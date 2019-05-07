– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Superstar AJ Styles, thanks to Vince McMahon’s new WWE Wild Card Rule. The announcers go over the new rule as AJ heads to the ring and Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

AJ says he missed SmackDown. He talks about Vince creating the Wild Card Rule last night and says that means if you’re brave enough and fast enough, you can be one of the 4 Superstars to crash a rival brand each week. AJ says he sure as hell was going to be the first because SmackDown is still the house that he built. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn from RAW. Sami starts ranting about how he would rather be anywhere than here, surrounded by a bunch of Kentucky-fried hillbillies in Louisville. Sami says he knew he had to take advantage of the rule and show up because if he didn’t, no one else would call out AJ for his toxic ego, which is out of control.

AJ mentions Sami smelling like a foot because of Braun Strowman dumping him in the trash on RAW. Sami says he did shower but it doesn’t come out that easily. Fans chant for AJ. Sami rants but the music interrupts and out comes The New Day’s Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi and Woods can’t believe they weren’t invited to the party. Kofi mocks AJ’s catchphrase and says he doesn’t live at this house anymore. Kofi and Woods have entered the ring now. Kofi asks what AJ is doing here tonight. AJ says he saw Kofi on RAW last night and figured he would return the favor, champ. Woods warns AJ to check himself, before he wrecks himself. Kofi has more words with AJ in the middle of the ring. Kofi asks AJ what he wants to do about it. Sami tells them both to stop this right now.

Sami says Kofi is not about to sit here and offer AJ a WWE Title shot. Sami hopes Kofi isn’t considering that. Sami says he loves Kofi so he’s going to tell him the truth that no one else will, including Woods. Sami says the fans are not happy for Kofi. He got a taste of their affection and now he’s caught up in the trap of trying to please them. Sami goes on and says if anyone deserves a WWE Title shot, it’s him. Sami says the people deserve a WWE Champion who will tell them the truth, if they deserve it or not. Kofi has a serious question for Sami – what is that smell? Fans chant about Sami smelling now. Woods goes on about how bad Sami smells. Kofi says he defended his WWE Title against Daniel Bryan on RAW last night to prove that WrestleMania 35 was not a fluke. Kofi says he is a fighting champion and to prove that, he wants to put it on the line tonight, against either of them. A “Triple Threat!” chant starts up. Kofi doesn’t care who the match is against because he will remain the… WWE… Champion. The New Day’s music hits as Kofi has words with AJ and Sami in the middle of the ring with Woods nearby.

– Still to come, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be named. Also, six-woman action.

– We get a pre-recorded video from Kevin Owens in the back. Owens says he didn’t open tonight’s show as advertised because it’s his birthday and he got to the arena but thought he didn’t want to put up with this crap on his birthday, so he’s headed back home. Owens says Kofi Kingston’s good news will end at Money In the Bank because Owens is asking the WWE Title. Owens wishes himself a Happy Birthday to end the segment.

Ali vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and out comes Ali. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s announced that Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Title against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in tonight’s Triple Threat main event. We go to the ring and see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. Ali looks up at it as we cut to a video promo on how he will win the briefcase and change his life. Out next comes Ali with Zelina Vega.

Vega takes the mic and talks about how Andrade will win the contract at Money In the Bank. Andrade also says a few words on Money In the Bank and warns Ali. Andrade enters the ring and they lock up. Andrade takes it to the corner and delivers a big chop. Ali comes back with a superkick. Andrade ends up back-dropping Ali into the timekeeper’s area. This leads to Vega getting involved and Ali getting dropped back into the area. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali shuts Andrade down on the top. Ali climbs up and hits a huge super Spanish Fly, bringing Andrade down to the mat. Vega looks on concerned as fans rally for Ali to get up. Randy Orton suddenly hits the ring and attacks Ali from behind or the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Ali

– After the bell, Vega tries to pull Andrade to safety from a draping DDT by Orton. Orton gets kicked. Ali with a shot and some trash talking to Orton. Orton stares him down. Ali blocks RKO attempts. Orton knocks Andrade off the apron. Ali unloads on Orton in the ring now, dropping him to the mat. Orton drops Ali with a RKO outta nowhere. Andrade comes flying off the top rope at Orton but he gets caught in another RKO outta nowhere for an even bigger pop. Orton stands tall and poses as his music hits. We go to replays.

– The announcers show us what happened on RAW with Roman Reigns and Elias, and Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. We cut to a lengthy video package on Reigns’ WWE career, the battle with leukemia and the comeback, some of his recent happenings and more. The crowd pops for Reigns;

– We go right to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon to address the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on WWE and Make-A-Wish.

