Full WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Wilkes-Barre, 3/5/2019

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Legend King Kong Bundy, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday.

– The WWE Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown opens live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Daniel Bryan with Rowan. Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Fans start booing some as the music stops and Bryan has the mic. Bryan doesn’t speak but he motions to the big screen and we get a video package showing how Kofi Kingston lost his WWE Title shot at Fastlane when Vince McMahon brought back Kevin Owens, giving him the title shot instead. We come back to the arena and fans are booing Bryan. Bryan says he sat here and remained silent last week as Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and everyone else gushed about Kofi. The Kofi chants start up now. Bryan says he then remained silent when Vince brought Owens back. Now it’s time for the fans to remain silent. Rowan tells the crowd to shut up twice. He tells them to open their ears because Bryan is about to enlighten us all. Fans respond with another “Kofi!” chant.

Bryan says he’s not out here to talk about Kofi. And why would he? Because Kofi isn’t a leader, he’s a supporting player, which is why Kofi is exactly where he should be – with his buddies Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day, on a promotional tour of India. Bryan says Vince was right to replace Kofi in the match, but he’s not sure if it was right to replace the man who throws copious amounts of pancakes with the man who eats copious amounts of pancakes. Bryan goes on taking shots at Owens now, saying he doesn’t deserve a WWE Title shot. Bryan says Owens is a nobody but that’s also what makes him so dangerous, because a nobody is a somebody with nothing to lose. Bryan says he has everything to lose because he is The Planet’s Champion. Bryan goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Owens.

Owens talks about watching every RAW and SmackDown from his couch, with his family, while he’s been out. Owens says as great as the time off with family was, it was also very hard to watch people do what he loves to do. Except for when Bryan was out because it wasn’t hard to watch, it was just awful to watch. Owens goes on about Bryan and says he can’t stand people who think they are better than everyone else. Owens says it got worse because he had to watch Bryan throw the WWE Title in the trash. Owens says that was the last straw and that’s when he knew what brand he wanted to come back to, and who he wanted to go after. Still speaking from the entrance-way, Owens says he speaks for his entire family and he thinks he speaks for the WWE Universe when he says Bryan needs to get his stupid condescending mouth shut, and he’s the one who’s going to do it. Bryan mocks Owens some with another fat joke. They continue with the back & forth and Owens plays to the crowd for a pop, saying he is just like them.

Owens enters the ring now as Bryan mentions how Owens doesn’t have any friends left. Owens says that is true and that’s also alright. Owens says he didn’t need any friends when he hit the Stunner and pinned Bryan last week. Owens says he never intended to take Kofi’s opportunity but on Sunday at Fastlane it will be his intention to pin Bryan again and this time he’s taking the WWE Title with him. Rowan steps up and gets in Owens’ face. Owens strikes first and unloads on Rowan as they start brawling. Owens dumps Rowan over the top rope to the floor. Bryan and Owens brawl now. Owens goes for the Stunner but Rowan comes in for the save. Rowan drives Owens down into the mat and gets hyped up over him. Fans boo as Rowan and Bryan stand tall over Owens, raising the WWE Title in the air. Bryan’s music hits as he and Rowan march to the back.

We see Shane McMahon backstage with The Miz as he warms up for the next match with Jey Uso.

The Miz vs. Jey Uso

Back from the break and out come the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jey Uso with Jey Uso. They talk about becoming six-time champions at Elimination Chamber and now they are in the Fastlane on the Road to WrestleMania 35. They talk about Sunday’s match and start taking shots at The Miz and Shane McMahon, and their “bromance” that’s going on. The Usos say Shane and Miz will be in the ring with a real team at Fastlane and they will get hit hard.

The Usos end their promo by giving a welcome to The Uso Penitentiary. The Miz is out next with Shane. Shane says The Usos were making fun of them but those qualities make them the best tag team in the world, and we will see who laughs last at Fastlane on Sunday. Miz gets hyped up about getting another opportunity in his hometown on Sunday, saying he will make his dad proud and he will make Shane proud. Miz says and that will be… The Usos try to attack but Shane and Miz avoid it. They clothesline the champs over the top rope to the floor.

The match is underway. Jey drops Miz with a big kick to the face after missing the first attempt. Jey with a clothesline next. Jey with more strikes as Shane and Jimmy look on from the outside. Miz counters and nails running knees in the corner. Miz with another set of running knees. Miz charges again with the corner clothesline but Jey counters and backslides Miz for a close 2 count. Miz comes right back with a hard DDT. Jey kicks out at 2.

