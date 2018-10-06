Live WWE Super Show-Down Results & Videos, 10/6/2018

Reload during the show for new results & videos.

– The first-ever WWE Super Show-Down event opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia as the pyro goes off around the stadium. Michael Cole welcomes us to the Land Down Under. He’s joined at ringside by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. The New Day

We go right to the ring and out comes The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus. JoJo does the introduction. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Cesaro starts off with Kofi as Big E watches from ringside. Cesaro drops Kofi first. Kofi runs the ropes and drops Cesaro with an elbow for a 2 count. Woods tags in and they double team Cesaro. Woods comes off the top with an elbow drop. Woods drops Sheamus as he runs in. Kofi tags in and launches off the top onto Cesaro. More double teaming before Kofi covers for a 2 count. The Bar regroups on the outside. Kofi runs and launches himself out but The Bar catches him. Woods tries to do the same and Sheamus drives him into the ring post. Cesaro drives Kofi into the ring post.

Cesaro brings it back in for a 2 count. Sheamus comes back in and keeps control of Kofi for another 2 count. Sheamus keeps Kofi grounded now. Cesaro comes back in and works over Kofi, taking him back down in the middle of the ring. More offense and quick tags from The Bar as they keep Kofi near their corner. Big E checks on Woods as Sheamus beats on Kofi with forearms as the crowd counts. Cesaro tags in for a double suplex to Kofi from the apron. Cesaro with a 2 count. Cesaro keeps Kofi down as the referee checks on him.

Sheamus tags back in and knocks Woods off the apron. Kofi dodges a shot but Cesaro tags in and nails a running uppercut in the corner. The Bar with a double backbreaker. Cesaro covers for another 2 count. Cesaro floors Kofi again for another close 2 count. Woods finally gets a hot tag and unloads on both opponents. Woods drops Sheamus for a close 2 count. Sheamus blocks a DDT and nails the Irish Curse backbreaker for a 2 count. Woods and Sheamus tangle. Woods with a roll-up for 2. Cesaro tags in but Woods doesn’t see it. Cesaro with a big uppercut for a 2 count. Fans pop as Woods takes the Cesaro Swing. Cesaro goes into the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Kofi makes the save. Sheamus and Kofi tumble over the top rope to the floor. Woods rolls Cesaro up for a close 2 count.

Cesaro rolls Woods up for 2 now as Kofi makes the save from the floor. Sheamus comes over but Kofi drops him with Trouble In Paradise on the outside. Kofi tags in and Woods kicks him, then hits the Backstabber. Kofi comes flying off the top with a big stomp for the pin to retain.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, Big E hits the ring to celebrate with Woods and Kofi as their music hits. We go to replays. The New Day continues their celebration.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Back from a break and out comes Charlotte Flair. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next. We cut to a video package for this match.

JoJo does formal ring introductions. The bell rings and they go at it as fans chant for Becky. Becky takes control and drops Flair in the corner. Becky sends Flair to the floor and into the ring post next. Becky brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Becky keep control of Flair and works her over on the mat.

Flair fights in from the apron and rolls Becky up for a 2 count. Flair with a big chop now. Becky counters a move and drops Flair into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Flair slams Becky back and they trade shots on their feet now. Flair drives a knee into Becky’s knee in the corner. Flair unloads with chops now. Flair kicks Becky and sends her into the corner. Becky turns it around with a kick. Flair fights off a Bexploder suplex. Flair with an overhead throw of her own now.

Becky counters in the corner again and drops Flair off a battering ram for a 2 count. Becky blocks a Figure Four attempt. Flair comes right back with a big boot for a close 2 count. More back and forth in the middle of the ring now. They trade strikes as fans go along with them. Becky unloads with strikes. Becky with a headbutt. Flair comes right back with a big Spear for a close 2 count. Flair goes to the top for a moonsault but Becky gets her knees up. Becky with a 2 count. Becky drops Flair with an enziguri. Becky goes high for a leg drop but Flair moves.

