching. Renee Young asks Nakamura for comments on what Jeff just said. Nakamura calls him a sad clown who wears paint to hide the tears he cries. Nakamura mocks Hardy with fake tears and says the title is now his, which is a reason to smile. Nakamura wants Renee to smile and she does, sort of. Nakamura says he will give everyone a reason to smile tonight by making a clown cry again. God bless America, Nakamura says as he walks off.

– Still to come, The Miz hosts a funeral for Team Hell No and gives their eulogy.

AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles for our non-title opening match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega. The bell rings and they go at it. Almas sends AJ to the mat early on and taunts him some. They trade holds now as fans chant for AJ as Almas has the upperhand. They run the ropes and AJ goes for a dropkick but Almas avoids it by doing his signature pose on the ropes. Vega joins him as AJ looks on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ finally turns it around by dropping Almas with a big clothesline. Almas comes right back with a dropkick as Vega cheers him on. Fans do dueling chants for Styles now. Styles with a kick but Almas fights back with elbows into the corner. Almas with a backbreaker from the ropes and a spike into the mat for another pin attempt on AJ. Almas takes AJ up top but AJ fights back and sends Almas down. Almas comes right back and pulls AJ to the mat. Almas calls for the running knees but AJ jumps up and drops his neck over the knee. AJ with a close 2 count as Vega shows frustration.

More back and forth now. Almas blocks a Styles Clash attempt. AJ rocks Almas with a forearm attempt. AJ springboards in for a Phenomenal Forearm but Almas knocks him out of mid-air. Almas goes to the top for the moonsault but can’t hit it dead on but connects on the follow through. AJ kicks out just in time. Fans chant for AJ now. More back and forth. AJ nails a kick and stuns Almas. Almas ends up going for a move from the second rope but AJ jumps up and hits the pele kick. AJ climbs up for a superplex but Almas blocks him and AJ is now hung up in the corner. Almas puts him on the mat with a double stomp. Almas goes across the ring and nails the running knees to AJ for a close 2 count.

Vega orders Almas to put Styles away now. Styles counters that and rolls Almas into the Calf Crusher for the submission win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ recovers and stands tall as we go to replays. AJ celebrates as Almas heads to the back.

– We see stills from Rusev’s loss to Styles at Extreme Rules. We go backstage to Aiden English talking to Lana about how he feels so bad over the way the match ended. Lana says Rusev is angry, disappointed and needs his space. Lana goes on and says the only person who cares about an apology is English but Rusev will forgive him if it’s best for business. Lana asks English says if he’s best for business. English goes on about how he always has Rusev’s back and his best interests at heart, and how everyone deserves a second chance. Lana says she will take that into consideration and English says that’s all he can ask. He walks off.

Becky Lynch vs. Mandy Rose

We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville. The bell rings and they go at it. Becky takes control and blocks a knee. Rose catches a springboard kick and slams Becky for a 2 count.

Rose takes Becky to the corner and stomps away. Rose with more offense and a suplex for a 2 count. Rose keeps Becky in a hold but fans try to rally for her. Rose nails a dropkick and a big knee for another close 2 count. Rose mounts Becky with strikes now. Rose keeps control with another submission hold now. Rose ducks a clothesline but Becky rolls her up for a 2 count. Becky rolls Rose up again after more back and forth. Becky looks to make a comeback now as she mounts offense and fans cheer her on.

Becky with the Bexploder suplex. Becky applies the Dis-Arm-Her submission now. Rose taps out for the finish.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky celebrates as we go to replays. Becky takes the mic and thanks everyone. She says winning feels great and she has been patiently waiting, biding her time, never stopping the hard work, racking up victory after victory. Becky says she is just getting started. Becky sends a message to SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and says she is coming for her. Becky says it’s about time she becomes champion again. Becky stands tall as her music hits.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige is backstage watching Becky. She asks someone in the room if they hear that, the crowd cheering because they usually don’t hear that when they’re out there. We see SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella in the room with her. She knocks Paige’s accent and Paige asks how her boyfriend James Ellsworth is doing. Carmella says Ellsworth isn’t her boyfriend. She goes on and brags on beating Asuka and Charlotte Flair twice. Carmella says she deserves another Mellabration next week and Paige is going to give it to her, if she can defeat Becky Lynch next week. If Becky wins, Carmella will have to defend the title at SummerSlam.

– Tye Dillinger and R-Truth are backstage. Truth wants to encourage Tye for his match with Samoa Joe tonight but Tye isn’t interested. Dillinger walks off and Truth does some comedy as we go back to commercial.

Tye Dillinger vs. Samoa Joe

Back from the break and Tye Dillinger is wrapping up his entrance. Samoa Joe is out next.

The bell rings and Dillinger unloads, sending Joe right out to the floor for a breather. Tye follows and Joe looks to turn it around with an announce table shot but Tye takes it and keeps fighting. Tye exposes his own knee for a shot to Joe but it backfires as Joe scoops him and rams him into the steel ring post. Joe brings it back into the ring with strikes now.

Joe with more strikes and a big kick in the corner. Tye goes down and Joe talks some trash. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch but it’s blocked. Joe beats Tye up some more and then drops him in the Coquina Clutch. Tye taps out.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe stands tall as we go to replays. Joe looks out as his music plays.

– Still to come, Hardy vs. Nakamura and The Miz’s funeral for Team Hell No. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and funeral music plays as The Miz makes his way out, dressed in an all-black suit. There are funeral-related graphics on the screens. Miz stops on the stage and waits as a few men push out a cart that has a mannequin head with a Kane mask on it. Miz greets some fans at ringside and offers condolences as they head to the ring.

Miz enters the ring and we see photos of Team Hell No on display, along with a wreath. Miz takes the mannequin Kane head and places it on a podium. Miz thanks everyone for being here and says he is just as sad. Fans chant and Miz says tonight is not about him because tonight we pay respects to Kane and Daniel Bryan. Miz says they were able to put aside their differences to become tag team champions 5 years ago but not at Extreme Rules as they loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Miz goes on about their friendship, making sure to mention bad parts. Miz says Bryan made the same mistake of reuniting with Kane recently on SmackDown. Miz says now that Team Hell No is 6 feet under, he would like for everyone to stand up and join him in honoring them with a moment of silence.