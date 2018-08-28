Full WWE SmackDown Results & Videos, 8/28/2018

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. We see how they became five-time champions last week as fans chant for pancakes.

The New Day hits the ring for their championship celebration. They have a Stanley Cup full of pancakes. They give props to The Bludgeon Brothers. Big E goes on about how they are now five-time, five-time… the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to a pop. Booker comes out with his King Booker gimmick. Fans chant for Booker T, who enters the ring to give a royal decree. Booker gives regal nicknames to Woods and Kofi. Big E already has one – big. Big E says Booker just went full Saxton. Booker goes on and welcomes The New Day to The Five-Timers Championship Club. Now can you dig that, sucka? Booker’s original music hits and he turns to leave.

The New Day stops him and wants him to do a Spin-a-rooni. Booker gets the crowd hyped up and nails it for a pop. Woods and Kofi hit Spine-a-roonis next. Big E tries to do one but can’t get off his back until Kofi and Woods help him. Booker poses with The New Day to end the segment.

– We see how a custom announce table for The New Day is being set up at ringside next to the regular announce team.

– Still to come, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella will be here. WWE Champion AJ Styles will also be here, plus Carmella gets her title rematch.

#1 Contenders Tournament Triple Threat: The Bar vs. The Colons vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out first comes The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the ring with The Bar. The Colons, Primo and Epico, are wrapping up their return entrance. The New Day is on commentary. Sheamus starts off with Anderson and they trade holds.

Sheamus looks to take control but Anderson drops him and hits a low dropkick for a 2 count. Cesaro tags in for a quick double team. Cesaro rocks Anderson but Anderson dropkicks him for a 2 count. Gallows tags in and takes over on Cesaro, beating him down in the corner. Gallows hits a suplex and covers for another pin attempt. Anderson tags back in for another quick double team. Cesaro counters but Primo tags himself in. Anderson takes Primo right to the mat and keeps him grounded by his arm.

Epico ends up tagging in for a double team on Anderson. Epico with a 2 count. Anderson turns it around but misses a flying elbow in the corner. Anderson with an enziguri. Anderson goes to the second rope but Primo distracts him, allowing Epico to send Anderson out to the floor. Primo tags in and floors Anderson on the outside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Bar is double teaming Anderson. Cesaro with a big flying elbow while Sheamus holds Anderson. Cesaro with a 2 count. Sheamus works Anderson over and applies a backbreaker submission. Anderson counters and brings Sheamus to the mat. Gallows rallies for a tag. Gallows tags in with Cesaro. Gallows unloads and hits a big running splash in the corner. Gallows drops Epico with a big boot as he charges. Gallows with a big pumphandle slam on Cesaro, and another splash on the mat. Cesaro kicks out at 2.

Primo ends up tagging in, coming off the top for a close 2 count. Sheamus runs in but Gallows and Anderson clean house. They go for a Magic Killer on Primo but Epico breaks it with a Backstabber to Anderson. Sheamus comes in but gets hit with a double Backstabber by The Colons. Cesaro tags in and takes out Gallows while Sheamus stops The Colons on the outside. Cesaro covers for the win.

Winners: The Bar

– After the match, The Bar goes to ringside and has words with The New Day.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige is backstage watching. Rusev, Aiden English and Lana come walking in. Paige announces the second Triple Threat for next week’s SmackDown – Rusev Day vs. The Usos vs. SAnitY. The winners will face The Bar to determine the new #1 contenders. Rusev praises Lana for getting them the shot at a title shot but she says it wasn’t her. It was English. Rusev and English are back on the same page now.

– We get a video looking at Becky Lynch’s recent turn on Charlotte Flair. Still to come, Carmella vs. Flair with the title on the line.

– We see Jeff Hardy backstage in his paint. Tom says Jeff has a challenge for Randy Orton tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy to a pop.

Hardy says Randy Orton has had an obsession over him lately. Jeff admits Orton has gotten inside of his head and messed him up. Orton even made him think he can fly, which is why he did this – we see video from last week’s brawl and the big Swanton Bomb in the crowd. Hardy says he’s not some stepping stone in Orton’s career. Jeff felt reborn and like the Jeff Hardy of old last week. Jeff says this is just the beginning. He calls Orton to the ring to finish what Orton started. The music hits and out comes Orton with a mic.

Orton mocks Jeff and says he’s not finished working on Jeff yet. Orton says this version of Jeff that people adore is what he’s going to take away, the career he’s going to end. Orton says to do this he must leave Hardy in the ring with broken bones. Orton says Hardy didn’t really think he would get in the ring on Jeff’s terms tonight. Orton knocks Canadians in the crowd and calls them dumb. Orton goes on and tries to warn Hardy with a RKO threat but Hardy interrupts. Hardy says Orton is going to hell and he’s taking him there. Jeff announces their match to be inside the Cell at WWE Hell In a Cell. Jeff gets a “delete!” chant going as Orton drops the mic and backs up the ramp. Hardy’s music hits.