Miz waits for Jey to get back up now. Jey avoids the Skull Crushing Finale and catches Miz with a Samoan Drop. Jey with the big Rikishi Splash in the corner. Jey goes to the top for the Superfly Splash but Miz gets his boots up. Jey puts on the brakes and catches those boots. They tangle and Jimmy tries to interfere to make the save. Shane runs over and takes out Jimmy on the floor. Miz takes advantage of a distracted Jey and hits him with a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Shane hits the ring to celebrate with Miz as the music hits. Shane and Miz look on from the ring as The Usos leave with the titles in the air.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Charlotte Flair, who requested an interview. Flair asks if it’s just her or does SmackDown miss the presence of her friend Becky Lynch. Flair mocks Becky some and invites her to show up tonight. Fans in the arena start chanting for Becky and it’s loud. Flair seems a little thrown off by the chants for a minute. Flair wants Lynch to come tonight to talk to her about her capabilities going into the Fastlane match on Sunday, where they have a major stipulation in play, and so they can have a friendly discussion. Flair walks off.

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion R-Truth with Carmella for his second US Open Challenge.

R-Truth is in the ring with Carmella. Truth says he wants to be just like his childhood hero John Cena, but he didn't realize Cena issued an US Open Challenge every single week. Truth says he did this once and he's already tired. Truth tells Carmella he's exhausted. Carmella reminds him that his hero says to never give up. Truth does some "you can't see me" comedy and mentions having Cena posters and bed sheets in his bedroom. They go on and have a quick dance break in the middle of the ring. Truth is ready to go and he says the US Open Challenge is now on. The music hits and out comes Lacey Evans.

Evans walks down the ramp and Hamilton introduces her. As she’s done for weeks now, Evans turns around at the bottom of the ramp and walks right back up to the back. Truth yells for her to come back and says she didn’t want any. Truth says he’s done and ready to go but Carmella says fans want to see him defend the title. Fans agree. Truth says, “Damn you, John Cena!” The music hits and out comes Samoa Joe to accept the challenge. Joe marches to the ring but out comes Rey Mysterio to join the match. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega.

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title: Samoa Joe vs. Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio vs. R-Truth

All four Superstars wait in the ring now as the bell rings. Hamilton announces the match as a Fatal 4 Way as we get formal ring introductions. The referee gets ready to begin the match

The match is underway. Samoa Joe takes control and drops Rey Mysterio. Joe sends Andrade and then R-Truth out of the ring. Joe drops a splash on Rey and covers for a 2 count. Joe keeps control on the outside and dominates Rey and the others. Joe with a big chop to Andrade as Vega looks on. Andrade fights back but Joe delivers another big chop. Joe stalks Andrade on the outside. Joe brings it back into the ring and yells at Andrade to get up. Joe with strikes in the corner now.

Joe unloads on Rey now, allowing Andrade to come back swinging. Rey and Andrade both quickly end up on the floor. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive on Andrade, sending him into the announce table. Some fans chant for Joe. Joe continues to dominate Truth and Rey while they're down on the floor now. Joe is all smiles as he grabs Rey but he stops to kick Andrade away after Andrade grabs his leg. Joe puts boots to Andrade. Joe tries to slam Rey on top of the barrier but Rey resists. Truth dropkicks from behind to make the save, freeing Rey and dropping Joe.

Andrade works Rey over while he's down. Andrade hit the Three Amigos before that. Andrade goes to the top but Rey cuts him off and crotches him. Truth is still down on the outside. Rey climbs up with Andrade but he falls to the apron. Andrade and Rey go back and forth for a minute. Joe comes back in and Andrade nails a big crossbody for a close 2 count. Rey and Andrade tangle again. Rey counters and sends Andrade face-first into the turnbuckles. Truth comes back into the mix now, sending Joe to a corner. Rey and Andrade are in other corners. Truth delivers strikes but Joe levels him. Andrade drops Joe. Rey flies in with the seated senton to Andrade. Rey goes back down. Andrade goes to the top for a big move but Joe breaks the pin on Rey. More back and forth now. Truth with a big clothesline and kick to the face to Joe. Truth gets the crowd to pop as he splashes Joe in the corner. Truth drops Rey. Joe approaches but Truth catches him with a Spinebuster as Carmella cheers him on from the outside.

