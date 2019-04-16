– The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake edition of SmackDown opens up with a look back at last night’s RAW, which featured the beginning of the Shakeup. We’re live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens to a huge hometown pop. Greg Hamilton introduces him and the ring is set up for The Kevin Owens Show.

The crowd is really fired up for Owens. He speaks in French and welcomes us to The Kevin Owens Show. He also says something about WrestleMania that gets a big pop. Owens says there are more Shakeup surprises coming our way and later tonight, Vince McMahon himself will be here to reveal the biggest talent acquisition in SmackDown history. Fans boo Vince’s name some. Owens says the biggest Superstar is already here, him, and fans agree with a pop. Fans chant more for Owens. Owens goes on and says with all due respect, save it for his guest who had a big WrestleMania moment that we all took in. He introduces WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and out comes The New Day – Kofi and Xavier Woods. Owens talks about Kofi’s WWE Title win and he congratulates him.

Kofi says he appreciates the kind words from Owens. He talks about how we all did something special at WrestleMania. Kofi says it’s because of the fans and he also says something in French. Owens mentions how Big E isn’t here tonight. Woods says Big E suffered an injury in last week’s match, which WWE confirmed earlier this week. Woods goes on about how RAW took most of his UpUpDownDown roster last night and how he wants Tyler Breeze on the blue brand. Kofi calms him down and says UUDD will be fine, Big E will be fine. Owens mentions how Kofi and Woods vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura is booked for tonight. Owens offers to be their back-up tonight now that Big E isn’t here. They go on joking about Owens being an honorary member of The New Day. He even moves his hips like Big E. Kofi asks the fans if they want to see Owens as an honorary member, and they do. Big O is in the group for tonight. Kofi gives Owens a tight tank top to make it official. Owens also puts the unicorn horn on his head and they all celebrate together as the music hits.

– We see Cesaro, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura backstage watching. It looks like there will be a six-man confrontation later.

– The music hits in the arena as WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor makes his way out to a big pop. Balor and the title are now on the blue brand. We go to commercial.

Finn Balor vs. Ali

Back from the break and out comes Ali as WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor waits in the ring for this non-title match.

Back and forth to start the match. Ali drops Balor with a dropkick. They go to the mat and trade holds. Fans do dueling chants. Balor ends up dropping Ali with an elbow to the mouth for a 2 count. Balor with more offense and an elbow to the chest for another pin attempt. Ali ends up taking Balor down on the floor after more back and forth. We go to commercial with Ali taking Balor down on the outside.

Back from the break and Balor delivers a big chop in the corner. Balor with more offense in the corners. Ali dodges a chop and kicks Balor in the face. Ali sends Balor face-first into the mat now. Ali with offense in the corners now. Balor counters and drops Ali with a shot across the throat for a 2 count. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor runs into a superkick from Ali and goes down. Ali with a 2 count. Ali goes for another superkick and they both go down. Ali picks Balor up but Balor rams him back into the corner for thrusts. Ali with a knee to the face. Balor goes on and hits a double stomp to the chest after more counters, and after blocking the tornado DDT.

Balor goes to the top but Ali runs up and rocks him. Ali climbs up for the big hurricanrana and he nails it. Ali crawls over for a close 2 count. Ali goes back to the top for the 450 but he has to land on his feet as Balor moves. Balor with a big dropkick into the corner. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall with the title as we go to replays. Balor offers his hand while Ali is down in the corner. Ali gets up on his own but they shake hands in a show of respect. Balor continues celebrating as his music plays.

– We see Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston backstage looking for Kevin Owens. Kofi is carrying a platter of pancakes and they ask if Owens is ready for his initiation into the group. He has to eat the pancakes and beat Big E’s time of 5:30. Owens hesitates but he digs in as they cheer him on.

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

We go to the ring and out comes Carmella with R-Truth, rapping their way to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another look at the bizarre buzzard in a box vignette, believed to be a teaser for Bray Wyatt’s return. Carmella wraps her entrance as we see Kevin Owens in the back finishing the plate of pancakes. He’s now officially an honorary member of The New Day. We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair for her first appearance since the WrestleMania 35 main event.

