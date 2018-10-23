Full WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Newark, 10/23/2018

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day – Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston. We get a replay from last week’s SmackDown 1000 episode and see how Big Show helped The Bar win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. There will be a rematch at Crown Jewel and Show will be with The Bar.

The New Day cut promos and can’t understand why Show helped them. Kofi wants payback and he really doesn’t give a damn who it is – Cesaro, Sheamus or Show, because somebody’s getting that work tonight. The music hits and out comes new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar with Big Show. Tom says each team will select a member to go into singles action to start the show.

Big Show vs. Kofi Kingston

Sheamus and Kofi Kingston get ready to go at it but Sheamus changes his mind. Cesaro comes in but he changes his mind also. Big Show comes in next and we finally get the bell. Show takes control with big shots into the corner, talking trash as the referee warns him.

Show delivers three straight chokeslams in the middle of the ring. Show looks to manhandle Kofi some more but Big E and Xavier Woods hit the ring to make the save. The Bar enters next and the referee calls for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Big Show

– After the bell, all six Superstars brawl and go at it. The dust settles and Show chokeslams Big E in the middle of the ring. Show calls for The Bar to hold Woods next and he drops him with the knockout punch. Show and The Bar stand tall in the middle of the ring to mostly boos as Show’s music hits. Show grabs Woods and delivers another chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Cesaro talks trash in Woods’ face before the group exits the ring.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio on MizTV. Also, The Usos vs. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan in a rematch from last week.

– Back from the break and Tom shows us a video package from last night’s RAW with Roman Reigns relinquishing the WWE Universal Title and announcing time off to battle leukemia again. Tom shows us some of the mainstream media coverage of Reigns’ announcement as the announcers praise The Big Dog. Tom also plugs Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the vacant WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel.

The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles

We go to the ring and The Usos are waiting for this SmackDown 1000 rematch as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out first for his team. We see a replay from last week’s match between these two teams. Daniel Bryan is out next. Tom plugs Bryan vs. Styles at Crown Jewel.

Bryan starts off with Jimmy Uso and they lock up with Bryan taking control. Bryan runs the ropes and drops Uso with a shoulder. Jey Uso tags himself in but Bryan sends hi over the top rope. AJ runs in and dropkicks Jimmy to make the save. Bryan and AJ team up and launch out to the floor at the same time, taking The Usos down. They return to the ring and Bryan leads a “yes!” chant as The Usos recover on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy has control of Bryan. Bryan fights up and also takes shots at Jey. Bryan drops Jimmy and finally makes the tag to AJ. AJ unloads on Jey as he also tags in. AJ drops Jey and hits Jimmy with a flying knee to the face from the apron. AJ comes back in and slams Jey’s neck over his knee for a close 2 count.

Styles goes for the Styles Clash but it’s blocked. Jey delivers a knee in the corner but AJ turns that into a Calf Crusher. Jimmy breaks the hold. Bryan runs in and goes at it with Jimmy. Jimmy kicks Bryan in the gut but Bryan dumps him over the top rope to the floor. AJ springboards in with the Phenomenal Forearm to Jey but he moves and AJ almost hits Bryan but puts the brakes on. AJ ends up dropping Bryan with the pele kick by accident as Jey moved out of the way. The Usos take advantage and Jey hits a big flying splash to get the pin on AJ for the win two weeks in a row.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos celebrate as we go to replays.

– The announcers lead us to a video for Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution.

– Still to come, a look at Charlotte Flair brawling with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dasha Fuentes stops AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan backstage. She asks if AJ’s pele kick was intentional. AJ says of course it was an accident, just like Bryan doing something similar last week was. They have some friendly but tense words and Bryan accuses AJ of being a liar, saying his nose is growing like Pinocchio. Bryan throws up a “too sweet, brother” at AJ and mocks him. AJ walks off.

