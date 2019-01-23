Full WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Wichita, 1/22/2019

– Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop.

Becky takes the mic as fans start chanting her name. Becky says it’s good to be back in town. Becky says there’s nothing she likes doing more than fighting in the ring but now she has something to say.Becky says there’s nothing she likes doing more than fighting in the ring but now she has something to say. She goes on about how everyone has an opinion on her and what she should be doing these days. She says the only thing The Man should be doing is main eventing WrestleMania. Fans chant her name again. And slapping the heads off everyone who gets in her way. Becky says that journey starts in 5 days at the Royal Rumble. She brings up SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka next, saying she’s watched her clean out WWE NXT and then steam-roll SmackDown. Becky says Asuka is one of the best in the world but she’s better. Becky says Asuka never beat her for the title. Becky goes on and says she’s coming to take out The Empress. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka.

Asuka hits the ring with the title and poses in the corner as Becky stares her down. Asuka raises the title in Becky’s face and talks some trash. Fans chant Becky’s name as they face off in the middle of the ring. Charlotte Flair’s music interrupts and out she comes. Flair speaks from the ramp and says as much as she’s enjoying this and is excited for their match on Sunday, nothing will be more excited than when she tosses out 29 other women to win the Rumble. She mentions the choices for WrestleMania 35 being Sasha Banks, RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Becky and Asuka. Flair reminds Asuka how she ended her streak last year at WrestleMania. Fans interrupt with a chant for Becky. Flair says she has owned the division for the past 4 years and she is the main event. Asuka attacks Becky from behind and beats her down. Flair watches as fans chant for Becky. Referees and producers run down to break the brawl up. Becky fights them off and goes for Asuka again on the floor. Asuka launches Becky into the barrier. Becky fights back and drops Asuka. Becky tosses Asuka over the announce table now. Becky whips Asuka with her jacket as officials try to break them up again. Becky jumps off the announce table and takes Asuka down again. Becky marches up the ramp as Asuka screams and recovers. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Asuka and Becky Lynch brawling backstage.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on the feud between Mandy Rose and Naomi.

Naomi vs. Mandy Rose

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi first. Mandy Rose is out next with Sonya Deville.

Naomi meets Rose on the ramp and starts brawling with her. Naomi with a shot into the apron head-first. Naomi brings it in the ring and the bell rings as Naomi hits a Rear View. Rose looks to fight back but Naomi unloads and drops her. Rose goes to the floor to regroup with Deville. Naomi looks on from the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose misses a strike and Naomi drops her with a kick to the head. Naomi with more offense as Deville looks on. Rose turns it around for a 2 count. Rose stomps on Naomi now, then kicks her. Rose keeps control and unloads on Naomi in the corner now. Naomi comes back with a kick to the head to drop Rose again.

Naomi stays on top of Rose and keeps up the attack. Naomi launches Rose across the ring. Rose sends Naomi to the apron. Deville tries to interfere after they distract the referee. Naomi kicks Deville back to the ground but Rose takes advantage and rams her into the ring post. Rose covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose exits the ring to celebrate with Deville at ringside as her music hits. Naomi recovers and looks on as we go to replays. Jimmy Uso comes down to check on his wife but Naomi is in a bad mood.

– We go backstage to a promo from Rey Mysterio. He talks about the tools he used to previously stay alive in the Royal Rumble and he’s looking to repeat history but tonight is about respect. He tried to show Andrade respect last week. Mysterio reveals that Zelina Vega will be banned from ringside tonight for the 2 of 3 Falls match as a way to even the playing field. Rey says Andrade will learn tonight that in order to gain respect, you must earn it.

– We see The Miz backstage warming up. Shane McMahon approaches and asks if he’s ready. Shane says let’s do this and they head to the ring. We go back to commercial.

The Miz vs. Cesaro

Back from the break and out comes The Miz with Shane McMahon. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar are out next, Cesaro with Sheamus. We see how last week’s birthday bash for Shane ended.

Sheamus distracts Miz from the apron as the bell rings and Cesaro takes advantage, unloading on Miz with uppercuts and beating him down. Cesaro keeps control and hits a big gutwrench slam. Cesaro taunts Shane now. Cesaro keeps control and hits a backbreaker for a 2 count. Miz looks to mount offense now, taking Cesaro to the corner. Miz goes for the Figure Four and applies it in the middle of the ring. Cesaro breaks it by getting the bottom rope. Sheamus pulls Cesaro to safety but Miz follows. Miz gets dropped off the distraction. Shane comes over and the referee comes out to make sure Miz isn’t double teamed. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade shots on their feet. Miz with kicks in the corner now as fans do the “yes!” chant. Miz runs and nails the corner dropkick, and another. Shane looks on as Miz nails the flying clothesline in the corner. Fans pop.

