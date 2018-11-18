Live WWE Survivor Series Results & Videos From Los Angeles, 11/18/2018

Reload often during the PPV for new results & videos.

– The 2018 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and David Otunga. The announcers go over tonight’s card. Cole leads us to a video package on how we got to tonight’s WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan match.

Lawler predicts Lesnar to win the match and Phoenix agrees. We go backstage to the women’s Team RAW. Team Captain Alexa Bliss talks about how Team SmackDown played dirty on RAW last week so tonight they will get them back at their own game. Ruby Riott ends up taunting Natalya, asking if she fixed the glasses she destroyed, once owned by Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Natalya attacks The Riott Squad and they brawl. They’re separated as Bliss threatens to kick them off the team if they can’t get along. We go back to the panel and SmackDown General Manager Paige is out with Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, temporarily replacing Otunga and Phoenix. They’re interrupted by Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Lashley does some posing and Rush talks about how he will be a living legend after destroying Team SmackDown tonight. Rush chants “Lashley!” as they walk away. Back from another break and we get a video package on what led to tonight’s match between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. The panel discusses the match and the injuries to SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Coach shows us the recent social media exchanges between Rousey, Lynch and Nia Jax. They had a graphic that shows Natalya and Ruby removed from Team RAW. We go backstage to Charly Caruso and Flair. Flair addresses Rousey with a decent promo and says she will prove tonight that no one can lace her boots, and even Rousey will bow down to The Queen. Flair does a “woooo!” and we go back to the panel. Lawler picks Flair to win tonight. Phoenix agrees that it could happen. Otunga predicts Rousey to win. We get another break and come back to the women’s Team SmackDown backstage. Naomi is the new Team Captain. R-Truth appears and thinks he’s on the team but he will be their cheerleader of sorts. Naomi introduces the final member of the team and in comes Mandy Rose. We go back to the panel for discussion on the Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown women’s match. Coach sends us to a preview for tonight’s WWE Cruiserweight Title match.

We come back to the panel and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has joined them. He talks about WWE 205 Live and praises the cruiserweights but also talks about how he kept his word when he said he would guide The Authors of Pain to the RAW Tag Team Titles. Regarding tonight’s match, Drake says he is not scared of Big Show. Lawler jokes on Drake’s size but he’s heard that all his life and he doesn’t care because he has the brain of a giant, which makes him the smartest man in WWE. Drake ends up leaving and we go to another break. They air a “coming soon” vignette for Lars Sullivan. We come back to the panel for the beginning of the second hour as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T replaces Lawler. The panel goes over tonight’s matches. Booker believes Lesnar will squash Bryan like a grape tonight. Coach sends us to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff match.

RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match: Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Team Captains: Usos)

We go to the ring as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first for Team SmackDown is The New Day – Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They all work the mic before giving a big introduction to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Woods introduces The Colons next, Primo and Epico. Kofi introduces SAnitY’s Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe next. The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are introduced next. They welcome RAW to the SmackDown Penitentiary. The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, is out next for Team RAW. Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are out next, followed by Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension. The B Team’s Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are out next. Team RAW Captains Bobby Roode and Chad Gable are out last.

Gable takes the mic and talks some trash outside of the ring. Some fans boo. Roode follows-up and leads the entire Team RAW in a “glorious!” pose. Epico starts off with Kalisto. Metalik, Wolfe and Kofi watch from ringside. Epico gets the upperhand after some kicks from Kalisto. Epico with a long suplex for a 2 count. Kalisto looks like he tweaks his left knee but he just suckered Epico in for an elbow. Dorado tags in and dropkicks Epico. Kalisto tags right back in for a big double team sequence to Epico. Kalisto covers for a 2 count. Primo tags in and works Kalisto over. Primo with a low dropkick and more kicks to Kalisto. Primo sweeps Kalisto and shows off some. Primo gets sent into Epico, knocking him off the apron. Dawson tags in. Kalisto lands bad and may have really tweaked his knee. Dash tags in and The Revival ends up hitting a Shatter Machine to Primo for the pin. The Colons have been eliminated.

Anderson tags in and unloads on The Revival with Spinebusters. Anderson covers Dash but Axel breaks the pin up. Kalisto is down on the floor with an apparent injury. Metalik replaces him on the apron as Axel comes in and unloads on Anderson for a 2 count. Dallas leads the B Team chant while Axel stomps in the corner. Dallas tags in and they double team Anderson for a 2 count. Dallas gets kicked by a Gallows cheap shot, allowing Anderson to cover him for the pin. The B Team has been eliminated.

It looks like Gable and Big E are about to go at it but Dain tags himself in. Dain goes at it with Gable and launches himself at him with the Divide crossbody for a 2 count. Young tags in and they nail a double team neckbreaker to Gable but Roode breaks the pin. Dain tosses Roode to the apron but he hangs on. Dain charges but Roode side-steps and Dain lands on the floor. Roode tags in and joins Gable for a moonsault – Rude Awakening combo to Young. Roode covers for the pin. SAnitY has been eliminated.

