Live WWE SmackDown Videos & Results From Atlanta, 10/30/2018

Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage from Atlanta with the final hype for Crown Jewel. Below is tonight’s line-up:

* Who will compete in a Trick or Street Fight?

* AJ Styles will confront Daniel Bryan

* The Miz and Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy

* Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

* How will Becky Lynch prepare for Ronda Rousey?

* Fallout from Evolution, final hype for Crown Jewel