– Tom leads us to video of Charlotte Flair speaking to the women of WWE NXT at the WWE Performance Center over the weekend. We also see how SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch interrupted before the two started brawling. We cut to a new backstage promo from Flair, who is getting emotional. She said Becky’s actions were unforgivable as she disrespected where they came from, their foundation. Flair says Becky has changed. Flair says when she wins the title back from Becky at Evolution in the Last Woman Standing match, she won’t be standing over a defeated opponent, she will be over someone who lost her way.

Rusev vs. Aiden English

We go to the ring and out comes Rusev with Lana. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Aiden English is out next with a mic. English sings a song to taunt Lana and Rusev, and to take shots at Newark. The bell rings and Rusev goes right to work with destroying English on the outside.

Rusev brings it back into the ring but English lands a swinging neckbreaker. English unloads in the corner and talks trash now. English turns his attention to Lana and says this is all her fault. English turns around to a Machka Kick from Rusev. Rusev applies The Accolade and makes English submit for the win.

Winner: Rusev

– After the bell, Rusev keeps the hold applied for a few extra seconds. Rusev and Lana stand tall over English as the music hits.

– Still to come, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy.

– We see The Miz backstage preparing for MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz is out for another must see edition of MizTV. He talks about last week’s SmackDown 1000 episode and how Rey Mysterio made his return, calling him a future WWE Hall of Famer. Miz tells everyone to stand on their feet and give it up for Mysterio as he makes his way out.

Miz says it’s obvious the WWE Universe is glad to have Rey back. Miz wonders why Rey is back. Rey says it feels good to be back home but the reason he’s back is… Miz interrupts and says he knows why Rey is back. He’s here to show the world that the little guy can achieve big things, that if you wish hard enough dreams can come true, like going to Crown Jewel. Miz says that’s very 90’s of Rey. Miz says Rey has been gone and people are no longer interested in the underdog, they’re interested in larger-than-life stars like Miz. Miz goes on bragging about what he’s accomplished while Rey has been gone.

Miz says he’s done it all and in 10 days, he will advance through the World Cup and then he will prove to everyone what he already knows – he’s the best in the world. Miz says he’s sorry to disappoint Rey. Rey says Miz is right, he is disappointed because he thought he was booked on TruthTV. Fans start chanting for TruthTV. Miz asks him if he’s joking and if he wants a dance break. Fans pop. Miz goes on and says he canceled R-Truth’s illegal broadcast last week and if Rey isn’t careful, Miz will cancel him too. Rey warns Miz and says he didn’t come back to SmackDown to be on some dusty talk show, he came back to compete. Rey challenges Miz to a fight right now. Miz says no one wants to see that and it’s not going to happen. Fans disagree. Miz decks Rey with a cheap shot out of nowhere and beats him down. Rey comes back and knocks Miz into position for the 619 but Miz retreats before Rey can hit it. Rey stares Miz down from the ring as we go to commercial.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Back from the break and both Superstars are in the ring as we get the bell. Back and forth to start until Rey takes control. Miz ends up on the floor and Rey hits a splash from the apron. Rey brings it back into the ring and nails a crossbody from the top.

Rey with more offense for the next few minutes. Rey mounts Miz in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Miz ends up side-stepping in the corner and sending Rey face-first into the turnbuckles as he leaped in. Miz works Rey around the ring now. Miz takes Rey down and puts a knee to the spine to keep him grounded. Rey fights out again but Miz sends him face-first into the turnbuckles again.

Rey blocks a Skull Crushing Finale attempt. Miz goes on but Rey blocks the Ripcord. Rey drops Miz into position for the 619 but Miz ducks it. Miz grabs Rey and drops him with a big DDT for a close 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz delivers the Yes! Kicks to Rey. Rey counters but Miz boots him in the head for a quick pin attempt. Miz stalks Rey as he tries to get up. Miz sends Rey back into the turnbuckles. Fans chant 619 now. Miz pulls Rey up in the corner for a super Skull Crushing Finale but Rey counters and whips Miz to the mat. Rey with the seated senton and more offense. Miz dumps Rey to the apron but Rey nails an enziguri. Rey springboards in but Miz catches him in mid-air and nails a neckbreaker for another 2 count.