Miz goes to the top but Cesaro catches him on the way down with a big uppercut for a close 2 count after Shane assists from the apron. Sheamus runs over and knocks Shane into the barrier. Miz takes advantage of a distracted Cesaro for a 2 count. Cesaro blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Sheamus decks Miz through the ropes while the referee is distracted. Cesaro nails The Neutralizer for the pin to win.

Winner: Cesaro

– After the match, Shane attacks Sheamus at ringside and pounds on him. Cesaro makes the save but Shane sends him into the ring post. Fans chant for Shane. Shane takes apart the announce table and fans pop again. Shane goes to the top for a big elbow drop to Cesaro through the table but Sheamus comes from behind and pushes him off. Shane lands hard on the floor, hitting the barrier. Fans boo. Miz goes down again and The Bar goes outside to double team Shane on the floor. Cesaro holds Shane and Sheamus levels him with a Brogue Kick. The Bar places Miz on the announce table now. The Bar lifts Shane and powerbombs him onto Miz, putting them both through the announce table. Fans boo The Bar as they raise the titles over Shane and Miz, who are laid out on what’s left of the announce table. The Ba celebrates to the back as officials and medics check on The Co-Besties. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation.

– Tom leads us to a video package on Samoa Joe’s attack at Mustafa Ali last week. The video includes words from Ali, who says Joe’s eyes told him that he was worried to be in the ring with Ali, that Ali was just a message to everyone else in the Rumble, that Ali was nothing. Ali wants Joe to square up and look directly in his eyes now. Ali goes on about how he has a purpose and no fear. Ali says he can beat Joe.

– We get another look at medics checking on Shane and Miz at ringside. Vince McMahon is shown backstage watching. We get another replay of what The Bar did. We see Vince watching again as Miz gets to his feet. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Vince says he will reserve comment for what just happened to his son and The Miz at the hands of The Bar. Vince says that will be a hell of a match on Sunday at the Rumble. Vince hypes up the WWE Title match between AJ Styles and champion Daniel Bryan for the Rumble. Vince introduces AJ first and out he comes to a pop. Vince introduces Bryan next and out comes the WWE Champion.

Bryan is on the outside and Vince asks him to come in. Bryan says he’s not falling for the trap and refuses to come into the ring with a sociopath. Bryan brings up how AJ attacked him in the concourse last week. Bryan goes on and says he can’t allow AJ to take the title from him. Bryan says AJ uses his power to get fame and money, while he uses his power for the greater good. AJ asks if the greater good is Bryan coming out here and talking like a jackass. Bryan says AJ never makes fans think or feel guilty about their actions, which they should feel bad about every single day. Bryan doesn’t care about their feelings because he’s not The People’s Champion, he is The Planet’s Champion. Bryan goes on about using his platform to be the voice of the planet. AJ mentions how Bryan didn’t ride his bike to the arena tonight, he rode in on a plane just like AJ and the word for that is… fickle.

AJ goes on about how Bryan is afraid of him, afraid of what will happen in 5 days at the Rumble. AJ says Bryan has corrupted his morals for one thing – the WWE Title. But what happens when AJ takes that one thing from Bryan, what will he have left? Nothing. Bryan goes to quote Carl Sagan but Vince interrupts. Vince says he’s tired of this, Bryan get in the ring. Fans pop and a “yes!” chant starts up. Bryan says of course Vince doesn’t want to listen to this because of Vince and the entire Baby Boomer generation are the great parasites of the world. Bryan goes on about how Vince’s generation does nothing but take. And the people still bow to him for it. Bryan goes on about Vince hoarding the wealth of WWE, and AJ until Vince interrupts, telling him to get in the ring. Fans pop for Vince again. AJ says he knows Vince advertised a face-to-face with AJ and Bryan, and if that’s what he wants, it doesn’t necessarily have to happen in the ring. AJ goes out after Bryan and beats him down. They brawl and AJ sends Bryan into the steel steps. AJ brings it in and goes to springboard in with a Phenomenal Forearm. Bryan puts Vince in the way. AJ puts on the brakes. Bryan goes around Vince and drops AJ with the knee. Fans boo. Bryan retreats to the stage with the title in the air as his music plays.

– R-Truth is backstage with Carmella, talking about going into the men’s Rumble at #30. Truth says he will win and then face AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Carmella asks about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but Truth doesn’t want to get taken to Suplex City. Truth mentions possibly going for the WWE Cruiserweight Champion Bobby Murphy. Carmella corrects him, reminding him it’s Buddy Murphy. They joke about the 205 pound weight limit until Charlotte Flair interrupts. They have words about the women’s Rumble. Carmella says she’s #30 and no one is getting past her. Flair says she’s confident because she is Charlotte Flair and with a trip to WrestleMania up for grabs, she will be like a tornado.

Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali

We go to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mustafa Ali. The bell rings and Joe strikes first. Joe unloads and they end up on the floor. Joe tries to send Ali into the ring post again but Ali counters and fights back. Ali brings it back into the ring and keeps the attack going. Ali with shots in the corner now. Joe drops him with a big chop out of the corner.

