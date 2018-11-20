Live WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Los Angeles, 11/20/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package that shows highlights from Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

– We’re live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as Tom Phillips welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair to a pop. Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Flair takes the mic and a “thank you Charlotte” chant starts. Flair says yes, thank her. She says she put the baddest beating on the baddest woman on the planet this past Sunday and she’s damn proud of it. Flair taunts Rousey and asks if she’s looking for an apology. Flair says Rousey won’t find one because she’s not sorry. Flair says she enjoyed every second of beating Rousey’s ass. Flair says Sunday was for SmackDown, it was for her girls in the locker room, and it was for the champ. Fans chant “Becky!” now for SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Flair says she has spent half of her career fighting against and with Becky but on Sunday she fought for her. Becky told Flair to give Rousey the beating she would and Flair says she took that to heart, making it her mission. Mission accomplished, Flair says. Flair says Rousey bowed down to The Queen. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown General Manager Paige.

Paige says Flair doesn’t have to apologize. Paige says she can speak for the SmackDown universe when she says they enjoyed watching what Flair did to Rousey. Paige says Rousey says she’s going to finish what was started at Survivor Series. Flair points out how TLC is the next pay-per-view. Flair says if Rousey sticks her nose in her business again, Flair is going to stick her head in another chair and stomp on it over & over. Because no one crosses Flair. Paige says that’s why she’s out here – Flair snapped. Paige brings up how she took out 5 referees. Flair says they were in her way. She laughs. Paige says you put hands on officials under on circumstances. Paige says Flair leaves her no choice as General Manager. Some fans boo. Paige says she is fining Flair $100,000. Flair smiles. The music hits and out come The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

The IIconics ask Paige what she’s doing. They say she’s acting like Flair did on Sunday but on steroids. They know they are Paige’s favorites, everybody knows it. They enter the ring now. The IIconics say they want to do Paige a favor by taking the $100,000. Flair says their future is one of them becoming the next Ronda Rousey. They look scared now. Flair throws a “wooo!” at them and her music starts up. The IIconics look to exit the ring as Flair takes her robe off. It looks like we’ve got a match but they didn’t do a good job at setting that up at the end. We go to commercial as Flair stares them down.

Charlotte Flair vs. Billie Kay

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Flair fights out of a hold and drops Billie. Flair drops knee as a concerned Peyton looks on from ringside. Flair catches a kick and takes Billie down. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Billie gets out and slides to the floor to regroup with Peyton.

Flair follows to the floor and blocks a shot, dropping Billie with a right of her own. Billie ends up dropping Flair on the floor with a big boot, thanks to an assist from Peyton. Billie brings it back in the ring and works Flair over for a 2 count as Peyton cheers her on. Flair goes for a pin on Billie but Billie kicks her face-first into the turnbuckles. Billie stomps away on Flair in the corner. Billie distracts the referee, allowing Peyton to pull Flair by her hair. Billie delivers another boot to Flair for a 2 count.

Billie and Peyton continue screaming as Billie controls the match. Flair comes right back and hits a fall-away slam, launching Billie across the ring. Flair hits Natural Selection and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall as the music hits. She calls for a mic. Flair says wait, only one of them is Ronda Rousey. She says Peyton is out here, so why not come back in the ring for a fight. Fans chant “yes!” and Flair says she doesn’t have all day. Peyton helps Billie to the floor but she hesitates on going back in. Flair says she will play fair & square as Peyton slowly gets on the apron. Peyton enters the ring but immediately bolts back to the floor as fans boo. Flair stares The IIconics down s Tom wonders if we will get another match. We go to commercial as the screen splits. We see Peyton getting ready for the match as Flair holds her arm behind her back and waits on one knee. The match begins as the commercial continues.

Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Peyton dominates Flair and makes a few pin attempts, arguing with the referee. Peyton connects with a knee. She goes for another knee but Flair dodges it and rolls her up for a 2 count. Peyton comes right back and levels Flair for another 2 count. Peyton keeps Flair grounded now.

