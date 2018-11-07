Live WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Manchester, 11/6/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live on tape from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring as Greg Hamilton introduces SmackDown General Manager Paige. Out she comes to a pop. Paige gives England a shout-out and introduces SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as the fans start booing him for his controversial World Cup tournament win. The trophy is at ringside. Tom sends us to a video package with World Cup highlights.

Paige says we need a trophy photo-op since Shane is the best in the world. Fans boo Shane again. Fans start chanting for CM Punk as a photographer takes shots of Shane posing in the ring with the World Cup trophy. Shane takes the mic and asks what’s up but he gets booed again. Shane thanks Paige for the flattering introduction but he wants to set the record straight – with all the talent we have in WWE, he’s not the best in the world. Shane says the trophy doesn’t belong to him, it belongs to everyone here on SmackDown. Shane says he was acting on instincts when The Miz got hurt and he took over to face Dolph Ziggler in the finals. He was just thinking of SmackDown and speaking of brand superiority, we’re close to Survivor Series. Shane and Paige go over the matches – WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. new RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, plus the men’s and the women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Matches. Shane introduces someone who bleeds blue, who is going to lead them to victory at Survivor Series, our Team Captain. The music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan as the “yes!” chant starts up.

Fans chant Bryan’s name as he takes the mic. He thanks them and thanks Shane for humbly admitting he’s not the best in the world. Bryan says Shane deserves another round of applause for that. Bryan says he’s honored that Paige and Shane picked him to be the men’s Team Captain. Bryan promises them and the WWE Universe that… the music interrupts as The Miz makes his way out, limping in a suit.

Miz asks “really?” of Shane and Bryan. Miz disagrees with Bryan as he thinks Shane is the best in the world. He mocks Shane and talks about how Shane fought through the tournament to win it all for SmackDown. Miz enters the ring and says technically 2/3 of the trophy is his. He jokes that he and Shane are unstoppable together. Shane says Miz would’ve been fired if it weren’t for him. Miz goes on about the injury and the decision at Crown Jewel. He says his ankle is fine and if anyone deserves to be Team Captain at Survivor Series, it’s him. A “yes!” chant starts up as some fans agree. Shane says based on Miz’s performance in the World Cup, he’s right. Shane says Miz will be the Team Captain. Miz leads a “yes!” chant now and taunts Bryan. Shane says he and Paige just discussed that Bryan will also be a Team Captain. Miz and Bryan will be co-Team Captains for the blue brand men’s team. Miz doesn’t like this. Bryan’s music hits as he leads a “yes!” chant with the fans. Bryan shakes the hands of Paige and Shane.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas. Also, The New Day vs. The Usos with Survivor Series implications on the line. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz is arguing with Daniel Bryan. Shane McMahon interrupts and says he needs a team to bring this all home. He needs everyone to be comfortable but Miz and Bryan make everyone uncomfortable. He says they also bring out the best in each other and that’s what he needs. Miz and Bryan both say Shane can count on them. He says they have to pick the other three members before the night is over. Miz has his first pick tonight – Shane. Shane tells him not to suck up right now, he doesn’t have time for it. Bryan interrupts and can’t believe he’s saying this but he agrees with Miz and it makes sense. Bryan says Shane proved how much he cares about SmackDown at Crown Jewel. Shane accepts the spot on the team and walks off. Miz says he will allow Bryan to have the next pick. Bryan thanks him and walks off after commenting on how weird Miz is.

The New Day vs. The Usos

We go to the ring and the winners of this match will be the Team Captains for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match with tag teams at Survivor Series. Out first comes The New Day – Big E and Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. Out next are The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The New Day waits in the ring with Francesca and a platter of pancakes.

Jey starts off with Kofi and drops him first. They run the ropes and Jey catches Kofi in mid-air. Kofi counters that and dropkicks him in the face. Jimmy runs in but gets tossed over the top rope to the floor as Big E becomes the legal man. Kofi and Woods do some comedy with Francesca and the ropes, allowing Big E to level Uso while he’s distracted at ringside. The New Day celebrates at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey has control of Kofi. Kofi nails a double stomp out of nowhere. Big E tags in as does Jimmy. Big E unloads with belly-to-belly suplexes for a pop. Big E runs the ropes for the splash but Jimmy jumps up with a big uppercut to the jaw. Jimmy charges but Big E drives him into the mat for a close 2 count. Big E rallies the crowd now and waits for Uso to recover.

Big E scoops Jimmy for the Big Ending but Jey tags in and they nail a double kick to the face. Jey goes to the top but lands on Big E’s knees. Big E with the Big Ending to Jey for a close 2 count as Jimmy breaks the pin. Big E runs the ropes and Kofi tags in but Big E gets dumped through the ropes to the floor as Jey moves. Big E grabs Jimmy on the floor and rams him from a distance into the barrier. Big E scoops him again but Jimmy slides out and sends Big E into the timekeeper’s area. Kofi goes to the top and leaps out, taking down both of The Usos on the floor from up high.