– Shane McMahon is in the ring as his music plays. We see a replay of The Miz chasing Shane away on last night’s RAW episode.

Shane says he’s here to talk about the SmackDown tag team division but he was brutally attacked by The Miz in cowardly fashion last night. Shane wonders what kind of human being hits another human with a steel chair. Shane knocks the people of Kentucky and says Miz didn’t get the job done last night, just like he won’t get the job done in their Steel Cage match at Money In the Bank. Shane goes on about The Hardy Boys dropping the SmackDown Tag Team Titles due to the attack from Lars Sullivan. He wondered who should be the new champions and it hit him. Allow Shane to introduce us to the worthy tag team. The music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

Rowan and Bryan hit the ring but The Usos come out to interrupt. The RAW Superstars are coming to look out for Roman Reigns’ yard. They go on and are ready to welcome Bryan and Rowan to The Uso Penitentiary. They enter the ring and say they worked too hard to put the division on the map for Shane to just give the titles away. They go on about how Bryan and Rowan need to earn the titles. Shane ends up making the match and says he looks forward to seeing Bryan and Rowan beat The Usos up. Shane calls for a referee as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor at home in Ireland. Balor talks about winning the Money In the Bank Ladder Match and going on to hold two titles.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan

Back from the break and the match for the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles is underway. The winners will win the titles. Daniel Bryan starts off with Jimmy Uso. Jimmy ends up turning it around and in comes Jey Uso off the tag. Jey with offense and a 2 count. Jey keeps control and in comes Jimmy for a few double team moves. Bryan kicks out at 2.

Rowan ends up coming in and overpowering Jimmy, beating him around and keeping him down. Rowan with a big splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Rowan launches Jimmy face-first into the turnbuckles and works him over, beating him down in the corner as Bryan applauds. Bryan tags in for the double team as Rowan whips his dropkick into Jimmy in the corner. Rowan follows up with a splash in the corner for a 2 count. Bryan keeps Jimmy grounded now.

The Usos look to turn it around and mount some offense now. More back and forth between the two teams. The Usos with more offense. Jimmy goes at it with Rowan but Rowan ends up dropping him hard as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the titles on display at ringside. Bryan takes control of Jey and works him over with kicks while on his knees. Jimmy gets the tag without Bryan seeing it and nails a big superkick. Jimmy ends up going to the top for a Superfly splash but Bryan gets his knees up. Bryan goes right into the LeBell Lock.

Jimmy tries to get to the bottom rope to break the hold but Bryan pulls him back. Jimmy turns it into a 2 count. Uso with a superkick to Bryan and they both go down. Jey and Rowan both tag in at the same time. Jey with a kick. Jey comes off the top but Rowan catches him in mid-air. Jey counters a suplex and unloads. The Usos double team Rowan and unload on him now, bringing him down. The double team continues but Rowan still kicks out. The Usos look to go for the double splash but Bryan makes the save. Rowan ends up dumped over the top to the floor. The Usos go for a double suicide dive but Rowan grabs them both. Bryan delivers a running knee to one of the brothers on the outside. The finish sees Rowan hit the Iron Claw back in the ring on Jimmy. Rowan covers for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: Daniel Bryan and Rowan

– After the match, Bryan and Rowan celebrate with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles as Bryan’s music hits. We go to replays. Shane McMahon applauds the new champions from ringside.

– Still to come, Kofi Kingston defends the WWE Title in a Triple Threat. Also, women’s tag team action.

– Tom says Shane McMahon has a Money In the Bank announcement after the break. We cut to the latest “Firefly Fun House” segment with Bray Wyatt that aired on RAW.

– Back from the break and Shane McMahon is in the ring to make an announcement on the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Shane goes on about how the winner of the MITB Ladder Match, male or female, is almost guaranteed to become a champion. He goes on until The Miz rushes into the ring from behind and attacks him. Miz brawls but Shane retreats out of the ring up the ramp. Miz catches up with Shane on the stage and mounts him until The B Team makes the save. Miz eventually fights Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas off, but Shane comes from behind with a steel chair shot to the back to bring him down. Shane with another chair shot on the ramp. Shane stands tall and looks down at Miz as his music hits.

– We see Daniel Bryan and Rowan backstage walking with the titles. Heavy Machinery stops and congratulates them. Tucker and Otis look them up and down. Bryan looks from Otis to Rowan and just shakes his head. Bryan walks off and Rowan follows as Heavy Machinery stares at them.

Ember Moon and Carmella vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

We go to the ring and out first comes Ember Moon. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Carmella is out with Ember. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are also out. Deville gets the upperhand on Carmella early on and drives her down for a 2 count. Rose comes in and keeps her down, taunting her.