The bell rings and they size each other up, and talk a little bit of trash. Flair strikes first with a kick and takes Carmella down. Flair stands tall over Carmella for a pop but she announces that she hates Canada, hates it. Carmella turns it around after avoiding a big boot. She goes to work on Flair for a quick pin attempt. Carmella shows off some for a pop as Flair rolls to the floor to regroup. Carmella follows and they go at it. Flair rams Carmella back into the barrier and she goes down. Carmella nails Flair and goes on top of the barrier, hitting a crossbody from it. Carmella brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Flair gets up first and delivers chops to Carmella. Carmella slides out of a hold and shoves Flair face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Carmella stomps away on Flair in the corner as Truth cheers her on. Carmella does the Moonwalk and hits a Bronco Buster in the corner. Carmella charges again but Flair ends up turning it around and sending her out of the ring to the floor. We go to commercial with Carmella face down on the floor.

Back from the break and Flair struts around the ring as she has Carmella down on the mat. Flair bullies Carmella around and mocks her some now. Flair scoops Carmella but it’s countered as Carmella brings Flair to the mat. Flair with offense but she runs into a boot in the corner. Carmella gets sent to the apron but Flair ends up hitting a Dragonscrew leg whip across the rope and Carmella lands out on the floor. Flair follows and launches Carmella into the barrier. Carmella clutches her left knee now. More back and forth as Carmella brings it back into the ring.

Flair takes out Carmella’s knee with a chop block as she tries to come back in. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges into the Figure Eight. Carmella screams and taps out for the finish.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair makes her exit as her music hits. Referee Charles Robinson holds the rope for her as she leaves the ring. We go to replays. R-Truth is checking on Carmella when the music of Lars Sullivan hits and out he comes. Lars hits the ring and Truth tries to fight him off but Lars levels him and just laughs at Truth’s attempt. Truth looks up from the mat and takes his jacket off. Truth charges but Lars catches him in mid-air and spikes him to the mat with The Freak Accident. Fans boo as Lars stands over Truth. Carmella looks terrified as Lars stalks her into the corner, staring her down. Fans chant “asshole!” at Lars as he laughs. Lars turns back to Truth and hits him with the running sitdown powerbomb. Lars yells out some more as fans boo him. Lars looks out at the crowd and then laughs at Truth again as officials hit the ring to check on him.

– Still to come, Vince McMahon will be here with a big announcement. Also, Becky Lynch has a Superstar Shakeup announcement. We get more replays of Lars attacking Truth as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom plugs “The Shield’s Final Chapter” WWE Network special to air live this Sunday at 9:30pm ET.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a big pop. Tom shows us highlights from the WrestleMania 35 main event with Becky, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Lynch wants to say it again because it sounds nice – she did what she said she would do, she beat the so-called baddest woman on the planet at WrestleMania 35 to become the champion. A “Becky Two Belts” chant starts up now. Becky goes on and mentions running through Lacey Evans. Becky doesn’t care who they bring in or who they put in front of her because she will beat them all. Becky says these two titles are her passports to pick fights with anyone on both brands, just because she can. The music interrupts and out comes Ember Moon. She has joined the SmackDown roster.

Moon says we better get used to seeing her because the She-nom is now on SmackDown. Becky advises her not to interrupt The Man again. Moon says she’s not here for advice, she’s here to make a name for herself. Moon enters the ring and says what better way to do that than to step to the woman who won the WrestleMania 35 main event. The music hits to interrupt and out comes Bayley. She is on SmackDown now also. Bayley says this is exciting and what the Shakeup is all about. Becky asks if she wants a hug or something. Bayley says she got all her hugs out on RAW. She enters the ring and says a lot has changed since she and Becky last saw each other. She talks about how she and Sasha Banks became the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Some fans are booing. Bayley says now she’s on SmackDown as a singles competitor and she has her eyes on other titles. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

The IIconics taunt Bayley for taking her titles from her at WrestleMania. They go on about how their two belts are better than Becky’s, because theirs are iconic. The music interrupts and out comes Paige to a pop. Paige mentions how The IIconics need to defend their titles. She says she’s on SmackDown because she has a new tag team to introduce. She calls them gifted and… the music interrupts as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville come out. Rose mocks Paige and walks right past her as she and Deville head to the ring. Deville says SmackDown has waited too long for the Absolution reunion. Paige says they will have to keep waiting because she’s here for two brand new, revolutionary women. She calls them the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Out first comes Asuka. Kairi Sane is out next, coming up from WWE NXT. Paige says when you debut, you have to make an impact. She orders Asuka and Sane to the ring and a big brawl breaks out. Paige watches from the stage. Becky also just watches the fight.

The brawl comes down to Asuka, Sane, Bayley and Moon. They all stand tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Ember Moon and Bayley

Back from the break and the eight-woman match is underway as Paige and Becky Lynch watch. Ember Moon goes at it with Peyton Royce. Bayley comes in to take over. Peyton turns it around. Asuka and Sonya Deville go at it now. Asuka with a kick to the jaw but Deville keeps control. Rose and Deville double team Asuka in the corner now. Asuka turns it around on Rose and hits a Hip Attack.

