Live WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Austin, 12/4/2018

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package on what happened last week with the women’s division and the Battle Royal.

– We’re live from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige is in the ring for a contract signing segment. We see tables, ladders and chairs all around the ring. Paige welcomes us.

Paige says SmackDown is the brand that makes history and she’s happy to bring the first-ever women’s TLC match. We also see the SmackDown Women’s Title hanging above the ring. Paige introduces Asuka first and out she comes to a pop. Charlotte Flair is introduced next.

Paige introduces “The Man” Becky Lynch next and out comes the SmackDown Women’s Champion to a pop. Becky looks up at her title hanging above the ring. Becky takes the mic and talks about how she will do whatever it takes to win at TLC, she doesn’t care if you earned your title shot or not. Flair says Becky can spin her title shot however she wants but she’s the one who picked up the ball Becky dropped and beat up RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, with a kendo stick. So imagine what she will do at TLC with tables, ladders and chairs. They go on arguing until Asuka interrupts. Asuka says Becky already beat Flair but not her. Asuka says she would have defeated Rousey and she will beat Becky at TLC. Flair taunts Asuka for how she ended her streak at WrestleMania. Asuka says Flair got lucky one time. They all argue and Paige interrupts. Becky says none of them could beat Rousey or her. Becky signs the contract and leaves as fans chant her name.

Flair says Becky can leave because she’s all talk these days anyway. Flair says she’s going to beat Becky and Asuka, again. Flair throws a “wooooo!” at Asuka. Asuka fires back in Japanese. Flair tells her to stop because she already shattered Asuka’s mystique at WrestleMania and will now finish her at TLC. Paige gets in between them and tells them to calm down. They sign the contract. Asuka wants to fight right now. Mandy Rose’s music interrupts as she comes out with Sonya Deville. They cut promos on Flair and Asuka. Deville says Asuka’s Battle Royal win was a fluke last week but she promises she won’t get caught like that again. Rose says if Paige wants to see fire and desire, she’s looking right at it. Fans give her the “what!?” treatment. Rose wonders what happens if Flair and Asuka don’t make it to TLC. Paige says they are past idle threats. She makes a tag team match for now. Flair’s music hits as they all get ready for the match. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is in his office with the World Cup trophy. The Miz walks in and wants to know why he’s hosting MizTV with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan tonight. Shane says because he is the host of that show. Miz goes on and wants them to become the best tag team in the world, what they were born to do. Shane is worried about Miz getting the important answers out of Bryan tonight. Miz says if he does get those answers, Shane owes him. Shane says he doesn’t owe Miz anything.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

We go to the ring and Asuka starts off with Sonya Deville. They go back & forth. Deville avoids the Asuka Lock and grounds Asuka. They trade kick attempts and Asuka blocks a takedown. Asuka with an armbar now. Deville keeps control and in comes Mandy Rose for the double team. Rose with a 2 count.

Asuka fights back with strikes. Rose counters but Asuka drops her for a close 2 count. Asuka taunts and tags in Flair. Asuka holds Rose while Flair grabs her for a takedown. Flair with a kick to the back. Flair sends Rose into the corner but runs into an elbow. Flair scoops Rose but she slides out and sends Flair face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Rose talks some trash now. Flair pushes her off and hits an overhead throw. Flair kips up and kicks Deville as she runs in. Flair with an overhead throw to Deville. Rose and Deville roll to the floor to regroup. Flair launches herself over the top rope and takes out both opponents on the floor. Asuka watches from the apron as Flair points at her and then struts. Becky comes walking down the ramp and poses to a pop. Flair talks some trash as Becky looks on and fans chant her name. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose overpowers Asuka, dropping her for a close 2 count. We see Becky watching the match from ringside now. Rose with another 2 count. Deville tags in and they stomp away on Asuka while she’s down. Deville with more offense and another 2 count. Rose comes back in and delivers a stiff knee to the face of Asuka for a 2 count. Rose keeps control and hits a clothesline. Asuka fights out of a big slam and hits a jawbreaker.

