Full WWE SmackDown Results & Videos 7/24/2018

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a limousine pulling up in the back. The Miz and Maryse step out first. Maryse goes back in to bring out their daughter. They head to the arena and tonight’s show will feature a premiere party for their new “Miz & Mrs.” show on the USA Network.

– We’re live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring as Randy Orton makes his way out. They air a video package showing Jeff Hardy’s WWE United States Title loss to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules, with Orton’s return that night.

Orton smirks in the ring now as some fans boo. Orton says he has heard all our theories on why he did what he did – unfinished business with Hardy from years ago, the SmackDown Top 10 list that never bothered him. Orton says that’s not why. He did it because of the fans. Orton says he has busted his ass for 16 years for the fans. Think about it. When he began his career, who is around now that was around then? Nobody. Orton says he is the one constant in WWE. Every Superstar that comes down the aisle eats at the table he sat but he still does not get the respect he deserves. Why is that? Because he doesn’t wear face paint, because he doesn’t change his merchandise colors, because he doesn’t show up just for WrestleMania season or because he doesn’t jump from the top of cages and ladders, is that why fans don’t respect him? Orton says he’s not some indie darling from the bingo halls and he didn’t steal a hand gesture (too sweet). Is that why fans don’t respect him?

Orton goes on and says he started his career as the Legend Killer but 16 years later he finally realized who the real Legend Killer is – each and every one of the fans. Orton says he won’t let them win or beat him, because he is now the Legend. Orton will make it his mission to destroy every Superstar the fans put up on a pedestal, starting with Hardy. Orton says that’s why Hardy isn’t here tonight and when he’s done with him, Hardy won’t be back ever. Orton says he’s going to end Hardy’s career. Orton goes on and says we can call him what we want but the only name that matters are the three most devastating letters in the business – RKO. Orton drops the mic and walks to the back with no music.

– The announcers talk about the all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view before sending us to a commercial break.

– Back from the break and we see a video on the Evolution announcement from RAW. Tom congratulates the entire women’s division.

Rusev vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

We go to the ring and out comes Rusev with Lana. We see backstage video from earlier today with Lana and Zelina Vega arguing to set this match up. Andrade “Cien” Almas is out next with Vega. Fans chant Rusev Day as the bell hits. No Aiden English at ringside tonight. The bell rings and they lock up.

Rusev overpowers early on and sends Almas to the mat. Almas turns it around and poses on the ropes with Vega to taunt Rusev. They go out and come back in as Rusev takes control after a kick by Almas. Rusev with a suplex for a quick 1 count. Rusev sends Almas to the floor for a breather with Vega. Lana joins Rusev in the ring to pose as fans cheer. Vega checks on Almas on the outside as we go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Rusev unloads with a series of kicks and a big shot into the corner. Lana cheers Rusev on. Almas looks to turn it around but Rusev levels him with another big kick for a pin attempt. Rusev ends up missing the Machka Kick. Rusev snaps and unloads but Almas fights him. Rusev blocks the Hammerlock DDT but Almas stuns him.

Almas goes for the double knees but Rusev cuts him off with a big Machka Kick. Lana and Almas cheer their Superstars on. Fans chant for Rusev Day. Vega and Lana argue at ringside now as the crowd pops. Vega decks Lana in the mouth first. Lana tackles Vega on the floor and they brawl. Aiden runs down and pulls Lana off Vega. This backfires as Vega jumps on Aiden’s back and Lana goes down. Rusev sees this and he’s not happy. Almas takes advantage of the distraction and hits the Hammerlock DDT for the pin.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

– After the match, Almas hits the floor and heads up the ramp with Vega as she raises his arm. Lana enters the ring to check on Rusev. English looks on from the floor and feels bad about what happened.

– Still to come, the premiere party for “Miz & Mrs.” with The Miz and Maryse.

– R-Truth is backstage preparing for his first match since WrestleMania 34, against Samoa Joe. Tye Dillinger is with him. Tye talks Truth up and walks off. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Lana is arguing with Aiden English backstage. English says he’s done all this for Rusev and Lana but Rusev won’t return his calls, what was he supposed to do? Lana says maybe Rusev didn’t want to talk to English. Rusev has been pacing in the back but he stops and interrupts them, saying that’s enough & maybe none of them are good enough for Rusev Day. Rusev storms off.

R-Truth vs. Samoa Joe

We go to the ring and out comes R-Truth rapping. Samoa Joe is out next.

The bell rings and Joe goes right to work on Truth with strikes. Truth blocks a shot and nails a kick to the jaw. Truth with another leaping shot into the corner. Truth keeps control with more quick offense. Joe avoids the scissors kick and connects with a headbutt.

Joe keeps control and catches Truth again, spiking him into the mat hard. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch for the easy win.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe stands tall as we go to replays.

