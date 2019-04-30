– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and Michael Cole is waiting. He introduces WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and out he comes with pancakes for the crowd. The announcers talk about how Kevin Owens turned on Kofi last week.

Cole says he’s happy to be here to celebrate Kofi’s 11 year career. He talks about Kofi’s journey to WrestleMania 35 and the WWE Title. Cole talks about the odds against Kofi on the journey, and then shows us replays from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and then the SmackDown Gauntlet Match that saw Kofi earn a WWE Title shot. Cole asks Kofi if he ever thought he would get his title shot at WrestleMania after events like those. Kofi talks about learning of highs & lows during his career, and how important it is to keep fighting. Kofi goes on about being proud he won the WWE Title while standing next to Big E and Xavier Woods because none of this would happen without The New Day. Cole talks about being here for Kofi’s career and how magical it was when he won at WrestleMania. Cole says that may have been the greatest WrestleMania moment ever. We get a replay from Kofi’s win over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

Fans chant “you deserve it!” to Kofi. Cole agrees with them. Kofi says it’s amazing that happened almost a month ago and the emotions are still there. It’s still surreal, he says. Next to marrying his wife and the birth of his kids, winning the title at WrestleMania was the greatest moment of his life. Cole brings up how Kofi has a large target on his back now and how Owens took aim last week. We get a replay of last week’s turn in the main event. Cole asks Kofi for his reaction. Kofi says people believe he should’ve seen this coming. He puts a lot of the blame on himself. Kofi says The New Day believes in second chances and people changing, if they want to change. They believed Owens genuinely wanted to change. Kofi says if Owens wanted to challenge him for the title, all he had to do was ask. Kofi goes on and challenges Owens to a match at WWE Money In the Bank, with the title on the line.

Kofi says he’s not afraid of Owens and not worried about losing the title. The music interrupts and out comes Owens. Owens accepts the challenge. Owens goes on about how Kofi isn’t championship material and he knows it. Xavier Woods suddenly attacks from behind on the stage. Owens fights back and drops Woods with a kick. Kofi runs up the ramp to make the save but Owens retreats. Kofi checks on Woods and calls for help as Woods sells the kick. Kofi helps Woods up and to the back.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns will address his recent punch to Vince McMahon. We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys backstage. Jeff Hardy is using a crutch. They will have an announcement later tonight.

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring and out comes Bayley as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kofi Kingston is backstage with Xavier Woods. Kofi says Woods’ back is messed up but Woods says he had to come out. Kofi has a plan. He reminds Woods to stick to the plan and they have families to worry about. We go to the ring and Bayley is confirmed for the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, the first blue brand Superstar. Out next comes RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for this non-title match. Hamilton gives her a grand introduction as the women who made history in the WrestleMania 35 main event.

The bell rings and here we go. Becky does some taunting in the middle of the ring early on. They lock up and Becky drops Bayley with a shoulder. Becky tosses Bayley out of the ring. Bayley comes right back to the apron and drops Becky over the middle rope. They come in and Bayley takes Becky down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is in control. We see how Becky hurt her knee during the commercial. Bayley with offense and a 2 count. Bayley with a big clothesline out of the corner. Bayley delivers a knee to the face for another close pin attempt. Becky makes a comeback for a pin attempt of her own. They unload on each other with strikes. Lynch tosses Bayley across the ring with a Bexploder suplex.

Bayley comes right back but Lynch drops her with a forearm. They run the ropes and both go down after colliding with clotheslines. The referee counts to 8 while they’re both down. Bayley with a roll-up out of nowhere for a 2 count. Bayley sends Becky into the corner and nails a big suplex for a pop. Bayley goes to the top and delivers the flying elbow but Becky gets her knees up. Becky applies the Disarm Her for the submission win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Charlotte Flair immediately hits the ring and drops Becky with a cheap shot. Flair launches Bayley into the ring post next. Bayley falls out of the ring. Becky and Bayley are both laid out on the floor as Flair stands tall in the ring. We go to replays. Flair makes her exit as her music starts up, smiling and mocking the others. Becky slowly recovers on the floor as Flair marches up the ramp.

– We cut backstage to a pre-recorded promo from Aleister Black. Black talks about how fear is a powerful and paralyzing tool, and how it’s in man’s nature to fear what we don’t understand. Black says his opponents try to figure him out and by the time they think they have him figured out, the referee has already counted to 3 in his favor, and any hope of conquering that fear has simply left the Earth. Black says his opponents take one look in his eyes and they don’t like the abyss staring back at them because it unveils a truth about themselves, a truth that allows them to… fade to black.

– We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy. Jeff is using a crutch to get around. They head to the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Hardys are in the ring with Kayla Braxton. They show us a video package replay of Lars Sullivan destroying them a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Jeff says he’s unable to walk on his own because of Lars, and now he needs surgery and will be out for a long time. Matt says it breaks his heart to have to say this… fans chant “no!” as he hesitates. Matt says as of right now, The Hardys must give up the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Fans boo.