Konnor ends up going at it with Big E now, dropping him with a shoulder. Big E puts Konnor in the abdominal stretch and spanks him. Konnor tosses Big E across the ring. Woods comes in but Konnor blocks his DDT mid-air. Konnor with a fall-away slam to Woods. Viktor tags in and takes control of Woods as Kofi tries to rally him with pancakes from ringside. Woods fights up but Viktor elbows him in the head. Woods runs the ropes and dodges shots, dropping Viktor with a rolling elbow. Big E tags in and Woods picks him up on his shoulders. Woods slams Big E on top of Viktor for the pin. The Ascension has been eliminated.

Metalik ends up going at it with Gallows next. Lince tags in and flies off the top but Gallows catches him. Anderson comes in for a Magic Killer but Lince counters it. Metalik counters a Stunner from Gallows. Lince and Anderson end up trading counters but Anderson gets tossed into the ropes. Gallows and Anderson end up on the floor to regroup but Metalik and Lince nail moonsault to the floor at the same time. We see Kalisto down but cheering them on from the floor. Metalik hits a senton on Anderson for the pin. Anderson and Gallows have been eliminated. Fans boo.

Jimmy comes in as Metalik taunts him. Jimmy takes it to the corner and rocks him. Lince gets the tag after Metalik nails a dropkick. Jimmy gets rolled up for 2. Lince with a middle rope moonsault for another 2 count. Lince with another big takedown. Jey tags in and catches Dorado in mid-move to spike him on the mat. Jey covers for the pin. Lucha House Party has been eliminated.

The match is down to Gable & Roode and The Revival vs. The New Day and The Usos. Dawson and Woods go at it now. The referee is distracted by Dash falling in, allowing The Revival to turn it around. Gable comes in and works on Woods’ leg. Dawson tags back in and keeps up the attack on Woods. More back and forth between Woods and Dawson now. Woods takes out Gable and Roode from the apron. Woods with a missile dropkick to Dawson. Big E tags in as does Dash. Big E unloads with big belly-to-belly suplexes. Big E stands tall for a pop. Big E dances over Dash and runs the ropes but Dawson runs in. Big E clotheslines him to the floor. Dash rolls Big E up for a 2 count. Dash gets sent to the apron. Big E doesn’t see Gable tag in. Gable plants Big E with a suplex. Roode tags in for the double team with Gable on Big E, the German suplex into the neckbreaker. Roode holds the pin but Big E kicks out just in time.

Roode gets hyped up as Big E slowly gets to his feet. Big E blocks the Glorious DDT with a big elbow. Woods tags in and sends Roode into a Backstabber combo with Big E. Gable makes the save and Roode kicks out at 2. Jimmy gets sent to the floor. Dawson runs the ropes for a big dive to the floor, taking out Jimmy and Kofi. Woods flies out and takes Dawson down but Dash drops Woods on the floor with a big DDT. Big E runs the ropes and spears Dash to the floor for a big pop. Roode and Gable are left standing in the ring. Gable runs the ropes and Roode launches him out on top of the others. Jey comes in out of nowhere and flattens Roode with a big superkick. Jey mocks Roode’s taunt and runs the ropes, leaping out onto everyone else. Jimmy goes to the top now but Gable crotches him. Gable climbs up and hits a massive super German suplex to Jey, from the top turnbuckle to the group of Superstars on the floor. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Gable is legal now. Roode holds Woods for the double team but it backfires as Gable ends up on the mat. Woods and Roode go at it. Big E tags in and Woods hits the Honor Roll on Roode. Gable moonsaults but Big E catches him in mid-move. Woods and Big E drive Gable down with the double team for the pin. Gable and Roode have been eliminated.

The Revival double teams Big E now but it almost backfires for a close pin attempt. Dawson with a DDT to Big E. Woods tags in and botches a DDT to Dawson. Woods rocks Dawson. Dawson misses a shot. Woods dumps Dawson as Wilder is legal now. Woods drops Wilder and goes to the top. Woods walks the rope and flies out for a double clothesline to The Revival but they catch him with a Shatter Machine in mid-move. Fans boo as it was botched a bit, it appears. The New Day has been eliminated.

The Usos and The Revival face off int he ring now. Both teams start brawling. Dawson ends up sending Jey into the steel steps. The Revival hits a top rope bulldog to Jimmy for another close 2 count. Dawson knocks Jey off the apron after more back & forth. Jimmy drops Dawson with an enziguri to the face. Jimmy goes to the top but Dawson cuts him off. Dawson rocks Jimmy and climbs up. Dash tags in and goes to the other corner. Dawson nails a superplex and Dash follows up with a splash. Dash covers but Jey barely breaks the pin in time. Jey avoids a Shatter Machine to Jimmy. Jimmy kicks out at 2. Dawson eats a superkick. They hit a double superkick to Dash, then Dawson. Jimmy goes to the top and pays tribute to Roman Reigns with a big splash to Dawson. Jimmy covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Team SmackDown (Survivors: The Usos)

– After the match, The Usos recover and stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. The Revival heads up the ramp and gives each other props as The Usos look on.

