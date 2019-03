Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the post-Fastlane episode. Tom is joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon. We see replays of his heel turn on The Miz at Fastlane on Sunday. The WWE World Cup trophy is on display in the ring.