Truth sends Rey into Joe now. Truth goes for the double Five Knuckle Shuffle on Rey and Joe in the middle of the ring. He hits it and covers Joe for a 2 count. Truth works Joe over now but he misses a scissors kick. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch on Truth now. Truth fades in the middle of the ring. Rey comes from nowhere and nails a double 619 but he can’t get the pin. Andrade dropkicks Truth off the apron when Rey moves out of the way. Rey and Andrade go at it now. Rey slides out of the ring, splashing Truth on the floor. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Andrade leaps to the apron and hits the sunset flip powerbomb to Rey, slamming him hard on the floor. Vega ends up taking Truth down on the floor with a hurricanrana.

Carmella levels Vega with a big kick for a pop. Andrade focuses on Rey in the ring now. Rey counters with a Canadian Destroyer. Rey nails 619 on Andrade. Rey goes to the top and hits a Frogsplash on Andrade but Joe breaks the pin with a big senton. Joe spikes Andrade into the mat and covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe’s music hits as he takes the title and exits the ring as some fans start chanting his name. Joe raises the title on the ramp as we go to replays. Joe stands with the title on the stage as Rey, Andrade and Truth look on from the ring.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage walking on one crutch. She stops and talks to a staffer.

– The announcers show us video of The New Day in India earlier today for a WWE promotional tour. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston revealed that they will be at Fastlane on Sunday.

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Bar

We go to the ring and out comes Aleister Black to a pop.

We go backstage to Kayla Braxton with new WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Joe is fired up and he interrupts Kayla to take over the interview. Joe cuts a fiery promo on how the other SmackDown Superstars fear what he will do to keep the title. He says his opponents will get nothing but disrespect, for any man who has the audacity to come for the king and his crown. Joe says to those who have nightmares about the day they might step in the ring with him, rest assured he will be along soon enough to make them go night-night.

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet as Tom plugs the big match for Fastlane on Sunday – Ricochet and Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival. Out next comes The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro. Sheamus takes the mic and says all they’ve been hearing about is how Ricochet and black are WWE’s shiny new toys. On behalf of The Bar, Sheamus wishes them good luck in the title match on Sunday. Cesaro says like the RAW tag team division, Black and Ricochet just don’t measure up to them because they don’t just set the bar, they are The Bar.

The bell rings and fans chant for WWE NXT. Sheamus starts off with Ricochet and they go at it. Ricochet sends Sheamus flying and then dropkicks him. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Ricochet fights Sheamus off from the corner. Ricochet has to warn Cesaro to stay away on the apron, which allows Sheamus to deliver a big kick, knocking Ricochet from the apron to the floor.

Cesaro has Ricochet grounded on the mat. Sheamus plays to the crowd from the apron, for mostly boos. Ricochet ends up breaking free and dropping Cesaro with a big DDT. Black gets the hot tag as Sheamus also comes in. Black unloads and then fires at Sheamus with strikes. Black with a low kick to the head. Black with a moonsault from the second rope. Black drops Sheamus with a big strike to the face but Cesaro breaks the pin up. Cesaro comes in for the double team on Black but he still kicks out at 2.

Cesaro lands on his feet off a counter but he wastes some time and turns around to a Black Mass. Sheamus gets sent to the floor. Ricochet tags in and goes to the top. Black flies out and drops Sheamus on the floor again. Ricochet hits the 630 from the top and covers Cesaro for the pin to win.

Winners: Ricochet and Aleister Black

– After the match, Ricochet and Black are celebrating when Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura attack from behind. Rusev and Nakamura beat them down until the music hits and out come The Hardy Boys to make the save. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy fight Rusev and Nakamura off with Rusev taking two Twist of Fates. Jeff runs the ropes and leaps off Matt’s back, nailing The Bar on the floor but they catch him. Ricochet then leaps out to bring them down as Black and Matt watch from the ring. Ricochet and Jeff join them in the ring to stand tall together. The Hardys, Black and Ricochet look on from the ring as The Bar, Rusev and Nakamura try to recover on the floor.

– We see what happened earlier tonight to set up Kevin Owens vs. Rowan. Daniel Bryan is seen getting Rowan hyped up backstage in their locker room.

Mandy Rose vs. Naomi

We go to the ring and out comes Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville.