Flair and Deville tag in at the same time. Flair unloads and knocks Rose off the apron. Flair chops away on Deville as the crowd “wooooo!’s” with her. Flair with a belly-to-back suplex and another kip up for a pop. Deville rocks Flair but Flair comes right back with a Spear. Rose runs in but Flair tosses her to the floor. Rose pulls Asuka off the apron. Rose rocks Flair from the apron but Asuka pulls her to the floor. Flair turns around and kicks Asuka off the apron with a big boot, apparently thinking the shot came from her. Deville rolls Flair up for a 2 count. Asuka comes back and drops Flair with a sliding knee. Deville takes advantage and gets the pin on Flair for the win.

Winners: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

– After the match, Becky looks on as Rose and Deville celebrate. Asuka throws her hands up. Becky raises the title at ringside and smiles as Flair recovers. We go to replays. Becky continues raising the title in the air, looking at her TLC opponents.

– Still to come, the WWE Champion on MizTV. Also, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and Cesaro vs. Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Jon Stewart at ringside. Stewart will appear on WWE’s 16th annual Tribute to the Troops.

Xavier Woods vs. Cesaro vs. Jey Uso

We go to the ring and out first comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Big E and Kofi Kingston. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar are out next – Cesaro with Sheamus. Out last are The Usos – Jey Uso with Jimmy Uso.

The bell rings and they take turns on Cesaro, then toss him out of the ring. We see Kofi and Big E at their custom announce table. Woods and Uso go at it now while The Bar watches and talks at ringside. Woods and Cesaro trade pin attempts, then do a show of respect. Cesaro runs in and they deck him, tossing him right back out to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro dropkicks Woods from the apron to the floor. Cesaro climbs to the top on Jey but gets sent back down. Cesaro nails Jey in mid-air with a big uppercut for a close 2 count. We see how Cesaro took apart The New Day’s announce table during the break. Uso ends up catching Woods in a big Samoan Drop now. Cesaro and Woods are down in opposite corners now as Jey hits Woods with a Rikishi splash. Cesaro rolls to the floor but Jey leaps out to take him down.

Jey goes to return to the ring but Woods stops him and brings him out to the floor with a big tornado DDT. Cesaro and Woods go at it in the ring now. Woods counters and slams Cesaro face-first on the mat for a close 2 count as Sheamus looks on. Fans rally for Woods now. Cesaro blocks the Honor Roll and rams Woods back into the corner. Jey kicks Cesaro in the head from the apron. Jey goes to the top for the big Uso splash but Cesaro gets his knees up for a 2 count. Woods comes flying off the top onto Cesaro for a 2 count as Jey breaks the pin up.

Uso and Woods trade shots in the middle of the ring now. They trade big shots and counters, launching at each other. Cesaro comes in and goes for the Cesaro Swing on Uso. Woods runs to stop it but Cesaro puts Woods on his shoulders. Cesaro does the Swing to Uso while Woods is on his shoulders. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter to Woods now in the middle of the ring. Cesaro and Jimmy look on from ringside. Jey runs in and Cesaro blocks his superkick but Jey nails an enziguri. Woods with a 2 count on Cesaro. Woods ends up getting sent to the floor as Jey drops Cesaro for the pin to win.

Winner: Jey Uso

– After the match, The New Day checks on Woods at ringside as Jimmy enters the ring to celebrate with his brother. Sheamus checks on Cesaro. The Bar raises the titles as the three teams have words ahead of their match at TLC.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Lana and Rusev. She shows us how Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura never happened last week because Nakamura attacked Rusev before the match. Rusev says Nakamura attacked him because he’s terrified of him. Rusev brags on how in shape he is. Rusev says he’s hungry, but not for a whole chicken or yogurt or cheese, he’s hungry for his WWE United States Title, which Nakamura is holding onto like a little boy with a toy. Rusev goes on and says Nakamura won’t be able to avoid him the next time he gets his hands on him. Rusev says he will feast on Nakamura during the best holiday of them all… Rusev Day!

– Still to come, Orton vs. Hardy and MizTV. Back to commercial.