Flair gets up and fights back. Peyton distracts the referee, allowing Billie to nail her from behind from the apron. Flair blocks a kick and drops Peyton with a big boot. Billie ends up hitting the ring and attacking Flair for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, The IIconics double team Flair as fans chant for Becky. They toss her out of the ring as the boos continues. They try to get a steel chair but the timekeeper grabs it. They turn around to a double Spear from Flair. Flair unloads on them now and repeatedly slams their faces into the announce table at the same time. Flair sends Billie into the barrier and charges in with a knee to the face. Flair sends Peyton into the steel ring steps now. Flair tosses Billie and Peyton over the announce table now. Flair stands on top of the announce table and raises her arms as her music starts up.

– Rey Mysterio is backstage with words for Randy Orton. Rey mentions what Orton recently did to Jeff Hardy. Rey goes on and says Orton may be at the top of his game but so is Rey. Orton vs. Mysterio will take place later tonight.

– We see how Daniel Bryan won the WWE Title from AJ Styles last week. Bryan will be here live tonight.

– We see The Miz backstage heading to the ring for Miz TV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz is out for another must see edition of MizTV.

Miz says it’s good to be home in LA. He says he was honored to compete alongside his guest at Survivor Series on Sunday. Miz praises SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon for his passion & grit for the blue brand. Miz introduces Shane and out he comes limping a bit.

Shane says he’s glad to be here and back on MizTV. They take their seats and Miz talks about how they fought to the bitter end at Survivor Series, they put it all on the line for their brand. He mentions how Shane hit Coast 2 Coast twice in the match. Shane likes the whole “we” thing but he remembers it as himself doing the two big moves to Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman. Shane says he was clotheslined by Bobby Lashley and he doesn’t remember much after that. Shane says this is Miz’s show and he’s privileged to be on it but usually the interviewer has a question. Miz says he’s just a little nervous and has been working on this for a while. We see Shane’s World Cup trophy at ringside. Miz finally spits it out and asks Shane if he will team up with him as his new tag team partner.

Fans chant “yes!” now. Miz says this could be something – Co-Besties, the best team in the world. Miz says he didn’t just see a Commissioner at Survivor Series, he saw a fighter, a survivor and a champion. Shane is flattered but he doesn’t know… Miz didn’t think this is the reaction he would get. He went to Paige earlier tonight and he thinks this could be something special. Miz says if Shane is as much of a McMahon as he thinks he is, he will team with him right now. The music interrupts and out come two local enhancement talents – Wayne and Dane, The Bryant Brothers. These guys are definitely not blood brothers. Miz gives them a grand introduction as they hit the ring with music.

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Bryant Brothers

Miz starts off with Dane and easily takes control as Shane looks on from the apron, wearing street clothes. Miz keeps control and drops Dane with a big DDT.

Miz wastes some time in the corner with Shane. He turns around to Dane rolling him up out of nowhere for the win.

Winners: The Bryant Brothers

– After the match, Wayne and Dane rush to the ramp and start celebrating. Shane looks on with a smirk on his face. Miz can’t believe what just happened. Miz pleads with Shane, who looks amused.

– The announcers plug WWE Starrcade.

– We see The New Day backstage dressed as pilgrims. A man in a turkey suit appears, revealing himself to be R-Truth. The New Day heads to the ring as we go to commercial.

Thanksgiving Feast Fight: The New Day vs. The Bar and Big Show

Back from the break and The New Day is in the ring – Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. They are dressed as pilgrims. There is a Thanksgiving dinner table set up in the ring with a cooked turkey and all the fixings. They talk about the Thanksgiving holiday and the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight. Woods keeps mentioning “6-1” and has that written on his t-shirt, a reference to how WWE ignored Team SmackDown getting a win on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show. Fans chant “six and one” for a second. Kofi brings up how their Kickoff win didn’t count to the final tally. They joke about what they are thankful for. They go on until the music interrupts. Out comes Big Show and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus.

There’s also a dinner table set up outside of the ring. Cesaro takes the mic on the way to the ring and says this match was The New Day’s stupid idea. Kofi pokes fun at The Bar for losing their match at Survivor Series. Fans chant “six and one” again. Sheamus asks how can anyone prepare for spontaneous urination, a reference to 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick and RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Sheamus threatens to come to the ring and kick some ass. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods runs into Show to hit the mat as the match starts. Show dominates Woods and takes him to the corner for a big chop and more. Sheamus tags in and hits Woods with the forearms to the chest on the apron. Cesaro tags in and works Woods over for a 2 count. Sheamus and Cesaro with more tags and showing off to a mixed reaction. Fans try to rally for Woods now as he fights out of a hold. Sheamus fights back and kicks Woods to the mat. Sheamus plays to the crowd for another mixed reaction.

