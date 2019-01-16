Full WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Birmingham, 1/15/2019

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a SUV pulling up in the back. Becky Lynch steps out and fans start chanting her name. Kayla Braxton approaches and asks if Becky is truly ready for SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka. Becky asks if Kayla really waited to ask her that, and Kayla already knows the answer but Becky will go answer it in the ring. She walks off and tosses her keys to Kayla.

We see Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic mixing up a nasty concoction in a blender, with The New Day. They’re using tuna, eggs and other ingredients. Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods want none of the shake. Becky approaches and Otis gives her the pitcher of shake. Becky takes a sip and says it’s a little weak. She hands it back and keeps walking, leaving everyone looking impressed.

– We go to the ring as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– The music hits as Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring to a pop. The announcers go over tonight’s show.

Becky talks about getting the opportunity to take back her title from SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at the Royal Rumble. She goes on and says everyone in the locker room is trying to be a badass now because of how she broke through. Becky says Asuka is finding out just how hard it is to lead the division. Becky says people have tried to say she’s just hype but she always delivers on what she says. She says Asuka is really hype, pointing to how she lost at WrestleMania 34 after going in undefeated. Becky says Asuka fell off after that loss and wasn’t even able to defeat Charlotte Flair, who she beat around the world for months.

The music interrupts and out comes Asuka. Asuka hits the corner and poses as Becky looks on. Asuka cuts a promo and gets the “what!?” treatment as it’s hard to make out what she’s saying. Asuka says Becky is all talk but she’s like a bee without a sting. Asuka says after the Rumble, Becky won’t be in Charlotte Flair’s shadow… she will be in Asuka’s. The music interrupts and out comes The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Billie says that’s not how a proper champion should behave – making scary faces and threats. Peyton says if we think Asuka is bad, what about the bully Becky. They go on knocking Becky and say that’s typical behavior from a man. The IIconics say none of this matters or who wins the title match at the Rumble because they are going to win the 30-woman Rumble match and then they will win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, then go on to make WrestleMania 35 absolutely… iconic. They do their pose but fans boo. Becky just turns and gets back in Asuka’s face, saying if Asuka wants to know what the buzz is about, she’s about to show why she’s the talk of the industry. Becky turns back to The IIconics and issues a challenge to one of them. Fans chant for Becky. The IIconics talk it over as we go to commercial.

Becky Lynch vs. Peyton Royce

Back from the break and we’ve got a match. The bell rings and Becky Lynch offers a handshake but nails Peyton Royce in the throat instead, sending her out to regroup with Billie Kay. Asuka watches from ringside.

Peyton comes back in and Becky takes control. Peyton avoids an early Dis-Arm-Her attempt. She keeps control as fans chant her name. Becky keeps control and backslides for a 2 count. Peyton tries to fight but Becky takes her down and works on the arm while taunting Asuka. We see Lacey Evans backstage watching the match with a drink in her hand.

Becky continues working on the arm. She kicks Peyton down and back out of the ring to regroup again. Becky kicks Royce through the ropes and brings her back in. Peyton kicks Becky on her way in and unloads on her with strikes now. Royce mounts Becky with more strikes and a 2 count. Becky fights out of the corner as fans chant for her. Peyton with a clothesline in the corner to cut Becky off. Peyton with more offense as Kay talks trash. Peyton uses the ropes on Becky as the referee warns her. Peyton with another takedown as she keeps Becky grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Fans rally for Becky as she fights to her feet. Becky fights out but Peyton slams her back to the mat by her hair. Peyton runs into a boot in the corner. Becky with a flying forearm from the top for a 2 count. Peyton goes to the floor for a breather as Kay checks on her. Becky comes from behind and pushes Billie out of the way but Peyton takes advantage and clotheslines her on the floor, right in front of Asuka. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky tells Asuka to watch this as she fights back. Becky with a big overhead throw. Becky misses in the corner but Royce runs into an elbow. Becky drops Royce and goes to the top but Royce drops her with a long kick to the head. Peyton with a 2 count. We get another backstage at Evans with her drink. More back and forth between the two until Becky gets the win with the Dis-Arm-Her.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Asuka hits the ring and yells at Becky in Japanese. Asuka wants a match with Billie Kay.

Asuka vs. Billie Kay

We’ve got a non-title match now. Asuka hits the Hip Attack and a knee for a 2 count. Asuka applies the Dis-Arm-Her but Billie turns it into a 2 count. Asuka goes on and wins with the Asuka Lock.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka and Becky face off in the ring until the music hits and out comes AJ Styles. Styles makes his way up the stairs through the crowd. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and AJ Styles is near the concessions area with a bunch of fans. He’s got hot dogs, soda and popcorn. He says WWE Champion Daniel Bryan claimed fans were unhealthy and unhappy but they look happy to him. He goes on about the fans paying their hard-earned money to be here, and says he will kick Bryan’s ass at the Royal Rumble. A hooded Bryan suddenly attacks AJ after he gives out some merchandise. They brawl and AJ puts Bryan through a table.

