Live WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Uncasville, 3/26/2019

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as The New Day’s music hits. We go right to the ring and out comes Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Fans start chanting for Kofi as soon as the group enters the ring. Woods wants to be serious for a minute. He says obviously the past few months have been an emotional roller coaster for them. Big E says the fans have been here for this entire incredible journey from “New Day sucks” to “New Day rocks.” Big E says it’s been almost 5 years they have been together as The New Day. Woods goes on and the Kofi chants start back up, interrupting Woods. Woods says it has been one hell of an experience and they want to say thank you. But… Big E says he and Woods spoke, and considering the countless obstacles put in Kofi’s way, they have discussed walking away. Fans boo.

Big E says they’ve done a lot of cool things and made lifelong friends, but… a “No!” chant starts up now as Kofi stands in between his partners, without a mic. Woods says what has been hard about it all has been seeing how poorly Kofi has been treated. Woods says it’s not just recently, it’s for the past 11 years. They go on about how Kofi stands for the power of positivity. Big E says Kofi does not know the word quit. Woods says they know they need to make a decision but they can’t make that until they get some answers, and unfortunately the person who has the answers is Vince McMahon. Fans boo. Woods calls Vince out to speak to them face to face about the issues they have. Woods says they have no problem waiting in the middle of the ring until Vince comes out. Another “Kofi!” chant starts up. The familiar “No Chance” music starts up and the WWE Chairman marches to the ring with a smile on his face.

Vince goes to speak but out comes WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Rowan with no music. Bryan tells them to hold on. Bryan doesn’t want Vince to waste another breath on the fragile egos of The New Day. Bryan says let The New Day quit if they want to. He goes on and says we can bring up another trio from WWE NXT, let them throw waffles into the crowd and they will be more popular than The New Day ever was. Why? Because Kofi was never more than a B Plus Player. Vince tries to interrupt but Bryan keeps talking. Bryan goes on about Kofi’s recent losses, telling Vince to not let Woods, Big E and the parasites get in Vince’s head. Bryan says Vince’s instincts have been correct about Kofi all along, 100% correct. Bryan says Vince is right, these people are wrong, and just like Kofi, the people refuse to accept that reality. Woods says the reality is Bryan is too scared to face Kofi one-on-one. Woods says Bryan has turned into a hypocrite and that’s why he’s out here now. Vince finally yells at them to all shut up.

Vince wants to talk about this crap that The New Day tried to make everyone think was happening. He mocks them for the talk of quitting. Vince says they never were going to quit. Vince goes on and fans respond with the “what!?” treatment. Vince says Kofi is still and will always be a B Plus Player in his mind. The only question Vince has is if Big E and Woods are a B Plus tag team. Vince asks if Big E and Woods can put Kofi in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 35. Bryan keeps trying to talk but he’s ignored, still speaking from the stage. Vince says Kofi has no more chances and might as well go to the back and enjoy a soda or something. Vince says if Big E and Woods can win a tag team Gauntlet Match tonight, Kofi will get the match at WrestleMania. Vince’s music starts back up as The New Day argues with him. Bryan and Rowan look on from the stage.

– The announcers talk about the RAW Women’s Title Triple Threat being the main event of WrestleMania 35. We see a shot of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on ESPN this morning.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Becky Lynch now, congratulating her on being in the main event. Schreiber mentions Becky winning the Beat The Clock Challenge on RAW last night. Becky says we will also see her win at WrestleMania 35. Lynch goes on about the match and asks what Flair brings to it, calling her a third wheel and undeserving. We hear Flair’s music start up in the arena and that stops Becky from talking to Schreiber. Lynch shakes her head and walks off. We cut to the arena as Flair comes walking down the ramp. Flair says she’s about to show everyone how undeserving she really is. Flair does the “Wooo!” and keeps walking to the ring as we go to commercial.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka as Charlotte Flair looks on. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The announcers are surprised that this is a title match.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and go at it. Flair takes control and slams Asuka to the mat. Flair keeps Asuka down now. Asuka turns it around and applies a hold on Flair, keeping her down. They tangle some more and Flair ends up getting sent out of the ring to the floor. We go to commercial with Flair down on the outside.