Flair looks to mount some offense now. Flair with a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. The hold is broken and Becky grabs her title, apparently walking out on the match. Flair stops her and brings it back in. Becky with a kick but Flair comes right back with another Spear. Flair applies the Figure Four and tries to bridge but Becky resists. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight but Becky grabs the title and smacks Flair with it for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Becky retreats to ringside with her title as some fans boo. Flair looks on as her music hits. Flair goes to the ramp and drops Becky, yelling about her title. Becky comes back at ringside and drops Flair on the floor. Becky with a Bexploder on the floor. The referee tries to hold Becky back but she delivers one more shot to Flair while she’s down. Becky leaves with her title to boos and cheers as her music starts up.

– Back from a break and Elias is introduced in the ring with Kevin Owens. Elias gets a pop for playing a quick tune from Down Under stars AC/DC. Elias talks about how he’s loved all over the world but not like he is here in Australia. Elias gets another pop and introduces Owens. Owens says usually nothing cheers him up like the music of Elias but tonight even that might not be good enough because they are sitting in a cesspool of a city. They go on and are interrupted by the music of Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley heads to the ring as Elias and Kevin Owens look on. Cole says Lio Rush did not make the trip. Lashley waits to enter the ring as John Cena is out next. Cena gets a pop for his WWE return.

Fans do dueling chants for Cena as the bell hits. Lashley looks to start off with Owens but Owens immediately tags Elias in to start. Elias and Lashley lock up. Lashley starts working on the arm. Lashley with strikes and a shoulder tackle to drop Elias. Elias fights back but Lashley tackles him off the ropes. Lashley takes Elias to the corner and works him over now. Lashley runs into a boot in the corner. Lashley barely connects with a powerslam for a 2 count.

Owens comes in and goes at it with Lashley now. Lashley with a swinging neckbreaker and a big shoulder to the gut in the corner. Lashley mounts Owens in the corner as fans count along. Elias gets involved to help Owens out of the corner. Lashley fights off Owens and Elias at the same time. Cena looks to tag in but Elias knocks him off the apron with a cheap shot. Lashley gets double teamed now. Owens stomps on Lashley and taunts Cena. Elias and Owens keep Lashley near their corner now, taking turns on him.

Elias and Owens keep Lashley down. Owens comes back in and taunts Cena before going back to work on Lashley. Cena and Owens have words. Owens takes Lashley back down with a headlock. Owens drives Lashley back into the mat and tags Elias in. Elias with a backbreaker and more offense. Owens comes back in and Lashley tries to fight back. Lashley tries to suplex Elias in from the apron but Owens stops it. Lashley rocks Owens and then Elias. Lashley tries to Spear Elias off the apron but Elias moves and Lashley lands out on the floor. Elias goes to the floor and sends Lashley shoulder-first into the ring post. Elias rolls Lashley back in as Owens comes off the top with a Frogsplash for a close 2 count.

Owens keeps Lashley grounded now. Lashley finally catches Owens with a Spinebuster. Cena finally gets the hot tag as the crowd goes wild. Cena unloads on Elias with his signature moves. Cena with the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena with the Attitude Adjustment on Elias. Cena calls for the Sixth Move of Doom and drops Elias with the Iron Fist for the pin.

Winners: John Cena and Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Cena and Lashley stand tall in the ring as Cena’s music hits. We go to replays. Cena takes the mic and says he honestly didn’t know what to expect coming back but still, he wanted to say thank you. Cena says WWE has always been his home and will always be his home. Cena says he knows his life is changing but he never forgets where he comes from. Cena says he has no idea what the future holds so he’s focusing on the now, and right now he’s standing in front of 70,000 people saying the word “what?!”, 70,000 people making some noise. Cena says he means this from the bottom of his heart – there’s not a better feeling in the world. Cena thanks everyone for allowing him to come to Australia and perform at this epic event tonight. Cena thanks them again and drops the mic. Cena and Lashley head to the back, greeting fans on the ramp.