Joe charges in the corner but misses. Ali goes on and tries to springboard up but Joe knocks him out of the air. Ali lands out on the floor and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe takes Ali to the corner and beats him down. Joe talks some trash as Ali crawls at him. Ali counters a shot and fights back. Joe charges at Ali in the corner and drops him with a kick for a 2 count. Joe keeps control and misses in the corner as Ali moves. Ali goes on and drops Joe face-first into the mat. Ali dropkicks Joe twice, sending him out of the ring. Ali runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive. Joe stumbles around. Ali charges but Joe backdrops him into the timekeeper’s area. Ali leaps off the top of the barrier and unloads on Joe as the referee counts.

Joe brings it back into the ring but Ali kicks him. Ali with a pair of superkicks. Ali with a big tornado DDT for a 2 count. Ali drags Joe over and goes to the top for the 054. Joe runs up and cuts him off. Joe with the Coquina Clutch now, taking Ali down to the mat with the hold applied. Ali taps out to give Joe the win.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe stands tall over Ali as his music hits.

– We see Andrade backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with The New Day. She asks if they would eliminate each other on Sunday in the Rumble match. They say everyone asks them this every year – Renee Young, Mike Rome and now Kayla. Who’s next, Tony Chimel? Chimel actually appears and asks them but they make him leave. They go on about when one of them wins the Rumble, they all win. Kofi Kingston has a big idea for the Rumble but he’s not revealing it yet.

2 of 3 Falls Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Rey Mysterio. Andrade is out next by himself as Zelina Vega is banned from ringside for this match.

The bell rings and Andrade strikes first with a kick. Andrade fights Rey but Rey turns it around and sends him out of the ring. Rey leaps from the top to the floor, launching Andrade with a hurricanrana for a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey drops Andrade with a big kick. Rey flies in with a seated senton and looks to keep the attack up but Andrade dropkicks him out of the air and covers for a 2 count. Rey blocks the Hammerlock DDT and hits the Canadian Destroyer for a close 2 count. Andrade catches a move from the turnbuckles and covers for a 2 count. Rey goes to the second rope but Andrade counters and takes the left knee out. Andrade goes to the top but Rey takes his legs out now. Rey rocks Andrade and climbs up. Rey re-positions Andrade and works him over. Andrade counters and puts Rey on his shoulders but Rey fights out, still on the top. Rey goes for the super hurricanrana but Andrade counters. The sequence ends with Andrade hitting a big super powerbomb from the top. Andrade holds it for the first pinfall.

We get replays as Rey recovers and fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Andrade gets to his feet finally while the referee checks on Rey following the big powerbomb. Rey finally gets up. Andrade goes right to work on him. Andrade with a sitdown powerbomb off a top rope slingshot. Rey kicks out at 2. Andrade goes for another powerbomb but Rey counters with another Destroyer. Rey covers for the second pinfall. We get a replay and go to commercial with both Superstars down.

Back from the break and Rey ends up sending Andrade into the barrier on the outside. Rey with an enziguri and they both go down on the floor as the referee counts. Rey makes it back into the ring. Rey runs the ropes and slides out, turning that into a powerbomb to Almas into the barrier. The referee comes out to check on Andrade. Rey grabs a bottled water and cools himself off as the referee counts. Rey brings Andrade back into the ring.

Rey springboards in and turns that into a big West Coast Pop. Andrade still kicks out at 2. Fans chant for the 619 now. Andrade counters and applies an armbar on the ropes. The referee counts to 5 and Andrade breaks it. Andrade sends Rey arm-first into the turnbuckle now. Andrade mocks Rey and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero as fans boo. Rey fights back and tries to powerbomb Andrade from the apron to the floor but Andrade lands on his feet. Andrade comes back and launches Rey into the ring post. Andrade brings it back into the ring and hits the Hammerlock DDT but Rey gets his foot on the bottom rope at the last moment.

Andrade drops Rey into a Fujiwara armbar now. Rey fights back but Andrade tightens the hold and focuses on that arm. More back and forth between the two now. Andrade counters and covers for a 2 count. Rey counters a move and hits a big inverted hurricanrana. Andrade kicks out at 2. Rey flies and drops Andrade into position for the 619. Rey hits it as fans pop. Rey waits to springboard in from the apron but Samoa Joe runs down and powerbombs him into the apron for the disqualification.

No Contest

– After the bell, Joe enters the ring and takes out Andrade as fans boo. Joe brings Rey back in the ring and applies the Coquina Clutch as the referee tries to get him to break it. Joe breaks the hold and stands over Rey. We go to replays. Joe takes the mic and says he warned everyone that he came to make a statement. Joe says what we see in the ring tonight is exactly what he will do to the other 29 Superstars in the Royal Rumble on Sunday. Because his name is Samoa Joe… Randy Orton comes flying in out of nowhere with a big RKO outta nowhere. Fans pop as Orton gets hyped up. We go to replays as Orton’s music hits. Orton poses in the corner as the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble goes off the air.