– Still to come, The New Day vs. SAnitY in a tag team tournament match.

– Asuka is backstage when Dasha Fuentes approaches her for comments on the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. Asuka says she’s ready and so excited but tonight, Billie Kay is not ready for her. We go back to commercial.

Asuka vs. Billie Kay

Back from the break and out first comes Asuka. Billie Kay is out next with Peyton Royce. We get a backstage video from The IIconics with comments on the Evolution pay-per-view and shots at Asuka.

The bell rings and Billie talks some trash. Asuka connects but Billie actually takes control early on for a 1 count. This barely fazes Asuka as she unloads on Billie and hits a Shining Wizard for a 2 count while Peyton looks on.

Asuka goes for the ankle lock but Billie resists. Peyton gets knocked off the apron. Billie avoids a German suplex next but Asuka keeps fighting and connects with kicks. Asuka nails a third bigger kick and covers for the easy win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as Billie checks on Peyton on the outside.

– WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is backstage with words for Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. Nakamura taunts Hardy for coming close to winning last week and says Hardy has now been bitten by The Viper. Nakamura warns Orton to be careful because he bites back.

– Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Carmella with SummerSlam implications. Also, Paige will reveal the SummerSlam opponent for AJ Styles and there will be a contract signing. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz is backstage with his family as the paparazzi takes photos of them.

– We go to the ring and SmackDown General Manager Paige is in the ring for a contract signing.

Paige says she enjoys being the GM here on SmackDown but she’s excited to see her girls tear it down at the Evolution pay-per-view. Paige says but now we are headed into the biggest show of the summer, SummerSlam. She’s here to announce the challenger to WWE Champion AJ Styles. Paige introduces Styles and out he comes as the music hits.

AJ hits the ring and fans chant his name for a minute or two. Styles thanks fans and says he’s a husband & a father, and the first person he thought of when he heard Evolution being announced was his little girl. AJ goes on and says Evolution is just another reason to be proud of the company he works for. He’s also proud to defend his title at SummerSlam, where he first laid the foundation for what would be known as The House That AJ Styles Built. He recalls SummerSlam matches with Kevin Owens and John Cena, and says SummerSlam is just like WrestleMania to him but they are going to turn the heat up a little bit more. AJ signs the SummerSlam contract and says all he needs now is the opponent from Paige.

Paige calls for a drum roll but the music interrupts her and out comes James Ellsworth to the stage. Ellsworth introduces himself and says Mella Is Money but Ellsworth Is Exquisite. Ellsworth says the real reason he came back to WWE is the WWE Title. Ellsworth says no one is as worthy as he is because he’s defeated AJ three times and you know what they say – a fourth time is the charm. AJ says no one says that. Ellsworth goes on and says AJ is shocked & scared. Ellsworth comments on how he will quickly defeat AJ for the title at SummerSlam. Paige says she’s got this. She tells Ellsworth to just stop it. Paige exits the ring and tells Ellsworth he’s just a joke. Ellsworth corrects her and says she’s the joke. He knocks her accent and says we can’t even understand her half the time. He picks on her look next and Paige says we don’t make fun of people around her. Ellsworth says he does and he takes a shot at how pale she is. Paige approaches Ellsworth and says she’s had enough of him. She’s got two words for him… you’re fired! Paige calls for security and out comes two guys to carry him away.

Fans chant for AJ as Paige walks to the back with Ellsworth and security. He’s kicked out of the arena and the guards make sure he’s not coming back in. The cameras cut back to the ring as Samoa Joe attacks Styles and destroys him. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch and breaks it to sign the contract. Joe makes his exit while AJ is down and warns AJ that the clock is ticking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to AJ Styles. Paige approaches Samoa Joe backstage and she’s not happy. Paige says she picked Joe to be AJ’s opponent because he’s unpredictable and has a killer instinct but that’s not what she had in mind. Joe fires back and says what she had planned was pedestrian but what he just did was phenomenal. Joe storms off. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella walks up and brings up Ellsworth being fired. Paige tells her to go buy a new boyfriend since she’s money. Carmella goes on about how she will be champion until Evolution because Paige’s match with Carmella and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam is nothing. Carmella goes on about everyone she’s defeated twice and says she’s going to beat Becky now.

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring and out first comes Becky Lynch. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is out next for this non-title match. Becky will earn a SummerSlam title shot if she can win this match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Becky goes for an early Dis-Arm-Her but Carmella resists. Becky goes for the submission again but Carmella turns it into a pin attempt. Carmella takes control and drops Becky. They run the ropes and Becky nails a flying forearm. Carmella rolls to the floor for a breather. Becky follows and drops her with a right. Becky brings it back into the ring but Carmella rolls right back out. Becky follows but Carmella launches her into the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Carmella is down talking trash to Becky’s face. This backfires as Becky takes control and works her over. Carmella finally turns it around and hits a Flatliner for a close 2 count. Carmella takes it to the corner for a tornado DDT but Becky counters. Becky hits the Bexploder suplex for a pop. More back and forth now. Becky goes to the top but Carmella cuts her off. Carmella brings Becky to the mat with a scissors but Becky still kicks out. Carmella with more offense and a close 2 count while her feet are on the ropes.