Kofi brings Jey back into the ring for a close 2 count. Kofi blocks a shot and goes for the SOS but Jey kicks out again. Big E and Jimmy are still down outside of the ring. Jey rocks Kofi into the corner. Kofi fights back and goes to the top, nailing a big crossbody for another close 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos end up double teaming Kofi. Big E charges in and spears Jey from the apron into the announce table. Jimmy turns around to a Trouble In Paradise from Kofi while on the apron. Kofi brings Jimmy back through the ropes and covers for a close 2 count. Kofi sends Jimmy into the corner and rocks him. Kofi takes Jimmy to the top and climbs up for a superplex.

Jimmy resists the superplex and fights back. Jimmy headbutts Kofi down to the mat. Kofi runs back up and goes for the hurricanrana but Jimmy overpowers and turns that into a powerbomb from the second rope. Fans cheer Uso. Jimmy climbs back to the top and nails the big Uso Splash for the pin to win.

Winners and Team Captains for SmackDown: The Usos

– After the match, we see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar backstage watching as The Usos celebrate while their music plays. We go to replays. The New Day looks on as The Usos stare them down in the ring. Jimmy takes the mic and says these two teams have been to hell & back several times. The Usos say there is no SmackDown tag team division without them and The New Day. The Usos select The New Day to be the first members for their Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The two teams embrace as the music starts back up.

– The Miz is backstage on the phone talking about doing media next week for the release of The Marine 6. It sounds like his agent informs him that the talk shows want another star of the movie, Becky Lynch. Daniel Bryan walks up and says he’s picked Rey Mysterio to be on Team SmackDown. Miz says Rey is a future WWE Hall of Famer but he’s done nothing since coming back. Bryan says Rey beat Randy Orton, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz. Miz says it was a fluke, just like Bryan’s win at Super Show-Down. Miz says if Rey impresses him tonight in his match with Andrade “Cien” Almas, then he can have the spot. Bryan agrees and has an idea for the final member of the team – instead of he and Miz fighting backstage, they will select two Superstars to battle it out in the ring. Miz agrees and walks off to make his pick.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage with the title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom leads us to a recap of last night’s RAW promo by RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, addressing SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch ahead of their match at WWE Survivor Series. We go to the ring and out comes Becky to a pop.

Becky says Ronda warned her that she is the last woman on earth to provoke but Becky wonders who the hell is Rousey to tell the champ what to do. Becky says Rousey is no champion because she hasn’t even been tested, yet. A fan chants “you’re the man!” and Becky agrees. Becky says she is The Man and that’s why she’s the champion, and Rousey isn’t. Becky says Rousey’s titanium body will be let down by her weak mind when she meets The Man at Survivor Series. Becky goes on and says she is the most relentless person Rousey has ever met.

Becky says Rousey mocked her on RAW last night for the journey she has taken and the jobs she chose to help pave her way. Becky says no, she is not like Rousey but here she is. Fans chant Becky’s name now. Becky says she wasn’t meant to be the main event but here she is. She wasn’t meant to be the talk of the entire industry but here she is – the champ, the only champ. Becky raises the title. Becky says Rousey thinks she should be happy because she has Rousey’s respect but Rousey will find out that she isn’t coming for Rousey’s arm at Survivor Series, she’s coming for her arm. Becky says she doesn’t care if Rousey is the baddest bitch on the planet because she will make Rousey her bitch at Survivor Series. Becky raises the title as fans chant for her. Becky says she’s gotten herself all fired up and now she wants to fight. She asks if anyone in the back wants to get their arm mangled.

The SAnitY music suddenly hits as Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe come out to the stage. Becky looks on. WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross suddenly runs out from the back as the crowd pops for her. Nikki stands with SAnitY before rushing to the ring, hyped up and ready to go. Becky looks on as fans chant for Cross, who is all smiles. Becky calls her NXT’s twisted sister and asks who she thinks she is interrupting the champion. Cross snatches the mic and says she will play with Becky. Cross wants to play, she wants Becky to play with Nikki. Let’s play, she says over and over. Cross shoves the mic back to Becky. Becky says the champ doesn’t play, the champ fights. We go to commercial.

Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross

Back from the break and this non-title match is kicking off. Becky with a takedown and an early pin attempt but that just riles Cross up. Becky still keeps control and works Cross into the corner. Cross just yells at her and tells her to bring it.

Fans chant for Cross but Becky dumps her out to the floor. Becky follows but Cross traps her in the ring apron and unloads on her as the referee counts. Cross kicks Becky in the head while she’s down behind the apron. Cross brings it back into the ring but Becky goes back out and suckers her in, dropping h er on the floor. Becky ragdolls Cross into the barrier a few times as the referee counts.

Becky brings Cross back into the ring for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Becky cuts momentum off and goes for two quick pin attempts. Becky with more offense and a Bexploder suplex for another 2 count. Cross fights back but Becky kicks her while she’s on her knees. Becky blocks a Sleeper hold and rams Cross back into the ring. Cross tries to fight out of the corner but Becky rocks her. Cross kicks Becky away and clotheslines her for a pop.