– The Usos are backstage doing a photo shoot when Jimmy Uso is delivered a gift, perhaps an early anniversary present. Jey Uso reads the note to him and it’s from a naughty girl who needs to be locked up in the Uso Penitentiary. It’s signed by Mandy Rose, not Naomi. A hotel key card is included. Jey asks Jimmy what he’s going to do now.

– We see Samoa Joe backstage walking. We see EC3 posing in a mirror to the side. Joe keeps walking and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see shots from the recent WWE HQ visit by R-Truth and Carmella.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas, who is now being called just Andrade. Kayla mentions his match with Rey Mysterio being the main event. Almas says Rey used to be idol but he showed Rey last week that times change and he’s the future. Vega goes on about how it’s 2019 and Almas is the future. She says he will defeat Rey tonight, then win the Royal Rumble and then the WWE Title at WrestleMania. The announcers hype Mysterio vs. Andrade.

Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Mustafa Ali is out next.

Joe attacks Ali from behind during his entrance before the bell rings. Joe destroys Ali at ringside and leaves him laying. Officials are out to get Joe off Ali. Joe walks away but comes back and beats on Ali some more, taking him out on the floor again. Joe sends Ali into the ring post for a second time. We get a replay and Joe comes back over to Ali for more punishment and trash talking. Joe looks to powerbomb Ali through the announce table but he launches him into the barrier instead.

– Sonya Deville is backstage with Mandy Rose. Deville asks Rose if she really wants to go through with his hotel thing, saying it’s scandalous. Rose really doesn’t like Naomi and says if she can make Naomi’s life anymore miserable, then why not. Rose says she can do that by breaking up their marriage and it will be worth it. Rose walks off and says she has a date as Deville shakes her head.

– Still to come, The Miz celebrates Shane McMahon’s birthday.

– We see Rey Mysterio walking backstage. He stops and sees a crazy looking Nikki Cross behind a fence, shaking it and saying she will play with Rey. Rey shakes his head and keeps walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Joe and Ali. Kayla Braxton is with Joe now. Joe says he just made a statement and a declaration. He goes on about how he will win the Royal Rumble match and he will put any man to sleep if they announce their spot for the match.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and they get a feel for each other. They try to show each other up again like last week. Fans pop. They go at it again and trade counters and 1 counts on the mat. Rey takes control and keeps Andrade grounded. Vega yells and Andrade tries to fight out but Rey keeps control. Andrade finally gets the upperhand and keeps Rey locked in, working on the arm. Rey almost fights out but Andrade keeps Rey tied up. Rey fights out but Andrade sends him face-first into the turnbuckles. Fans chant 619 as Andrade keeps focused on the arm, taking Mysterio back down.

Rey bounces off the ropes and takes Andrade down. Rey keeps going and sends Andrade out of the ring. He comes right back in but Rey drops him into position for 619. Rey goes for it but Andrade ducks. Rey blocks the Hammerlock DDT and they trade pin attempts. They face off again and regroup in their corners. Rey ends up dropping Andrade and kicking him in the face. Rey tumbles them over the top and sends Andrade to the floor but Andrade hangs on and turns that into a sitdown powerbomb on the floor for a pop. Vega cheers Andrade on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade misses the double knees in the corner as Rey moves. Rey with a seated senton and a hurricanrana. Andrade catches Rey in mid-air but Rey drops him with a big DDT for a 2 count. Vega yells from ringside as Andrade nails a big elbow. Andrade blocks a kick. Rey ends up landing in the turnbuckles. Andrade follows up with the double knees in the corner for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Rey sends Andrade into the middle turnbuckle.

Rey goes to the top but Andrade pulls his leg out. Andrade goes to the top for the big stomp but Rey escapes. Rey leaps off the apron while Andrade is on the apron, catching him and sending him flying into the barrier from the apron with a hurricanrana. Fans pop and Vega looks on shocked. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as we get a replay of the spot. Rey goes back to the top for a big senton from the top to Andrade on the floor. We go back to commercial with both Superstars down.

More back and forth after the match. Andrade nails a big elbow and covers for two pin attempts. Andrade with another big counter. Andrade goes to the top as Vega cheers him on. Andrade hits the big moonsault but lands on his feet, and follows right up with a standing moonsault for another close 2 count. Vega can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Rey with more counters and a big Canadian Destroyer for a 2 count. We get a replay of the move.

Rey goes for the 619 but Andrade catches it and stands up with Rey on his shoulders. Rey drops Andrade with the Crucifix Bomb for a 2 count. Rey goes on and hits 619 after another counter. Rey goes to the top as Vega distracts the referee from the apron. Andrade leaps at the distracted Rey and crotches him on the top. Andrade with a draping Hammerlock DDT from the top rope for the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Vega rushes into the ring to celebrate with Andrade. We go to replays. Andrade and Vega continue celebrating.

– We get a replay of the earlier segment with The Usos. We also see the segment with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. We go to Jimmy’s hotel and see him walking down the hallway. Jimmy pulls Mandy’s hotel room keycard out and hesitates. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jimmy Uso enters Mandy Rose’s hotel room. Rose is sitting down in a chair.