Becky blocks a shot and drops Carmella with a kick to the side of the head. They both go down. Becky gets up first and goes to the top. Becky goes for the leg drop but Carmella moves out of the way. Carmella drops Becky for a close 2 count. Becky blocks a move and pulls Carmella into the Dis-Arm-Her for the win & the SummerSlam title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky celebrates as Carmella goes to the floor and throws a fit. Becky will now face Carmella with the title on the line in Brooklyn. We go to replays. The announcers argue over whether the referee made a bad call at one point. Carmella watches from the stage and raises the title as Becky celebrates.

– Still to come, a premiere party for The Miz and Maryse’s new USA Network series. Also, SAnitY vs. The New Day in a tournament match.

– We go backstage to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Harper says 4 teams will fight but there will be no winner, only punishment. Rowan says it doesn’t matter who survives because the same fate awaits the winner at SummerSlam – a bludgeoning.

Tag Team Tournament Match: The New Day vs. SAnitY

We go to the ring and out first comes The New Day – Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos are on commentary. They will face The Bar next week in a tournament match. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as SAnitY is out next – Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain.

Woods and Big E are in for their team as Dain and Wolfe represent SAnitY. Wolfe starts off with Woods and drops him with a shoulder. Woods drops Wolfe with a big right hand next. Wood with a 2 count. More back and forth. Wolfe blocks the Honor Roll and hits a German suplex. Dain tags in next and works Woods over as fans try to rally for him. Dain slams Woods and hits a big senton to prevent the tag to Big E. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods finally takes Dain down to get an opening. Big E gets the hot tag as Wolfe comes in. Big E with big suplexes to Wolfe. Big E dances over Wolfe and runs the ropes but puts the brakes on as Young gets on the apron. Kofi runs over but Dain grabs him in mid-air. Dain gets taken out. Young tries to interfere again but Kofi pushes him off the top. The chaos leads to a Midnight Hour on Wolfe for the pin.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day celebrates as the music hits. They will face the winners of The Bar vs. The Usos in the finals. The Usos get up from commentary and hit the ring but out comes Sheamus & Cesaro as well. The Bar speaks from the stage and announces that they are back. They haven’t missed the fans but they do miss being champions. They cut promos on winning the tournament and then the titles at SummerSlam.

– Paige is backstage with The Miz, Maryse and their daughter. Miz asks where the babysitter is and Paige says they’re looking at him – Sin Cara. Miz changes his mind and puts on a baby carrier instead. Miz, Maryse and their daughter head to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Hamilton introduces the stars of “Miz & Mrs.” on the USA Network – The Miz, Maryse and Monroe Sky. The music hits and out they come for the premiere party for tonight’s show, which airs after SmackDown goes off the air.

The ring is set up for MizTV. Miz welcomes us to their premiere party. He says we mourned the end of Team Hell No and Daniel Bryan’s career last week but that’s old news as we are here to celebrate Miz and his wife tonight. Miz praises his wife and she takes the mic. Maryse talks about the Evolution pay-per-view and says let’s be honest, the evolution started with her. They both plug their new show. Miz gets fans to give it up for his daughter and fans do a Monroe Sky chant. Miz says just the mention of Daniel Bryan has put Monroe Sky to sleep, so he needs everyone to use their quiet voices. Miz leads us to a preview for their “Miz & Mrs.” series.

The preview is interrupted by Daniel Bryan, who is now on the big screen. Bryan apologizes but says he shouldn’t be here in the back apologizing, he should be out at the party to apologize in person. Fans chant “yes!” and out comes Bryan to the ring as his music starts up. Security meets Bryan at ringside and stops him but he attacks them. Bryan unloads and takes out the security. Miz and Maryse look on. Bryan enters the ring and Maryse tells him to get out. Miz tosses Monroe Sky at Bryan and he catches it but we see it was just a baby doll all along. Miz takes advantage and drops Bryan with a Skull Crushing Finale as fans boo. Miz talks some trash and says he fooled everyone. This is a baby doll and the baby backstage was an actor. Miz says he would never bring his precious baby to a city like this. Fans boo him some more. Miz says now Bryan’s face is in the mat and if we want to see Monroe Sky, we should tune into “Miz & Mrs.” on the USA Network right now. Miz guarantees it will be awesome. Miz’s music hits as we go to replays. Bryan recovers in the ring and looks at the baby doll on the mat. Miz and Maryse head to the stage and are all smiles as SmackDown goes off the air.