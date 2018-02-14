Live WWE SmackDown Videos & Results, 2/13/2018: US Open Challenge, Baron Corbin Advances, Opener Interrupted, Charlotte vs. Logan, More

Reload often during SmackDown for new videos & results.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with the standard video.

– We’re live from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Core Graves and Byron Saxton.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin

We go right to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler for his SmackDown return. Baron Corbin’s music hits next but he doesn’t appear. The winner of this match will be added to the WWE Title match at Fastlane to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Ziggler and Greg Hamilton both look confused. The music hits again but Baron doesn’t show. The cameras go backstage and we see Corbin getting beat on by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. They walk away but Corbin attacks from behind. They beat Corbin down again. Owens says that’s 1 down and 1 to go. They walk off.

Ziggler watches from the ring as Sami and Owens come to the stage. Sami walks through the crowd while Owens walks down the ramp. Ziggler meets Sami in the crowd and starts brawling with him. Owens comes over and joins in. They beat Ziggler over to the ringside area and he tries to fight back but the numbers game catches up again. Sami drops Ziggler with a Helluva Kick at ringside. Sami and Owens stands tall until Corbin runs out and attacks them on the stage. They beat Corbin down again. Officials are out to try and restore order. Fans boo Sami and Owens as they stand over Corbin. We go to replays and then to a commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us what happened to the opener.

Sarah Logan vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and out comes The Riott Squad – Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is out next for this non-title match.

The match is about to start when the music hits and out comes Becky Lynch to watch Flair’s back at ringside. Naomi is out next to join her. The bell rings and Logan goes right after Flair. They lock up and go to the corner, still locked up. Flair breaks it and they stare at each other. They tangle again and Logan takes Flair down to the mat first. Logan keeps control and slams Flair again, and again. Flair finally breaks free and ends up booting Logan out of the ring with a big boot. Liv and Ruby check on Logan as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair still has control. Logan chops her but that just angers Flair. She unloads into the corner with chops. Logan takes it all but drops Flair for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Logan with a butterfly suplex for another 2 count. Logan talks some trash while keeping Flair down in a hold as Ruby cheers her on from ringside.

Logan misses in the corner and Flair drops her with a high knee. Logan comes right back with double knees and a close 2 count on Flair. Logan keeps Flair down with boots now. Logan mounts Flair with big strikes as the referee warns her. Logan with another 2 count. Logan keeps Flair grounded now. Flair gets to her feet but Logan clotheslines her for another pin attempt. Logan runs into a boot to the gut. Flair with a chop. Flair goes for a big boot but she gets hung up on the top rope instead. Logan with a big suplex for another close 2 count. The Riott Squad is frustrated now.

Logan keeps control but Flair tangles with her. Flair gets sent face first into the turnbuckles but Flair comes back and slams her into the top turnbuckle. Flair keeps control and hits Natural Selection for the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Naomi and Becky enter the ring to celebrate with Flair. Ruby and Liv pull Logan to safety as Flair’s music plays. We go to replays as the babyfaces continue to celebrate. Flair exits the ring and raises her title at the announcers, looking up at the WrestleMania 34 banner.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is backstage with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to discuss what happened in the opener. Shane says he’s talked with Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, and they will get their chances. He makes Sami vs. Ziggler and Owens vs. Corbin. If Corbin and Ziggler win their matches, the main event of Fastlane becomes a Fatal 4 Way or a Fatal 5 Way. Shane says if either of Bryan’s “boys” get involved in the other match, they lose their spot at Fastlane. Shane walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another Black History Month video.

Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens by himself. Baron Corbin is out next. Corbin earns a spot in the WWE Fastlane main event if he can win this one. Corbin sells the attack from earlier as he heads to the ring and we see replays of what happened.

The bell rings and Owens takes Corbin to the corner and unloads on him. Corbin fights back and sends Owens out to the floor. Owens re-enters the ring but jumps back to the floor as Corbin charges. We see Sami Zayn backstage watching the match as Corbin beats Owens around the ringside area. Corbin brings it back into the ring but he’s slow to follow, allowing Owens to attack him as he comes back in.

Corbin ends up running into a big boot in the corner. Owens looks to capitalize but Corbin drops him with a huge right hand. Owens rolls back out to the floor. Corbin follows and works Owens over against the barrier. Corbin drops Owens on the floor and rolls him back in. Corbin follows but Owens rolls back out. Corbin comes after him but Owens turns it around and sends Corbin into the ring post. Owens brings it back into the ring and starts working on the ribs that Corbin has been clutching. More back and forth as Owens keeps control. Owens with a Corner Cannonball for a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin whips Owens into the barrier on the outside but Owens turns it around and drops him. We see Sami backstage watching again. Owens brings it back into the ring for a senton and a 2 count. Owens keeps Corbin grounded with a headlock now. Corbin ends up fighting back and hitting the chokeslam backbreaker but he can’t get the pin.

They both get up at the same time and go at it but Corbin drops Owens first. Corbin runs out and back into the ring for a big clothesline on Owens. Corbin with a 2 count. Corbin takes Owens to the top and climbs up for a superplex. Owens fights him. Owens rocks Corbin and comes back to the mat. Corbin charges but runs into the ring post after Owens moves. Owens with a 2 count. Owens drops Corbin and goes to the top. Corbin cuts him off but Owens fights back. Owens drops Corbin’s neck over the top rope. Owens comes in but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six but he can’t get a pin. Owens fights back with a superkick. Corbin avoids the Pop-Up Powerbomb and hits End of Days for the pin. Corbin is going to Fastlane.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the bell, we see an irate Sami backstage watching. Corbin celebrates and stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays and come back to more Fastlane hype.

– The announcers discuss the SmackDown Top 10 List that debuted last week. Still to come, Booby Roode’s US Open Challenge. Back to commercial.

US Open Challenge, WWE United States Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode for another US Open Challenge.

Roode says he’s wanted to be the best US Champion since day one but to do that he has to outdo John Cena, who defended the title as a fighting champion. Roode kicks off the US Open Challenge and says he hopes whoever answers the challenge tonight meets him face to face instead of hitting him with a RKO outta nowhere as Randy Orton did last week. Roode waits for his opponent as fans chant for the RKO. The music hits and out comes Orton to a pop.

Roode is all smiles as he and Orton face off in the middle of the ring. The music interrupts and out comes Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh. Jinder gives it up for Orton and mentions how the fans respect him, unlike the other Superstars as they voted him at #9 on the first SmackDown Top 10 List. Jinder goes on taunting Orton about his peers putting him so low on the list. Jinder has entered the ring now. He says he and Orton have had their ups & downs but he respects Orton. Fans chant for the RKO. Orton doesn’t give a damn about a top 10 list and never will. Jinder doesn’t believe him. They trade more shots on the mic and Jinder tries to put some of the heat onto Roode. Roode points out how Jinder didn’t even make the top 10 list. Roode says Jinder didn’t make the list because nobody respects him. Roode says he has nothing but respect for Orton and his career. Roode speculates that Orton came in at #9 because he and everyone else are getting tired of being attacked outta nowhere. Orton asks Roode if he means when Orton does this… Orton drops Singh with a RKO outta nowhere. Chaos unfolds. Roode goes for a Glorious DDT on Jinder but Orton intercepts. Roode drops Orton with a right. Jinder ends up dropping Roode and Orton with a Khallas. Jinder stands tall as fans boo him. We get replays as Jinder stands tall while his music plays.

– We go back to a break, including promos for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge episode with Rusev and Lana vs. Elias and Bayley.