Out comes Naomi. The bell rings and Naomi drops Rose with a dropkick. Naomi keeps control but Rose slides out of an attempt. Naomi comes right back with a jawbreaker. Deville distracts Naomi. Naomi turns back around to a huge knee from Rose. Rose plants Naomi into the mat and covers for the pin to win the short match.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose makes her exit with Deville as the music hits. Naomi recovers on the mat. Rose and Deville back up the ramp, taunting Naomi. SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka comes out, stalking Rose and Deville from behind as the fans pop. They turn around and there is Asuka. Asuka drops Deville with a kick to the head and then focuses on Rose. Deville comes back but Asuka sends her into the LED board. Asuka gets fired up as she goes back to work on Rose now. Asuka yells out and looks down to the ring at Naomi, who smiles back at her. Asuka makes her exit as her music hits.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with AJ Styles, asking him about the Kevin Owens WWE Title match situation. AJ says you take opportunities when you can get them. He says he wouldn’t want to be in Owens’ position or Kofi Kingston’s position. He goes on and says the McMahon Family isn’t listening to the fans because they are screaming for Kofi right now. Randy Orton appears and asks if AJ is seriously ranting about how someone deserves a WWE Title shot other than himself. Orton says he can see why it took AJ 15 years to get here. Orton walks off.

Kevin Owens vs. Rowan

We go to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens.

Rowan is in the ring with Owens. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is on commentary. The bell rings and they start going at it. Rowan gets the upperhand early on and runs over Owens out of the corner. Rowan with a big running splash in the corner. Rowan with a dropkick to send Owens out of the ring.

Bryan continues ranting on Owens at the announce table. Owens gets up from the dropkick and unloads on Bryan with strikes, taking him out. Rowan comes out and attacks Owens, leveling him on the floor. Bryan comes over and mounts Owens on the floor, talking trash and pounding on him. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– After the bell, Rowan scoops Owens on the floor and slams him hard. Bryan looks on. Bryan tells Rowan to take the announce table apart and he does. The music hits and out comes Mustafa Ali making his return from injury. Ali fights off Bryan and goes to save Owens from Rowan. They go at it. Ali comes off the announce table and sends Rowan into the steel ring post. Bryan comes flying off the apron with a big knee to the face of Ali, cutting his momentum off. They bring it back in the ring but Owens comes from behind and drops Bryan with a big Stunner. Bryan grabs the WWE Title and retreats to the ramp with Rowan to recover. Owens stands with Ali in the ring and they trade looks. Owens yells out at Bryan, hyping their match at Fastlane.

We see Charlotte Flair backstage walking.

Out comes Charlotte Flair for tonight's main event segment. She enters the ring and without taking the mic, says she has something for us. She motions to the big screen and the "Becky!" chants start up. We get a video package with highlights from last night's RAW segment with Flair, Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon.

Flair says let’s see how she can get her very best friend, The Man, to come out here and have a friendly discussion. Flair, condescending tone and all, says she knows how she can get Becky out here. She starts a “Becky!” chant and the fans catch on. Becky’s music hits and out she comes to the ring, using a crutch to get around. Flair mocks her as she rolls into the ring. Becky says it’s good to be back as fans chant her name. She says Flair called her out for a friendly discussion, she said, Flair wants to know about her condition. Becky says she’d be lying if she said her body didn’t hurt but it’s hurt before and it’ll hurt again, and that’s OK if that’s the price to pay to stay in Flair’s head. Becky says she knows she’s in Flair’s head and Ronda Rousey’s head. Becky goes on and says Rousey hit her with her absolute best last night on RAW, but Becky is still here, still standing and ready to fight again.

Becky says Flair knows Becky has owned her for months. The “Becky!” chant starts again. Becky says fans know she beat Flair on just one good leg. Becky says yes her ribs may be bruised, yes her arm was almost broken last night and yes her knee is damaged, but damaged people are the most dangerous because they have nothing left to lose. Flair suddenly attacks Becky and goes for the leg, then slams her to the mat. Flair talks trash and smacks Becky with her jacket while she’s down. Flair goes for the knee again, taunting Becky and talking trash, begging Becky to fight her from the mat. Becky manages to bring Flair down and apply the Dis-Arm-Her. Referees rush down to the ring to try and break the submission but Becky tightens it. Flair finally gets free and escapes to the floor, clutching her arm. Fans chant for Becky as she pulls herself up to her feet in the ring. Becky says she will see Flair at Fastlane on Sunday. Becky’s music hits and she stands tall as Flair backs away from the ring. The announcers hype some of the other Fastlane matches as Flair heads up the ramp, stopping to look back at Becky in the ring. SmackDown goes off the air with Becky standing tall in the ring as the WrestleMania 35 sign hangs high behind her.