The IIconics vs. Asuka and Naomi

Back from a break and out come Australian stars The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. They cut promos on the way to the ring, talking about being home and how they will show everyone that they are iconic tonight. The music hits and out next comes Asuka. Naomi is out next.

The bell rings and Peyton starts off with Naomi. They go at it and Billie tags in to keep control. Naomi turns it around and stuns her with some moves. Naomi drops Billie and tags in Asuka. Asuka and Naomi double team Billie with strikes. Asuka counters a move and taunts Billie. Peyton tags in and the two teams face off in the middle of the ring. Asuka and Naomi ducks clotheslines, then deliver a double dropkick. They knock The IIconics from the apron to the floor next.

Asuka goes to the floor and brings Peyton back in by her hair. The IIconics double team Asuka while the referee is distracted by Naomi. Peyton with a 2 count and another pin attempt. Billie comes back in with a close 2 count on Asuka after a big kick. Billie talks trash to Asuka while keeping her grounded. Asuka fights out and kicks both opponents off. Asuka with a roll-up on Billie for a 2 count. Asuka catches a kick and hits a German suplex on Billie.

Naomi tries to rally the crowd while Peyton waits for a tag also. Peyton and Naomi come in at the same time. Naomi unloads and nails a big springboard kick. Naomi mocks Peyton some and slams her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Naomi with the split-legged moonsault. Billie breaks the pin. Asuka with a missile dropkick to take Billie down. Naomi launches herself over the top, taking Peyton back down on the floor.

Naomi brings it back into the ring but Billie slams her face-first into the apron while the referee was distracted. Asuka comes over to help but Billie launches her into the barrier. The IIconics take advantage in the ring and double team Naomi for the pin.

Winners: The IIconics

– After the match, Billie and Peyton stand tall as their music hits. The Australian crowd stands and applauds them as they leave together.

– Back from the break and Cole leads us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match.

WWE Title Match – No DQ, No Count Out, There Must Be a Winner: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe as some fans chant his name. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next. AJ lays the title down at the entrance and stares Joe down. AJ leaves the title on the ground and starts walking towards the ring. AJ runs now and they start brawling on the ramp. AJ with right hands and a shot into the barrier, then the apron. Joe enters the ring and AJ follows. We finally get the bell.

AJ takes Joe to the corner and works him over. Joe fights out with right hands, beating AJ around the ring and dropping him. Joe blocks a shot and dumps AJ out of the ring. Joe follows and sends AJ over the announce table but he lands on his feet. AJ comes right back over the table and rocks Joe, bringing it back into the ring. AJ with strikes and shoulder thrusts in the corner now. AJ drops Joe and kicks him in the back.

Joe takes more kicks but comes right back with a huge chop. Joe with more strikes now. Joe sends AJ back out of the ring to the floor. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive to the floor. Joe sends AJ into the steel ring steps and talks some trash. Joe whips AJ into the barrier next and charges in with a big right hand. AJ goes back down. Joe with a snap suplex on the floor. Joe brings it back into the ring and keeps AJ grounded in the middle. AJ tries to make a comeback but Joe floors him for a 2 count. AJ fights up out of a hold and chops Joe into the corner. Joe whips AJ in the corner and runs in with a big back elbow. Joe drops AJ with an enziguri in the corner. Joe with a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two now. AJ drops Joe with strikes. AJ with a big running right hand in the corner. Joe runs into an elbow in the corner. AJ with the moonsault into the inverted DDT for a close 2 count out of the corner. Joe comes back and launches AJ into the corner. Joe catches AJ with a huge clothesline for another 2 count. More back and forth. Joe catches AJ in a big powerslam for a 2 count. Joe keeps control and lands another big move for another close 2 count. Joe brings a steel chair into the ring and AJ dropkicks it into him. Joe goes down.