Moon finally gets the hot tag and unloads on Rose. Moon with more offense and a crossbody for a 2 count. Moon runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Deville down as Deville sacrifices herself for Rose. This allows Rose to plant Moon face-first into the mat for the pin to win.

Winners: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose and Deville stand tall as the music hits. Paige’s music interrupts and out she comes with Asuka and Kairi Sane. Paige insults Rose and Deville, and says she’s traded up. Paige says Asuka and Sane are going to rip through the tag team division, starting next week with Rose and Deville. Paige’s music hits again as they look on from the stage.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Matt Hardy. He says dropping the SmackDown Tag Team Titles last week was heartbreaking but his brother Jeff Hardy has had his surgery and he will be back better than ever. R-Truth appears and forgot what he had to say to Matt. Matt reminds him it was about Lars Sullivan. Truth talks about how Lars is bad news, more dangerous than anyone he’s ever faced. Matt agrees that he’s a true monster. Lars appears behind Truth and Matt. Matt readies for a fight. Lars drops Truth with a headbutt. Lars ends up taking out Matt and then putting Truth through a table with a powerbomb after Truth tried to fight back but it did nothing. Lars stands over Truth to end the segment.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Aleister Black. Black sends a cryptic warning to his opponents and asks for forgiveness, for his own sins that he will seek absolution for, in the form of victory, victory that he will take from them.

WWE Title Triple Threat: AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles for tonight’s main event. Sami Zayn is out next. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is out last for the match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. They all three size each other up. AJ hits Kofi and then goes after Zayn to start. Kofi ends up nailing a big missile dropkick to AJ for a quick pin attempt. Kofi with more offense to AJ while Sami is down on the outside. Kofi with a 2 count. Sami comes back in but AJ gets the upperhand and goes back to work on Kofi. Xavier Woods watches from ringside as AJ drops Kofi again. AJ fights Sami off and sends him to the mat.

Kofi rolls AJ up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Kofi works AJ over and hits a big flying stomp to the back of the neck for a 2 count. Sami takes control of both opponents now. AJ with a big clothesline to Sami out of the corner. AJ and Kofi unload on each other with strikes in the middle of the ring now. Kofi drops AJ and goes for the Boom Drop, hitting it in the middle of the ring. Sami stops Kofi’s momentum and trips him from the floor.

AJ goes to the apron but Sami takes his leg out, knocking him down on the apron. We go back to commercial with Sami in control.

Back from the break and Kofi fights Sami off. Sami catches Kofi in a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Sami works AJ over in the corner now. AJ turns it around and unloads in the corner. Sami drops AJ with a cheap shot to the eye. Sami with more offense and a close 2 count as Kofi breaks the pin up. Sami and Kofi trade shots now. Sami rams Kofi back into the corner. Sami charges but Kofi moves and kicks him in the head. Kofi goes to the top but Sami crotches him. Sami climbs up for a big superplex and he nails it.

Sami can’t get the win but he works AJ over in the corner as fans chant for The New Day. Sami goes up for another superplex but it’s blocked. More back and forth now. AJ ends up catching both for a move but Kofi counters and drops both opponents with a double SOS in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for Kofi as we get a replay of the double SOS. Kofi and AJ trade shots as they get to their feet now. Kofi with a headbutt. Styles ends up sending Kofi into the corner with a pele kick out of nowhere.

Styles gets up first but Kofi sends him to the apron. AJ with a forearm from the apron. AJ springboards up but Kofi counters in mid-air. Kofi knocks AJ off the apron with Trouble In Paradise. AJ falls to the floor as Woods rallies the fans. Kevin Owens suddenly appears at ringside and attacks Woods. Woods fights him off. Owens launches Woods into the steel ring steps. Sami takes advantage of the distraction and hits a Blue Thunderbomb on Kofi for a close 2 count. Sami can’t believe it. Sami eventually hits a second Thunderbomb but Kofi still kicks out. Sami shows frustration now as Owens looks on from the stage.

Sami grabs Kofi and hits a third Blue Thunderbomb but Kofi still kicks out right before the 3 count. Sami charges with the Helluva Kick but Kofi meets him in mid-move with a Trouble In Paradise. Kofi covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Kofi celebrates with Woods at ringside as the music hits. We go to replays as Sami recovers. Kayla Braxton approaches Kofi at ringside and asks about Kevin Owens being in his head. Kofi says Owens is not in his head but there will be hell to pay for Owens at Money In the Bank. The celebration resumes as SmackDown goes off the air.