WWE SmackDown *SPOILERS* From London, Airing Tonight

Thanks to Daniel Higgs for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from today’s tapings in London, England:

* Daniel Bryan opens the show and is interviewed by Renee Young in the ring. They finally get the chants and pops to quiet down. Bryan talks about wanting to win the WWE Title but he’s interrupted by Big Cass. This leads to a brawl and Bryan takes out the knee of Cass. Bryan applies a submission and tightens it as officials and referees break it up. Fans chant “yes!” as Cass is helped to the back

* The New Day defeated The Bar. The New Day will now get to select a member to enter the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

* Backstage promo with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers inviting teams to come and play

* Backstage segment with Paige making Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose vs. Becky Lynch in a Money In the Bank qualifying match

* Backstage segment with Renee Young interviewing AJ Styles about tonight’s match against Shinsuke Nakamura

* Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega defeated a local enhancement talent for his debut. Vega cut a promo after the match and warned the locker room

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella comes out for her big Royal Mellabration and it’s a grand spectacle. She is interrupted by SmackDown General Manager Paige, who announces Asuka vs. Carmella at Money In the Bank

* Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to qualify for MITB

* Samoa Joe vs. Big Cass and Lana vs. Billie Kay will take place next week as MITB qualifying matches

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles in the non-title main event. Nakamura will now get to pick the stipulation for their title match at MITB. This was described as the best Styles vs. Nakamura match yet