AJ grabs the chair and decks Joe with it. AJ with another chair shot. AJ stands the chair up and takes a seat, taunting Joe. AJ with more strikes in the corner now. AJ runs and jumps off the chair at Joe in the corner but Joe catches him in mid-air, slamming him on top of the chair with an Uranage. Joe covers for a close 2 count. Joe goes under the ring and brings a table out as fans pop. Joe slides the table into the ring but stops to smack AJ with another chair shot. Joe stands the table up and takes AJ to the top. Joe goes for a superplex through the table but AJ slides out. AJ slams Joe back through the table but AJ also goes through part of it. Joe immediately clutches his knee as a “this is awesome” chant starts up.

AJ gets up first as Joe screams about his knee popping. Joe says he’s fine. AJ focuses on the bad knee now. AJ continues the beatdown and talks trash, saying there’s consequences for messing with his family. AJ ends up going for the Calf Crusher but Joe turns it into the Coquina Clutch. AJ gets out of the clutch and kicks Joe in the head. AJ goes to the floor to regroup. AJ springboards back in with a big shot to Joe’s injured knee. They end up on the floor again and Joe hits a big Phenomenal Forearm using the barrier. The referee checks on Joe. AJ brings Joe back into the ring and calls for another forearm from the apron. AJ leaps in but Joe catches him and applies the Coquina Clutch.

AJ struggles to break the hold but Joe launches him to the mat for a close 2 count. Joe goes for a Muscle Buster but the knee goes out. AJ rolls through with a 2 count but Joe turns that into the Coquina Clutch. AJ turns that into a roll-up for 2. AJ tries for the Calf Crusher again and finally gets it locked in. Joe reaches for the rope but that won’t break the hold in this match. Joe taps out.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ slowly gets to his feet and raises the WWE Title as his music hits. We see a referee helping Joe on the outside. AJ falls to the mat and clutches his ribs as the music continues.

The Riott Squad vs. The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey

Back from a break and out first comes The Riott Squad – Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Out first for the next team are The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is out next.

Nikki starts off with Riott and they go at it. Nikki unloads, hitting a clothesline and a dropkick. Riott fights back but Nikki shuts her down again. Nikki with more offense, including a Spinebuster. Brie tags in for some double teaming for a 2 count. Ruby drops Brie but she kicks out at 2. Ruby keeps control of Brie and keeps her near their corner now. Liv tags in and fans pop. Liv drops Brie with a big kick for a 2 count.

Liv talks trash to Brie and mushes her around now. Brie grabs Liv by her tongue but Liv rocks her with a right hand. Brie dropkicks Liv and calls for Brie Mode to some boos. Brie with the running knee to the face of Liv. Brie decks Liv for another 2 count. Nikki tags back in for a double slingshot suplex to Liv. Nikki with a 2 count. Liv works over Nikki and tags in Logan. Logan charges with a big knee to Nikki for a 2 count. Logan keeps Nikki down with strikes. Liv comes back in and takes control of Nikki. Logan tags back in and stomps on Nikki, mocking her while stopping her from tagging. Ruby tags back in and keeps Nikki grounded.

Logan with another tag in to keep Nikki down. They tangle and Logan sweeps Nikki for another pin attempt. Nikki looks for a tag but Logan rolls her up again. Logan keeps Nikki grounded in the middle of the ring. Nikki fights up and out. Logan runs into an elbow in the corner. Nikki knocks Ruby off the apron. Nikki drops Logan with an enziguri. Ruby pulls Brie off the apron and Liv hits Ronda with a cheap shot. Ronda yells to be tagged in.

Ronda tags in and unloads on Logan. Liv comes from behind and Ronda slams her. Ruby comes from behind and Ronda also takes her out. Ronda gets hyped up and charges at Logan with a flurry of strikes into the corner. Ronda with her Rousey Buster on Logan. Nikki and Brie try to fight off Liv and Logan. Liv sends Nikki into the steel steps. Brie sends Ruby into the barrier. Rousey looks to put Logan away in the middle of the ring but Liv runs in for the save. Liv and Logan prepare to double team Rousey but she stops them, slamming them both to the mat at the same time. Rousey grabs them both and applies a double-stacked armbar for the submission win.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins

– After the match, The Bella Twins return to the ring to celebrate with Rousey. We go to replays.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from a break and out first comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Australian star Buddy Murphy is out next. They meet in the middle of the ring after the bell. Murphy offers a handshake but Cedric disrespects him. Murphy floors Cedric out of nowhere with a big knee for a quick 2 count.