Jeff says this is not the end of their journey and it kills him that he caused them to not even be able to defend the titles. Jeff says when he comes back stronger, they will… the music interrupts and out comes Lars to the ring. Lars goes for Matt first and then Jeff as Matt attacks from behind. Lars overpowers. Lars drives Matt into the mat with a Freak Accident. Jeff hobbles around the ring still, raising the crutch at Lars. Lars corners Jeff. R-Truth suddenly attacks Lars from behind with a steel chair but it does nothing to him. Lars punches through the chair and drives Truth into the mat with a huge Freak Accident. Lars with the big sitdown powerbomb to Truth now as fans boo. Lars stands tall over Truth and looks down at him as his music hits. Lars exits the ring and heads to the back. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns will address his recent punch to Vince McMahon and what has happened with Elias and Shane McMahon. Also, Xavier Woods will be on The KO Show with Kevin Owens. Also, more MITB Ladder Match participants will be announced. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Randy Orton, Ali, Andrade and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor are announced for the men’s MITB Ladder Match for the blue brand. These four Superstars will be in tag team action later tonight.

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Two Enhancement Talents

We go to the ring and out comes Kairi Sane and Asuka with manager Paige. Two enhancement talents are in the ring. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics are out to watch the match with the announcers.

Sane is mocked by one of the opponents early on but she goes to work. Asuka comes in for some double teaming. The match ends up falling apart as all 4 competitors get involved. Asuka and Sane deliver more double teaming as Paige cheers them on. Asuka drops one opponent with an inverted DDT. Sane tags in and goes to the top for the Insane Elbow drop for the pin to win.

Winners: Asuka and Kairi Sane

– After the match, Paige stands tall with Asuka and Sane as we get replays. They look on from the ring as The IIconics talk trash from ringside.

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are in the ring. Rose says just one of them will be allowed in the women’s MITB Ladder Match. They both decide on Rose and they seem to be on the same page.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. We see his recent punch to Vince McMahon and what happened with Shane McMahon and Elias attacking him.

Reigns takes he mic and says you only get one shot at making a first impression, so he figured he would do that on his first night here at SmackDown, so he did just that by knocking out Mr. McMahon. Reigns says that wasn’t the plan, it didn’t have to be him and could’ve been anyone, he just wanted to get the point across that he is still The Big Dog, and that SmackDown is his yard now. The music interrupts and out comes Shane.

Shane comes out and says he will get to Reigns in a minute, but first he has Hamilton give him a “best in the world” introduction. Shane is here to remind Reigns that the McMahon Family owns the land. Reigns says no, your daddy owns the land and when he was in the ring with Reigns, he was on his back while Reigns was on his two feet. Shane mocks Reigns for striking a national treasure. Shane reminds Reigns what happened last week. Reigns challenges Shane to come do it without the help of Elias. Shane brushes him off and gets some local heat crowd. Shane introduces Reigns’ opponents for tonight and out comes The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. They are officially on the blue brand now. Shane also introduces a special guest referee enforcer – Elias. We go to commercial.

1-on-2 Handicap Match: Roman Reigns vs. The B Team

Back from the break and Roman Reigns is in the ring. Elias watches from ringside in his referee stripes. Bo Dallas starts off with Reigns. Bo ends up taking Reigns down early on in a headlock. Curtis Axel look on as Reigns fights to his feet and turns it around.

Axel provides a distraction, allowing Dallas to club Reigns from behind. Axel tags in and drops Reigns with a DDT for a close 2 count. Dallas comes back in as The B Team keeps Reigns down. Reigns explodes out of the corner with a big boot and then a Samoan Drop to Dallas. Reigns covers for a 2 count.

Elias gets on the apron to distract the referee, allowing The B Team to double team Reigns and drops him on the outside from the apron. The referee deals with The B Team as Elias levels Reigns behind his back, dropping him on the floor again. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dallas has Reigns grounded in the middle of the ring. Reigns finally fights up and out as fans cheer him on. Reigns levels Dallas with a big shot out of the corner. Axel tags in but Reigns side-steps and sends him into the ring post shoulder-first. Dallas tries to attack but Reigns keeps fighting. Reigns sends Dallas out of the ring and unloads on Axel in the corner with big clotheslines. Dallas gets rocked as he comes back in.

Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop on Axel as Dallas comes in to stop it. Reigns ends up taking them both out and covering Axel for a 2 count as Elias looks on from the outside. Reigns gets up and calls for the Superman Punch as fans pop. Dallas takes the punch from the apron. Axel rolls Reigns up for a 2 count. Reigns comes right back with a Superman Punch to Axel for a 2 count as Elias breaks the pin from the floor. Reigns exits the ring to confront Elias. Reigns stops to hit a Drive By on Dallas. Elias hits Reigns and sends him into the barrier. Elias with more offense before tossing Reigns back into Axel. Axel with a Perfect-plex for a close 2 count on Reigns. Elias enters the ring to assist Axel. Axel holds Reigns while Elias brings his guitar in. Reigns gets free and hits Elias with a Superman Punch. Reigns hits a Spear on Axel for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall as his music hits. Elias looks on.

