Live WWE SmackDown Results & Videos 8/7/2018

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go to the ring and out comes Randy Orton.

Orton says Jeff Hardy called him out last week but that didn’t turn out in his favor. We see how Orton and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Hardy last week, and Orton “wiping away” Hardy’s identity after. Some fans cheer as we return to Orton on the mic. Orton asks if the people still believe. He could’ve warned those who are squeamish to turn away but watching them squirm is why he did it in the first place. Orton made a vow to take out every Superstar who the fans put up on a pedestal. Orton goes on and says he will become so violent that fans want to change the channel. But they won’t change the channel because they still believe. They still believe in superheroes and hope, like hoping Hardy will come out right now and save the day. Orton says he won’t because Orton erased The Enigma last week. Orton says Hardy is somewhere lost right now, searching for his identity. Orton erased The Enigma and will erase every other Superstar the fans respect. Orton says he is doing this because he doesn’t get the respect he deserves from fans or those in the back.

Orton talks about starting out as one of the youngest in WWE, becoming a young WWE Champion and then going on to find big success. But the fans still won’t respect him. Orton says sometimes in life you have to take respect when not given it. Orton goes on repeating some of the same talking points. Orton says this isn’t on him, it’s on each and every one of the fans. Orton goes on and says you can call him what you want but what’s important is these three letters – RKO. Orton drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits.

– We see The Bar backstage watching. They will face The New Day later to crown new #1 contenders.

– Becky Lynch is backstage when Charlotte Flair walks up. There’s some tension there but Flair says she wasn’t trying to steal Becky’s thunder last week. Becky says it puts her in a bad position because she wanted to be happy for Flair but she wanted Carmella alone at SummerSlam. They get on the same page for tonight’s match against The IIconics and take a shot at Sasha Banks & Bayley, The Boss & Hug Connection.

– We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella for commentary. We go to commercial.