Murphy goes to the top but Cedric rolls to the floor. Murphy leaps out with a dive and drops him for a big pop. Murphy brings it back into the ring and delivers a stiff double knees for a close 2 count. Murphy keeps control and works Cedric around the ring now. Cedric catches Murphy with an uppercut and a kick. Murphy catches Cedric with a Sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. The hold is broken but Murphy drops Cedric coming out of the corner again. Murphy charges but Cedric superkicks him in the face.

Alexander looks to capitalize but Murphy rocks him with a right hand. Fans chant for Murphy as he takes Cedric to the top for a superplex. Cedric fights back and sends him to the mat. Murphy runs right back up but goes back down. Murphy runs back up and Cedric hits a super Michinoku Driver from the top. Murphy still kicks out at 2. Cedric with more offense in the corner now. Cedric leaps at Murphy for a Flatliner and Murphy goes to the floor for a breather. Cedric launches himself over the top, taking Murphy down on the floor. Cedric brings it back into the ring and springboards but Murphy catches him. Cedric comes back with a big kick for a close 2 count. Murphy avoids the Lumbar Check but Cedric keeps control.

Cedric takes Murphy to the top as fans cheer more for Murphy. Cedric shows some frustration as he climbs up. Murphy fights back. Murphy goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Cedric hangs on. Murphy kicks him in the face and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Murphy gets up but Cedric nails an enziguri. Murphy with a big knee to the face. Cedric counters a move and rolls Murphy up for 2. Cedric catches Murphy and plants him with a Spanish Fly for a close 2 count. Cedric comes right back with another Lumbar Check but Murphy kicks out. Cedric can’t believe it.

Fans chant for Murphy as he struggles to get up. Murphy counters and sends Cedric to the apron. Cedric springboards in but Murphy catches him in mid-air with a knee. Murphy plants Cedric into the mat and covers for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Buddy Murphy

– After the match, the crowd goes wild as Murphy takes the title and celebrates. We go to replays. We come back to Murphy celebrating with the title while making his exit in front of the hometown crowd.

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Back from a break and out first comes Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. The Shield is out next – Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Shield surrounds the ring and stares their opponents down from the apron. A big brawl breaks out. Braun works on Reigns in the ring while Ambrose sends Drew out. The Shield triple teams Braun and sends him to the floor now.

Reigns works on Braun on the outside while Ambrose takes apart the announce table. The Shield triple teams Braun again. They go to triple powerbomb Braun through the announce table but the tag team champions make the save. The heels turn it around on the outside now. Rollins is rolled into the ring. Ziggler waits for him as the referee checks. We finally get the bell. Ziggler nails a big DDT on Rollins for a close 2 count as soon as the bell hits.

Drew comes in and works over Rollins, mocking him and covering for a 2 count. Braun is in next for a big splash in the corner. Braun talks some trash to the others and whips Rollins hard into the corner. Rollins goes back down. Ziggler tags back in and drops a big elbow on Rollins for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded now. Drew tags back in and unloads on Rollins in the corner. Drew with more offense before tagging Ziggler back in with another quick tag. Ziggler works Rollins around and taunts him. Ziggler smacks Rollins around and tries to bait Ambrose in. Rollins gets up and fights back. Ziggler jumps on Rollins back with a Sleeper hold. Rollins goes down and the referee checks on him. Rollins powers back to his feet with Ziggler on his back. Rollins slams Ziggler to create an opening. Rollins looks to make a tag but Drew comes in and stops him. Rollins resists and drops Drew with a Slingblade.

