Live WWE SmackDown Videos & Results From Portland, 10/2/2018

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and SmackDown General Manager Paige is waiting with a mic. Paige says she was told this job would be many things before she took it but she didn’t think she would be put in a position like this. She talks about the heinous crime Samoa Joe committed last week and shows us a replay of Joe outside of the home of WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Paige says the Styles family is alright. She sent authorities to the home right away and Joe did not make it into the home. Paige says charges were filed and Joe was charged with trespassing. Paige says she talked with WWE officials this week and they reached a unanimous decision – Joe should be fired. A mixed reaction starts up from the crowd. Paige says she gave AJ a call before firing Joe and she felt his pain, his emotion. Paige says AJ then told her that he was dropping the charges and shouldn’t be fired. AJ then asked her if he could hand out the punishment to Joe. Paige says Joe vs. Styles is still on for Super Show-Down on Saturday in Australia. Paige introduces a clip from AJ at his home. He apologizes for not being at SmackDown tonight and fans boo. AJ says with everything going on, he just didn’t think he would be able to perform tonight. AJ says this is bigger than WWE. AJ says he didn’t want to do something stupid tonight. He’s not leaving his home until he gets confirmation that Joe is on a plane to Australia. AJ goes on about how his kids need him and he needs to be at home before going to Australia. AJ needs to be there for his daughter because she’s spent the past week looking under her bed for Uncle Joe like he’s some sort of boogeyman. AJ says this is going to end, this needs to end. Joe isn’t coming back from the land Down Under, because that’s exactly where he’s going to put Joe. AJ isn’t talking about putting Joe in a coffin and putting dirt on him, he’s talking about burying Joe alive.

– We go to the announcers and they hype the No DQ, No Countout match between Joe and Styles. Still to come tonight, Aiden English has video evidence against Lana. Also, Becky Lynch has a Super Show-Down surprise.

R-Truth and Carmella vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

We go to the ring and out comes R-Truth and Carmella rapping to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out next is Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega. Vega and Carmella talk some trash to start the match. Vega gets the upperhand first but Carmella comes back with a dropkick. Carmella poses and moonwalks for some cheers. Vega comes back and drops Carmella, taunting her against the ropes. Vega ties up Carmella on the ropes as the referee warns her now. Vega with more offense for another 2 count. Carmella with a jawbreaker, allowing Almas and Truth to tag in.

Truth gets the upperhand but misses in the corner. They tangle and Almas poses on the ropes. Vega poses under him. Truth and Carmella do some posing of their own and the two teams face off. Vega and Almas charge but they miss. Almas and Vega roll to the floor to regroup as Fabulous Truth poses in the ring. They start dancing next. Almas baits Truth back into the ring and decks him to slow things back down. Vega ends up charging in the corner with a knee but Truth moves and Almas tumbles to the floor, landing hard. We go to commercial.