More back and forth after the match. Asuka applies a submission but Flair fights out. They unload with big shots in the middle of the ring now. Flair with a big boot to take Asuka’s knee out. Flair stomps away and works the leg over. Flair tells Asuka she’s nothing anymore. Asuka levels Flair out of nowhere and takes her down. Asuka is unable to capitalize. Flair goes back to work and mushes Asuka. Asuka fights back and hits the Hip Attack int he corner. Asuka with a big German suplex. Asuka with a stiff kick to the jaw. Asuka charges again with another kick to the face for a close 2 count.

Asuka unloads with kicks to the back now. Asuka misses a Hip Attack and Flair levels her with a huge boot to the face. Asuka still kicks out at 2. Flair climbs to the top for the moonsault but Asuka gets her boots up. Asuka goes right into a submission but can’t put Flair away. Asuka with a spinning back fist and then a kick to drop Flair. Asuka covers for another close pin attempt. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade big shots in the middle of the ring as fans go along with them. Asuka counters a move and rolls Flair up for a 1 count as Flair goes right back to the knee. Flair goes for the Figure Four and Figure Eight but they’re blocked. Asuka sends Flair into the turnbuckles. Asuka screams at Flair and kicks her in the face for a close 2 count.

Asuka with more offense now. Asuka goes to the top turnbuckle but Flair decks her. Flair climbs up with Asuka and hits a super Spanish Fly for a big pop. Asuka still kicks out somehow and Flair can’t believe it. Flair looks up at the WrestleMania 35 sign and talks to herself about how she needs to finish it. Asuka pulls Flair into a Triangle submission. Flair powers up with Asuka still locked on. Flair drops Asuka into a sitdown powerbomb but Asuka kicks out at 2. They tangle on the mat with counters and submission attempts. Flair avoids the Asuka Lock. Flair goes right into the Figure Four. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight and Asuka taps out for the finish.

Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair takes the title and gets emotional as her music hits. Flairs sits up on her knees and clutches the title as we see the WrestleMania 35 sign in the background. Flair is headed to the WrestleMania with the SmackDown Women’s Title as she faces Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in the main event. We go to replays. Flair stands tall to cheers, raising the title in the air. Asuka looks on from the corner, still down on the mat.

– The announcers hype tonight’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The New Day.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring as the “you suck!” chants start up. Angle stops and nods at Flair on the ramp as she makes her exit. We go to commercial.

Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber is backstage with AJ Styles, asking about tonight’s match on the Farewell Tour of Kurt Angle, also mentioning his own WrestleMania 35 match with Randy Orton. AJ says he’s honored to be Angle’s last opponent on SmackDown, and very privileged to have been a part of Angle’s career, and proud to be in the ring with Angle tonight. AJ says he’s not taking Angle lightly tonight, this is not a warm-up match, especially with WrestleMania right around the corner. AJ goes on and says Angle may have laid the foundation, but this is the house that AJ built.

We go to the ring and out comes AJ as Angle looks on. The bell rings and they have a show of respect for a pop. Angle hits an early German suplex. Angle keeps control and goes for an Angle Slam attempt but can’t get it. AJ comes back and drops Angle into a Calf Crusher, trying to get the early win.

Angle hangs on and looks for the bottom rope. Angle rolls right over into his ankle lock. Angle gets to his feet and tightens the hold as AJ tries to get free. AJ sends Angle into the middle turnbuckle to break it. Randy Orton suddenly enters the ring out of nowhere and drops Styles with a RKO outta nowhere.

Winner by DQ: AJ Styles

– After the match, Angle comes back up and lays Orton down with an Angle Slam. Angle stands tall as his music hits and the others are still down.

– We see video from earlier today of Kayla Braxton talking to Rey Mysterio and his son Dominic, asking about the WrestleMania 35 match with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Rey’s son mentions how Joe is selfish, and nothing like Kofi Kingston or his dad. Rey says he will teach Joe a lesson at WrestleMania when he stands up for himself and his family, and becomes United States Champion.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Miz. Back to commercial.