Rey counters and runs the ropes but Miz nails another big boot. Rey still kicks out at 2. Miz argues with the referee. Rey fights out of another Skull Crushing Finale attempt. Rey ends up dropping Miz into the ropes and nailing the 619. Rey drops the dime and gets the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey celebrates as his music hits and we go to replays. Miz looks on from the ramp.

– We see Jeff Hardy backstage. He will face Randy Orton tonight.

Naomi and Asuka vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi first. Asuka is out next and they head to the ring together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sonya Deville. Mandy Rose is out next to join her. The match is about to begin but The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, interrupt next to cut promos on how they will win the Evolution Battle Royal on Sunday. Lana is out next but she barely gets the chance to speak when Carmella interrupts. Zelina Vega runs out next as the Superstars hit the ring and a big brawl breaks out. Naomi takes out Carmella but Sonya takes out Naomi. Peyton drops Lana in the corner. Vega tosses Rose out of the ring. Vega and Lana are the only ones in the ring now. Vega with double knees in the corner. Asuka comes from behind as Vega runs her mouth to the crowd. Asuka decks Vega and tosses her over the top rope. Asuka stands tall as her music hits.

– The announcers go over the WWE Evolution card for Sunday.

– We see Randy Orton backstage. He will face Jeff Hardy tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Shane greets the crowd and says there are a lot of firsts happening around WWE right now, like the first women’s pay-per-view on Sunday. Shane congratulates the women who have made this possible and says it’s well-deserved, and he can’t wait to watch. Shane says another first is at WWE Crown Jewel with the World Cup tournament, which will give Superstars the chance to prove they are the best in the world. Fans start chanting CM Punk and Shane says he’s not in the tournament. Shane believes someone from the blue brand will win and wonders if it could be Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Rey Mysterio or Randy Orton. Shane says we will find out who truly can be called the best in the world at Crown Jewel but that’s then and this is now. Shane asks Newark if they are ready for tonight’s main event.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

The music hits as Jeff Hardy makes his way out to the ring. Randy Orton is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Hardy kicks Orton back into the corner and leaps in but Orton moves. Orton with an uppercut to drop Hardy. Hardy rolls to the floor and Orton follows. Orton slams Hardy’s head into the steel steps and then slams his head back into it a few times. Orton brings it back into the ring and starts stomping on Hardy. Orton with more offense in and out of the ring. Orton brings it back in and hits a standing dropkick for another 2 count.

Hardy ends up turned upside down in the corner and Orton works him over. Orton grabs the hole in Hardy’s ear again and stretches it as the referee yells at him. Orton breaks it but takes Hardy out and slams him face-first into the announce table. Orton slams Hardy on top of the table now. Orton brings it back into the ring for another 2 count as he continues to dominate Hardy.

Orton goes after the ear again but Hardy fights back this time. Hardy with strikes and the inverted atomic drop. Hardy with more signature moves for a close 2 count. Fans chant “delete!” but Orton blocks the Twist of Fate. Hardy comes back and hits the Whisper In the Wind but Orton kicks out at 2. Hardy comes back and hits a Twist of Fate to drop Orton near the corner. Hardy goes back to the top for a Swanton Bomb but Orton rolls out of the ring.

Hardy runs and leaps to the floor but Orton moves and Hardy lands hard on the floor. The referee counts as Orton gets up first. Orton brings it back into the ring and drops to the mat, waiting for Hardy to get up. Hardy blocks the RKO and backslides Orton for a close 2 count. Hardy misses the Twist of Fate again but Orton turns the counter into the RKO for the pin.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Orton poses in the corner and looks around as the announcers hype the World Cup tournament. SmackDown goes off the air with Orton posing in the corner.