Rose tells Jimmy to come on in because it’s time to quit stalling. Rose takes off her robe and reveals lingerie. Rose asks what Jimmy’s wife will think. Uso says he can’t do this but she says they can. A man jumps out and takes photos of Uso standing with Rose. He runs off and Uso asks what’s up with that. Rose puts her robe back on and asks if he really thought she wanted him. She says this isn’t about Jimmy, it’s about her wife and Rose despises his wife. Rose says Naomi runs around like she runs the place but she will never be Rose, never be as hot as her. Rose says she knows it, Naomi knows it and Jimmy knows it. Rose says it will destroy Naomi’s entire life when she gets a look at these photos. Jimmy says, “Hm, my wife?” He walks out of the room but Naomi comes walking in and beats Rose up.

They start brawling around the hotel room, going back and forth. Rose knocks Naomi down and goes to leave but Naomi comes back after her and the brawl continues. Rose sends Naomi flying over a chair and runs out of the room. Jimmy comes in and helps Naomi up. She says she didn’t get Rose as good as she wanted to.

– We get a look back at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles reveal from RAW. The announcers talk about the titles and the new champions being crowned at Elimination Chamber.

– The announcers go over the Royal Rumble.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Miz for his “Bestie Birthday Bash” for Shane McMahon, who turns 49 today. We see birthday decorations set up around the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz welcomes us to the “Bestie Birthday Bash” and then introduces his bestie and tag team partner, Shane McMahon. The music hits and out comes Shane. The ring is decorated for a party. Miz wishes Shane a Happy Birthday on behalf of everyone. Fans chant “Happy Birthday” to Shane now. Shane thanks everyone and says he’s usually a little shy about birthday parties. Miz says this is no ordinary party, we have an arena full of his fans. Miz shows off the two “specialty cakes” they have on the table. There’s a photo of the two of them on one cake. Miz also has the World Cup trophy on display. Miz gives Shane a present next. Shane opens the gift and it’s a pair of Jordan 33s. Miz tells Shane to look at the big screen for his next gift and it’s a video package on Shane’s career and his time with Miz.

Shane says he’s actually speechless. He says the video was very nice. Shane thanks Miz and then thanks him for opening up a few weeks ago about his dad. Shane says that made him want to open up about something too. Shane says he’s always dreamed of being a WWE Tag Team Champion and he’s very proud to be walking into the Rumble with Miz as his partner. Miz thanks him. Miz says Shane’s dream is going to come true at the Rumble as they capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Bar. Miz thinks it’s now time for everyone to help him sing “Happy Birthday” to Shane. Miz counts down and the arena starts singing to Shane. The music interrupts and out comes Cesaro and Sheamus.

The Bar points out how they weren’t invited to the party. They say Vince McMahon was invited but he didn’t come because he doesn’t give a damn. They go on about winning the match at the Rumble. Shane knocks Sheamus for the sneak Brogue Kick to Miz from last week. Shane says let’s find out how tough Sheamus tonight. Shane brings up Cesaro vs. Miz for tonight but Miz says he’s in a suit, not dressed to compete. Shane says he wasn’t dressed to compete when he won the World Cup. Shane talks Miz up and Miz gets hyped up, saying if this is what Shane wants on his birthday, he’s got it. It looks like we’re going to get Miz vs. Sheamus, according to Miz and Tom. We go to commercial.

The Miz vs. Sheamus

Back from the break and The Miz goes at it with Sheamus. Miz is wearing regular clothes.

There’s a table on the outside with the trophy and cake on it. They almost go through it early on. Sheamus turns it around on the outside and brings it back in. Sheamus keeps control and hits the forearms to the chest. Shane and Cesaro look on from ringside. Miz ends up down on the outside, making it back in right before the 10 count. Miz blocks White Noise but Sheamus drops him with a knee and keeps control. Sheamus keeps Shane grounded now, bending him over the knee. Shane tries to rally the fans for Miz.

Sheamus blocks a Skull Crushing Finale but Miz finally starts to mount some offense now. Sheamus misses in the corner and runs into the ring post. Miz with a corner dropkick and another. Miz charges again but Sheamus runs him over.

Cesaro ends up dropping Miz from the apron as Sheamus distracts the referee. Shane comes to the apron and gets Cesaro, putting him through the table and the cake on the outside. This leads to Miz rolling Sheamus u for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Sheamus attacks Miz but Shane runs in and makes the save. Shane drops Sheamus with the back elbow off the ropes. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale to Sheamus. They position Sheamus in the corner as fans pop for a Coast 2 Coast. Shane goes to the top and hits the big move to Sheamus and a piece of cake in the corner. Graves calls it a Coast 2 Cake. They rub the cake in Sheamus’ face and start celebrating as Shane’s music hits. Shane brings the World Cup trophy in and they raise it together. Miz puts some cake in Shane’s face and they have a laugh together. Shane and Miz hug as the celebration continues. SmackDown goes off the air.