Kairi Sane tags in and they unload on Rose with a double team. Bayley sends Rose to the floor and nails a big suicide dive on Rose and Deville at the same time. The IIconics check on their partners but Ember leaps from the top and takes all four of them down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose and Deville hit Bayley with several double team moves. Bayley kicks out at 2. Rose takes Bayley to the corner now as Peyton tags in. Bayley ends up sending Royce to the floor. Royce knocks Moon off the apron. Bayley goes under Royce’s legs to tag in Asuka. Asuka goes right to work and sends Deville and Billie Kay off the apron with a Hip Attack. Asuka with more offense to Royce. Asuka with a German suplex to Royce.

Asuka with more big strikes to Royce for a 2 count as Rose breaks the pin up with a knee to the head. Moon takes out Rose with a crossbody. Deville takes Moon down with a Spear. Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly on Deville. Kay drops Bayley with a kick. Sane with a spinning back-fist to Kay. Royce slaps Sane and tosses her to the apron. Asuka with a back-fist to Royce. Asuka with a reverse DDT to Royce. Sane tags in and goes to the top for her big InSane Elbow. Sane covers Royce for the pin to win.

Winners: Kairi Sane, Asuka, Ember Moon and Bayley

– After the match, the babyfaces stand tall together as Sane’s music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Vince McMahon will have a big announcement.

– We see replays of how Lars Sullivan has recently destroyed WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys. The Hardys are backstage now, sending a message to remind everyone that they are still the greatest tag team of all time and space.

– Kevin Owens is backstage with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, still as an honorary member of The New Day. Owens does the grand entrance for The New Day, which the injured Big E would usually do. They head to the ring for tonight’s main event.

– Back from a break and we get a backstage promo from Buddy Murphy, who introduces himself to SmackDown. He says he’s spent the past 6 months destroying the WWE 205 Live roster and if we don’t know him, we will soon.

Kofi Kingston, Big E and Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring and Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro wait, staring down the team of Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Rusev and Woods start things off. Back and forth for a few minutes. Woods with an Honor Roll out of the corner. Kofi tags in for the double team on Rusev. Nakamura comes in to go at it with Kofi now. Owens and The New Day take turns on Nakamura in the corner and Woods covers for a 2 count. Nakamura ends up dropping Woods face-first into the barrier on the outside. We go to commercial.

There’s lots more back and forth between the teams after the break. Lana runs ringside interference at one point. The finish sees Rusev take a Trouble In Paradise from Kofi and then a Stunner from Owens. Owens covers Rusev for the pin to win.

Winners: Kevin Owens and The New Day

– After the match, Owens celebrates with The New Day as the music hits. We see Vince McMahon backstage watching the celebration. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get the second creepy vignette for Bray Wyatt.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for his big announcement on the biggest talent acquisition in SmackDown history.

Vince says rarely does he put his stamp of approval on someone but this person is the future of SmackDown, the future of WWE. Vince goes on praising this mystery man. Vince calls for a drum roll and then introduces Elias.

Elias comes to the ring with his guitar as the mixed reactions pick up. Elias says he’s questioned a lot of decisions Vince has made, including the recent run-ins with John Cena, The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio, but what Vince just did shows he has his finger on the pulse of what the audience wants. The boos pick up. Elias says there’s no better way to kick off this new era of SmackDown than to walk with Elias. Elias says he’s happy to be on SmackDown but he’s not happy to be in Montreal. Elias says with AJ Styles gone from SmackDown, the show will now become The Temple of Elias. Elias goes on and asks everyone to silence their cellphones, hold the applause and shut their mouths.

Elias starts playing his guitar but the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to a big pop. Reigns hits the ring and levels Elias as Vince watches. Reigns delivers a Superman Punch to Elias next. Vince yells at Reigns in the middle of the ring. Reigns responds with a big Superman Punch to Vince. Fans pop big for Reigns. Elias checks on Vince but he’s out. Reigns says he doesn’t care what was said, SmackDown is his yard now. Reigns poses as his music starts back up. We go to replays. Reigns has left the ring but he comes back to deliver a big Spear to Elias. Reigns’ music starts back up. We see Vince waking up as Reigns poses for the crowd. We go to replays again. The 2019 Superstar Shakeup ends as SmackDown goes off the air with Reigns looking back at the ring, smiling as Vince and Elias are still down.