Braun comes in, knocking Ambrose and Reigns off the apron. Braun runs over Rollins to turn it back around. Braun talks some more trash while Drew sends Ambrose into the steel steps and Ziggler sends Reigns into the barrier. Braun shoves Rollins into the corner and delivers a big shoulder. Braun drops Rollins with a right hand in the corner. Ziggler tags back in. Ziggler with more taunting and trash talking, challenging Rollins to do something. Rollins fights back with rights for all three opponents but Ziggler takes his knee out. Rollins blocks the Fame-asser and hits a Buckle Bomb on Ziggler. Drew tags in but Rollins counters and sends him into the turnbuckles. Braun tags himself in and floors Rollins. Braun with more offense on Rollins. Braun climbs to the top and leaps out at Rollins but Rollins moves. Braun lands hard and clutches his knee.

Rollins crawls for a tag as Ambrose tries to get back on the apron. Ziggler and Ambrose tag in at the same time. Ambrose unloads. Ambrose catches Ziggler in mid-air and hits a fall-away slam. Ambrose fights Ziggler off and drops Drew on the apron. Ambrose avoids a Fame-asser. Ziggler blocks the Dirty Deeds attempt. Ambrose blocks a superkick and drops Ziggler on his face for a 2 count. Ambrose goes to the top but Ziggler runs up and stops him. Ambrose headbutts Ziggler to the mat. Ambrose with the big flying elbow drop but Ziggler rolls through for a 2 count. They both collide in the middle of the ring and go down.

Reigns is back on the apron now. Drew tags in and takes a neckbreaker. Ambrose finally tags in Reigns for a mixed reaction. Reigns unloads on Drew and they trade shots now. Reigns sends Drew over the top to the floor. Reigns with a Drive By to Drew. Reigns brings it back into the ring and hits a DDT on Drew for a 2 count. Reigns calls for a Superman Punch but stops to chase Ziggler off. Drew with a big boot to Reigns. Reigns goes for a Superman punch but Drew moves and Reigns knocks Ambrose off the apron with the big punch. Drew rolls Reigns up for a 2 count. Reigns comes back with a sitdown powerbomb on Drew as Ziggler makes the save at 2. Rollins comes in and takes out Ziggler. Braun grabs Rollins and then Reigns at the same time. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss to Rollins. Reigns sends Braun into the corner. Reigns with a Superman Punch to save Rollins from Drew. Reigns covers Drew for a 2 count.

Ambrose is still down on the outside after taking the accidental Superman Punch from Reigns. Braun, Ziggler and McIntyre have Reigns and Rollins surrounded now. Ambrose comes to the other side of the ring and stands on the apron. It looks like Ambrose might be siding with his opponents now. Reigns and Rollins turn to Ambrose. Ambrose runs in and decks Strowman instead. Ambrose with a suicide dive to Braun while Rollins and Reigns fight the champions off. The Shield beats down Drew in the middle of the ring. Ambrose is the legal man now. The Shield lifts Drew up for the triple powerbomb but Braun runs in and takes out everyone. Braun tosses Reigns to the floor and then Rollins. Ambrose runs around the ring and knocks Reigns into the apron. Braun runs again and turns Rollins inside out on the floor. Ziggler comes from behind on Ambrose with a Zig Zag in the middle of the ring. Ambrose still kicks out at 2.

Braun yells at Ziggler to toss Ambrose out so he can run his ass over. Braun charges to send Ambrose into the barrier but Reigns comes flying in from the side, intercepting Strowman and putting him through the barrier with a Spear. Ziggler superkicks Reigns. Ziggler and Drew bring Ambrose back into the ring for the Claymore/Zig Zag but Rollins makes the save. Ambrose blocks a superkick and drops Ziggler with Dirty Deeds for the pin to win.

Winners: The Shield

– After the match, The Shield’s music hits. Reigns is still down on the outside. Ambrose is slow to get to his feet as we go to replays. Ambrose and Rollins help Reigns to his feet at ringside and they regroup together. The Shield stands tall and does their fist bump to end the match.