Cesaro tags in and keeps Woods down with boots. Cesaro hits the ropes and nails a low dropkick for a 2 count. Woods tries to make a tag but Cesaro stops him. Cesaro knocks Big E off the apron. Woods counters and slams Cesaro face-first to the mat. Fans rally for The New Day again. Kofi tags in and flies, taking Cesaro and then Sheamus down as he comes in. Kofi keeps control and hits the Boom Drop on Sheamus. Sheamus dodges Trouble In Paradise and nails a kick. Kofi comes back with a kick of his own. Kofi goes to the top and nails a crossbody but Cesaro breaks the pin just in time.

Woods comes in but gets dumped to the floor. Big E tags in and unloads on Cesaro. Big E runs into Show, who is on the apron. Big E knocks Show from the apron through one of the dinner tables at ringside, crashing through all the fixings. Sheamus sends Big E out of the ring. Sheamus goes to ringside and grabs a turkey from the other dinner table. Sheamus brings the turkey in as fans chant “we want turkey” now. Kofi ducks a turkey shot. Woods decks Sheamus from the apron. Woods tags in and grabs the turkey as Kofi goes to the top. Woods tosses the turkey to Kofi. Kofi leaps from the top to the floor, putting Sheamus through a dinner table with the turkey.

Kofi brings Sheamus back in and tags Big E. Big E grabs another turkey and winds it up as Sheamus struggles to get up. Big E swings and rocks Sheamus with the turkey for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, Big Show enters the ring and delivers his knockout punch. Cesaro and Sheamus join in but Woods and Kofi start unloading on them with various side dishes that Big E is sliding into the ring. Cesaro is laid out in the ring as The New Day begins celebrating. Sheamus tosses a side from the floor. It’s chaos at ringside as Superstars are slipping on food. That’s it for the Feast Fight.

– Randy Orton is backstage with a Rey Mysterio mask. He says some people think the mask represents culture, pride and respect but to him, it represents nothing. It’s cheap and deserves to be erased, just like the man who wears it. Orton says people were full of excitement when Rey came back to WWE but they will be full of disgust, shock, horror and disappointment when they see what he does to Rey tonight, all because of the three most destructive letters in WWE – RKO. Still to come, Rey vs. Orton.

– We see Asuka and Naomi backstage heading to the ring. Back to commercial.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Asuka and Naomi

Back from the break and we see what happened with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at WWE Evolution as they wait in the ring for the next match. Asuka is out first to a pop. Naomi is out next to join her as they head to the ring.

Rose starts off with Naomi. Rose looks to mount some offense but Naomi turns it around. Naomi tags in Asuka as Deville also comes in. Asuka and Naomi run the ropes, knocking Deville and Rose out of the ring to the floor at the same time with stereo Hip Attacks. We go to commercial with Asuka and Naomi standing tall.

Back from the break and Naomi doesn’t see Rose tag herself in. Deville ends up leveling Naomi with a big knee. Rose covers for a 2 count. Rose takes Naomi to the corner now and unloads as the referee warns her. Fans chant “we want Asuka” now.

Deville comes back in and keeps control until Naomi counters a move and nails an enziguri. Asuka bounces around on the apron and waits for the tag. Asuka and Rose tag in at the same time. Asuka counters and goes to work on Rose. Deville gets knocked off the apron by Asuka, inadvertently as Rose whipped Asuka into the ropes. Asuka with offense and an elbow to the jaw. Rose reaches for a tag but no one is there. Asuka counters again and slams Rose. Deville ends up coming back in and having words with Rose after they almost hit each other again. The confusion leads to Naomi hitting the Hip Attack on Rose and Asuka dropping Deville into the Asuka Lock for the finish.

Winners: Asuka and Naomi

– After the match, Asuka and Naomi celebrate as Rose and Deville have a few words while heading to the back.

– We see what led to tonight’s Orton vs. Mysterio match. Also still to come, Daniel Bryan will be here. Back to commercial.