Cross with more offense and a big clothesline in the corner. Cross with a bulldog now. Cross screams on the apron and goes to the top. Cross hits a crossbody but Becky kicks out just in time. Cross goes for the inverted DDT and nails it for another close pin attempt. Cross unloads with stomps in the corner now. Becky counters and sends Cross arm-first into the bottom rope. Becky turns that into the Disarm-Her for the submission win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky celebrates and raises the title as her music plays. Cross recovers and exits the ring as Becky looks on.

– The Miz is backstage taking a selfie when Daniel Bryan interrupts. Bryan has picked Jeff Hardy and Miz has picked Samoa Joe to compete for the final Team SmackDown spot. Joe appears and stares Bryan up & down, saying may the best man win. Joe walks off and Miz smiles.

– Still to come, Joe vs. Hardy with Survivor Series implications on the line.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

We go to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. Rey is trying to impress officials to get a spot on Team SmackDown. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video from WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, taunting WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their Survivor Series match. Nakamura brings up Dean Ambrose and says he will make Rollins’ forget all of his other troubles with a trip to NakAmerica and a knee to the face. We go back to the ring and Rey waits as Andrade “Cien” Almas makes his way out. No sign of Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rey with the first real offense. Almas looks to turn it around but Rey kicks him and sends him flying with scissors. Rey counters a shot but Almas drops him hard with a back elbow. Almas works on the ribs as we get a replay of the big elbow. Almas keeps control and hits a flying knee in the corner for a close 2 count. Almas misses in the corner and falls hard out to the floor. Rey comes off the apron for a seated senton but Almas catches him in mid-move and launches him into the barrier. We go to commercial with Rey down at ringside.

Back from the break and Almas goes for double knees in the corner but Rey escapes. Rey keeps control and flies for the big senton. Rey also sends Almas flying with the scissors as fans cheer him on. Almas connects with a big boot. Rey rolls through and kicks Almas in the face for another 2 count. Fans chant 619 now. More back and forth with counters now. Almas goes for the superplex but it’s blocked. Almas blocks the sunset flip powerbomb. Almas ends up hitting the double knees in the corner, and again, for another close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome” now.

Almas catches Rey with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Almas goes to the top for the moonsault but Rey moves. Almas lands on his feet. More back and forth as Almas stops a 619 attempt. Rey sends Almas out to the floor over the top rope but Almas keeps Rey on his shoulders. Rey counters and sends Almas face-first into the apron. Rey sends Almas flying again into the floor. Rey brings it back in the ring to break the 10 count. Rey flies in and sends Almas into the ropes for the 619. Rey nails it and then drops the dime for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. Randy Orton suddenly hits the ring and drops Rey with the RKO outta nowhere. Fans boo Orton. We get a replay of the RKO as the referee checks on Rey.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage with The Miz, asking if he sent Orton to attack Miz. Miz admits that Rey was impressive, before the RKO, so Rey has earned his Team SmackDown spot. They argue about Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy.

– Tom leads us to a special look at WWE’s new partnership with Girl Up.

– Back from a break and we get a promo for WrestleMania 35 tickets.

– The announcers hype the Survivor Series card.

– We get a backstage pre-recorded video from WWE Champion AJ Styles. He talks about beginning his reign in Manchester and says he’s rewarded again by getting to face the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Fans boo Lesnar’s name. AJ says he gave Lesnar all he had last year and he will do that again this year but the outcome won’t be the same. Styles goes on and declares he will beat Lesnar at Survivor Series and that’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler, because he is The Phenomenal One.

– We go to the ring and SmackDown General Manager Paige is in the ring. She’s here to reveal the members of the women’s Team SmackDown for Survivor Series.

Paige introduces Carmella first and out she comes. R-Truth joins her for some rapping on the way to the ring. Naomi is out next, followed by Sonya Deville. Paige introduces Asuka next. Paige reveals the last member next and the music of Charlotte Flair hits but she doesn’t show. Flair’s music stops and we get the music of Mandy Rose next. Rose comes out with a mic.

Rose laughs and says she knows she’s not the blonde Paige ordered but… surprise! Rose says she’s obviously an upgrade. Paige says no, Rose will not be taking Flair’s spot on the team. Rose says she knows but she’s curious why Paige chose Sonya over her. Rose says don’t get her wrong, she’s really, really, really happy for Sonya. Rose reminds us she eliminated Sonya from the Evolution Battle Royal and says she’s a little concerned about Paige’s decision. Rose takes shots at Asuka, Carmella and Naomi next. Naomi decks Rose and mounts her with strikes. The others try to keep them separated. Rose and Deville face off now as the crowd tries to get them to go at it. Deville looks like she wants to talk but Rose just leaves the ring as the others look on.

– Still to come, Hardy vs. Joe with the final Team SmackDown spot up for grabs. Back to commercial.