– Renee Young is backstage with Carmella, asking if she’s afraid of the buzz leaving her and going to Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. Carmella isn’t worried and points out how Flair never pinned her at SummerSlam. Carmella says she’s defeated Flair twice and will complete the trifecta tonight. She goes on and says Becky and Charlotte are chump change but Mella Is Money. She walks off and in comes R-Truth, still looking for Carmella for a match. Tye Dillinger walks in and tries to stop him. Truth says when the time is right, The Truth will set Carmella free.

– Still to come, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have a message for The Miz and Maryse.

Naomi vs. Billie Kay

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The IIconics, Billie Kay with Peyton Royce. They take shots at Naomi and the Toronto Raptors NBA team. This leads to a “let’s go Raptors” chant. The bell rings and Naomi unloads, getting an early 2 count. Billie turns it around off a counter and mounts Naomi with strikes for a 2 count.

Billie talks some trash and Naomi rocks her. Naomi with more offense to make the comeback now. Naomi catches Billie with a kick to the face. Peyton gets on the apron and the interference almost backfires. Peyton gets involved again and kicks Naomi from the floor. Billie takes advantage and rolls Naomi up for the win.

Winner: Billie Kay

– After the match, The IIconics head to the stage to celebrate as Naomi looks on.

– Still to come, AJ Styles will be here with a message for Samoa Joe.

– We see Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella backstage watching video of last week’s segment with The Miz and Maryse. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out first comes Brie Bella. Daniel Bryan is out next. They do the “yes!” chant together on the way to the ring.

Bryan talks about what happened last week and also takes shots at The Miz, calling him a coward and a bad actor. Brie says she came down last week to get her hands on Maryse but it felt good to hit Miz. They talk about the mixed tag team match at Hell In a Cell, and say Miz and Maryse won’t be able to hide. The music interrupts and out comes Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega.

Bryan and Brie look on as Almas and Vega enter the ring. Vega says it’s an honor to be standing next to two legends – Brie and Almas. Vega asks Bryan to forgive her, and she formally introduces them to Bryan and Brie. Vega brags on Almas’ accomplishments since coming to SmackDown – putting Sin Cara on the shelf, taking AJ Styles to the limit and destroying Rusev. Vega says Miz has already out-smarted Bryan and now it’s time for Almas to out-wrestle him.

Almas speaks some in Spanish and English but fans give him the “what?!” treatment. Bryan says he would love to make the match official but unfortunately he’s no longer the General Manager. If only there was someone in the back who could come out and make the match. Bryan looks to the back but no one is coming. Bryan says that was kind of embarrassing. The music finally hits and out comes Paige. Paige acts like she was running across the arena in high heels. She asks the fans if they want to see Bryan vs. Almas and they do. Paige calls for a referee and makes the match as fans cheer. Her music hits and we go to commercial.

Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Back from the break and the bell rings. Fans chant for Bryan as they lock up. Brie and Zelina watch from ringside.

Almas and Bryan trade holds and counters on the mat now. They stare each other down as fans clap. More back and forth now. Almas does his signature pose on the ropes but Bryan dropkicks him to the floor. Almas quickly takes back control as we see The Miz and Maryse backstage watching. Almas drops Bryan in the corner and covers for a quick pin attempt as Vega barks orders. Almas counters a move and puts Bryan in a submission. Bryan slides out and nails him for a 1 count. Almas rocks Bryan with a big chop. Almas with chops in the corner now.

Bryan turns it around in the corner with chops of his own. Almas wants more and Bryan gives them. Bryan with Yes Kicks in the corner now. Bryan with the running corner dropkick now. Almas charges with a running knee in the corner. Almas goes for another running knee but Bryan side-steps and Almas lands bad, flying out of the ring to the floor. Vegas cheers on Almas to get back to his feet as the referee counts. Bryan runs the apron and nails a flying knee on the floor. Bryan does the “yes!” chant now. Bryan brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Almas moves and Bryan lands on his feet. Almas drops Bryan with a big elbow for a 2 count. We see The Miz and Maryse watching again. They walk away, possibly to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bryan comes out of a submission but Almas covers for a 2 count. Almas goes to the top but Bryan jumps up and kicks him. Bryan climbs up and nails a super double underhook suplex from the top. The music hits and out comes The Miz to interrupt. Miz creeps down the ramp as Bryan waits. Almas comes from behind and decks Bryan. Bryan runs the ropes and nails a big dive on Miz. Bryan unloads but this allows Almas to leap out and take him down. Almas brings Bryan back in for the inverted DDT from the corner for a close 2 count.

Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Almas goes to the top for a moonsault but Bryan gets his knees up. Bryan applies the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring. Vega gets on the apron but Brie pulls her down and drops her on the outside. The referee is busy looking at Brie and Vega, not Almas in the submission. Maryse comes out of nowhere and nails Brie, then sends her face-first into the ring post. Miz takes advantage of the chaos and comes in the ring, decking Bryan with a cheap shot for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Daniel Bryan

– After the bell, Almas hits the double underhook DDT on Bryan in the middle of the ring while Miz watches. Miz applies the Yes Lock on Bryan while Vega hits the running double knees on Brie in the corner. Almas and Vega leave the ring. Maryse drops Brie on her head while Miz forces Bryan to watch. Bryan crawls for Brie but Miz picks him up and hits the Skull Crushing Finale. The It Couple stands tall over Bryan and Brie, kissing to a mixed reaction.

– Renee is backstage outside of Charlotte Flair’s locker room for comments. Flair comes out and says Becky Lynch thinks she deserves the title but you don’t deserve anything you don’t win. Flair goes on and says Becky wants to blame her because she can’t win the big one. Flair won’t apologize for busting her ass every day and she won’t roll over for anyone who tries to take that from her, even if it was her best friend. Flair says Becky wants the spotlight and after she runs through Carmella tonight, Flair is going to give the spotlight to Becky.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles. Greg Hamilton does the introduction. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Styles is in the ring. We see video of Samoa Joe attacking AJ and yelling out at AJ’s wife Wendy on last week’s show. Fans chant for AJ before he speaks. AJ says their match is now official for Hell In a Cell and the title will be on the line. AJ says Joe is good with these mind games because he has AJ right where he wants him. AJ goes on about how Joe isn’t a real man. AJ says he’s going to put a stop to these games right here, right now. AJ says he’s the WWE Champion and he makes the rules on SmackDown. AJ doesn’t have to wait until Hell In a Cell. AJ calls Joe to the ring and says this isn’t a threat, it’s a demand by the WWE Champion. AJ says he’s going to knock Joe’s teeth down his throat. AJ drops the mic and waits for a fight.

Joe appears on the big screen, taunting AJ from the back. Joe says he’s not coming out while AJ is out there proving his point. Joe talks more about AJ’s family and says maybe he’s not done playing daddy just yet because this is too much fun. Joe pulls out his phone and supposedly calls AJ’s wife Wendy. Joe continues with the games and says maybe he will stop by next Tuesday. The feed cuts out as Joe smiles. AJ is fuming now. He leaves the ring and runs to the back.

– The announcers hype Joe vs. Styles and Orton vs. Hardy at Hell In a Cell.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and out comes Carmella for her title shot rematch. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see an angry Styles backstage looking for Joe. We return to the ring and Carmella waits as SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her way out. Hamilton does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Flair slams Carmella first. They go at it as fans chant “we want Becky” at them. Carmella takes control and yells back at the fans. Carmella stops a comeback attempt and takes Flair to the mat, keeping her down. Carmella takes Flair to the corner next, face-first into the turnbuckle. Carmella keeps control but the “Becky” chants start up. Flair rolls Carmella up for 2. Flair tosses Carmella across the ring now. Flair steps on Carmella and goes to the top for a moonsault. Carmella jumps to her feet and shoves Flair from the top to the floor. Flair hits the barrier and the referee starts counting.

Carmella runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive to Flair on the floor. Carmella brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Carmella has Flair grounded in the middle of the ring. Flair counters and hits a belly-to-back suplex. Flair with chops now. Carmella ducks and takes Flair back down. Carmella with a dropkick. Carmella with more offense. She goes to the top for a crossbody but Flair rolls through for a 2 count. Carmella tangles with Flair and drops her with a Flatliner. Flair kicks out at 2. Carmella with more offense. Carmella takes it to the top and hits a big hurricanrana for a close 2 count.

Carmella shows some frustration now. Flair looks to go for the Figure Four but Carmella superkicks her. A frustrated Carmella goes for several close pin attempts. Flair finally hits the Spear and then Natural Selection. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges into a Figure Eight in the middle of the ring now. Carmella finally taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall with the title as her music hits. Becky Lynch hits the ring from out of nowhere and attacks Flair from behind. Becky unloads on Flair and destroys her as fans go wild, chanting her name. Fans chant “let’s go Becky” now. Becky demands a mic. She raises the title and kneels down in Flair’s face. Becky says when she gets her way, come Hell In a Cell, she’s getting her title back. Becky calls Flair a bitch and drops the mic. Becky raises the title again and looks out at the crowd as fans cheer her on. A big “Becky” chant breaks out as she exits the ring. Flair is laid out in the middle of the ring with the title laying beside her. We go to replays of Carmella vs. Flair and the attack from Becky. Flair sits up in the corner with the title but fans boo her. SmackDown goes off the air.