– Still to come, Xavier Woods on The KO Show. Also, Finn Balor and Ali vs. Randy Orton and Andrade. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the “Firefly Fun House” segment with Bray Wyatt that aired on RAW.

Ali and Finn Balor vs. Andrade and Randy Orton

We go to the ring and Ali waits for his partner in tonight’s main event match. Out next comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Randy Orton is out first for his team. We get a backstage sidebar video of Orton talking about winning the Money In the Bank briefcase. Out next comes Andrade with Zelina Vega. Vega takes the mic and puts Andrade over as they walk to the ring. Andrade says he has no respect for Balor or Ali. He offers to teach Orton something if he’d like to learn. Andrade enters the ring as we get ready to start the match.

Orton starts the match off with Ali. Orton rocks Ali early on and sends him out of the ring. Ali lands hard on the floor and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton catches Ali in a powerslam for a 2 count. Orton works Ali over but Ali takes him down. Balor and Andrade tag in at the same time. Balor gets the upperhand and goes to work. Andrade rolls Balor up for a 2 count. Balor comes back and hits a double stomp to the chest as fans pop. More back and forth between the two now. Andrade gets rocked to the floor. Balor runs the ropes for a suicide dive, taking Andrade down on the floor. Ali also ran the ropes as Balor did, jumping out and sending Orton over the announce table.

Vega distracts Balor as he tried to go up to the top, allowing Andrade to take control. Andrade with the running double knees in the corner for a close 2 count on Balor. Balor blocks the Hammerlock DDT. Ali tags in as Balor hits a Slingblade on Andrade. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 on Andrade for the pin to win.

Winners: Ali and Finn Balor

– After the match, Orton enters the ring and immediately drops Balor with a RKO outta nowhere. Ali comes right back and kicks Orton out of the ring. Orton recovers on the floor as Vega checks on Andrade. Ali hits the corners to pose as his music hits.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with the final two women’s MITB Ladder Match participants. She introduces Ember Moon first. Moon has had some success but she’s yet to make a name for herself but that changes as she will have the opportunity at Money In the Bank. Moon goes on about becoming Ms. Money In the Bank. Carmella interrupts and has words for Moon. Carmella says she won the first, and technically the second, MITB Ladder Match for women. She says this match changes lives and she’s not afraid to do what it takes to win. She goes on about making her last cash-in count, and says she will prove to everyone once again why Mella Is Money.

– We go to the ring for tonight’s final segment as Kevin Owens comes out for The KO Show. His guest will be Xavier Woods, who was taken out earlier tonight by Owens. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens welcomes everyone to The Kevin Owens Show. Owens says the signs, the graphics and the desk is all gone because the pageantry is something The New Day would do. Owens has just two chairs and an apron cover for the show now. Owens says he doesn’t care about any of that because this is his show, he is the show and this is all he needs. Owens says he was interrupted by Woods earlier, something Woods probably regrets, as he was trying to make a point. Owens goes on about how WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is drowning, over his head. Owens says help is on the way for Kofi and he is that help, he will take the burden off Kofi that he’s been carrying since WrestleMania 35. Owens says he’s positive that at Money In the Bank, he will take the WWE Title from Kofi. Fans boo.

Owens says he wants to hear about Woods. He tells Woods to come be his guest and chat, if he’s still up for it after earlier. Owens says the spotlight is finally on Woods and he wants to hear what’s on Woods’ heart. Woods isn’t showing up. Owens figured this would happen so he came with a Plan B. Owens pulls out an Xavier Woods action figure, calling it one of the many piece of crap merchandise that they have been shilling for years now.

Owens mocks and taunts the action figure after putting it in the other chair. Owens pulls out a Big E action figure next, saying it was the other part of the two-pack with Woods. Owens jokes about Big E being back from his injury. Owens says the real Big E and Woods aren’t here and these figures are pieces of trash, but he knows what is really on their hearts and minds. Kofi suddenly appears on the stage and fans pop. Owens turns his attention to Kofi and readies for a fight. Kofi runs to the ring and starts brawling with Owens. Kofi mounts Owens and works him over. They go to the floor and Kofi leaps off the steel steps, decking Owens. Kofi with more punches while Owens is down. Kofi launches Owens over the announce table as fans cheer him on. Kofi throws an announcers chair at Owens and keeps the assault going. Owens comes back with a rake to the eyes to turn it around. Owens retreats through the crowd. Kofi returns to the ring and poses in the corner, telling Owens to bring it back for a fight. Kofi’s music starts up now. SmackDown goes off the air with Owens looking on from the crowd while Kofi talks trash from the corner.