– Charly is backstage with Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. Charly asks about replacements for Ruby Riott and Natalya. Bliss introduces Sasha Banks and Bayley, saying she’s picked them. Bayley and Banks aren’t happy about how the others treated them on RAW last week but Team SmackDown crossed the line and they will do this just for the red brand. Sasha says they are coming for all of their teammates once tonight is over.

– We go back to the panel. They go over tonight’s pay-per-view card. Booker believes Team SmackDown will come out on top tonight. Otunga disagrees and also believes Rousey will win her match against Flair. Phoenix believes Rousey and Flair will blow everything out of the water tonight but she believes Flair is winning, and will cement her legacy with the win. Coach wraps up and that’s it for the Kickoff as we see the women’s teams backstage getting ready.

– The 2018 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from a sold out Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as Michael Cole welcomes us to Survivor Series. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Women’s Traditional Elimination Match: Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Bayley (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, Mandy Rose (Team Captain: Naomi)

We go to the ring for the women’s Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match as Carmella comes out with R-Truth, rapping their way to the ring. Team SmackDown Captain Naomi is out next. Mandy Rose is out next as JoJo does the introductions. Sonya Deville is out next. Asuka is out last to a big pop. We see a replay from the recent women’s invasion angle on RAW. Team RAW is out next as Captain Alexa Bliss comes out. She will not be wrestling tonight. Mickie James is out next, followed by Tamina Snuka. Nia Jax’s music hits next as the arena fills with loud boos. Sasha Banks is out next, followed by Bayley to a pop.

The bell rings and the two teams get ready to do battle. Naomi starts off with Snuka. Fans start chanting “Becky” for SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Naomi with a quick pin attempt after taking Snuka down. Tamina decks Naomi and knocks Rose off the apron. A big brawl breaks out in the ring with all 10 Superstars. Asuka sends Banks to the floor after a bunch of strikes. Naomi takes Jax down with a kick. Snuka superkicks Naomi and pins her. Naomi has been eliminated to boos.

Carmella comes from behind and immediately rolls Snuka up for the pin. Snuka has been eliminated to a pop.

Carmella calls for a dance break and the music hits as the lights go down. She dances and stops, but turns around to Jax staring at her. This backfires but Rose ends up tagging in. she taunts Jax but Jax levels her for a close 2 count. Rose comes back and drops Jax. Mickie tags in and unloads on Rose. Rose pushes her away and misses a clothesline. Mickie with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Rose with an abdominal stretch to Mickie now, while driving an elbow to the gut. Mickie breaks it and drops Rose into a submission. Rose makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Asuka tags in and stares Mickie down. Fans chant for Asuka as they lock up. They go at it and collide with shoulders in the middle of the ring but both are still standing, twice. Asuka drops Mickie with a Hip Attack.

Asuka with more offense to Mickie. Asuka with a submission into a close 2 count counter by Mickie. Asuka drops Mickie with a backfist. Sonya tags in and rams Mickie into the corner. Sonya with thrusts as the referee backs her off. Deville goes back in but Mickie elbows her. Mickie drops h er again and delivers two kicks. Mickie keeps control but Bayley tags herself in. Bayley and Mickie have a few words. Bayley drops elbows on Deville and covers for a 2 count. Banks tags in and starts working over Deville in the corner. Banks with knees to the gut while Deville was laid out in the corner. Mickie tags herself in and hits a Thesz Press on Sonya for a 2 count. Deville counters and hits a Spear. Deville charges in with a knee but Mandy is legal as she tagged herself in. Rose runs in and steals the pin. Mickie has been eliminated.

Rose and Deville have some words. Bayley tags in and rolls Rose up for a 2 count. Rose turns it around and in comes Carmella. Carmella takes Bayley to the corner and works her over. Bayley drops Carmella in the corner and goes to the top but has to land on her feet. Bayley misses again and Carmella kicks her to her knees. Carmella moonwalks while applying a headlock. Carmella keeps control of Bayley and mocks Banks. Carmella charges in the corner but Bayley catches her with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Bayley covers for the pin. Carmella has been eliminated.

Rose runs back in and takes Bayley back down, working her over in the corner. Rose keeps control and mocks Bayley. Banks finally gets the tag. She hits clotheslines and a dropkick to Rose. Banks misses knees in the corner as Rose moves. Banks comes back with the Backstabber into the Banks Statement. Rose taps. Rose has been eliminated.

Deville runs right in and starts pounding on Banks. It’s down to Deville and Asuka vs. Banks, Bayley and Jax. Asuka tags in and unloads on Banks in the corner with kicks. Asuka takes Banks to another corner and hits the Hip Attack. Asuka with a kick and a 2 count. Deville tags back in and drops Banks into a bodyscissors. Banks powers up with Deville on her back, ramming her into the corner. Banks tosses Deville to the mat Deville blocks a tag but Banks finally gets it. Bayley comes in with clotheslines to Deville. Bayley with a counter and a running knee to Deville. Bayley with more offense and a high knee in the corner for a 2 count. Bayley dodges moves but Deville rocks her and nails a Spinebuster for a 2 count as Jax runs in and breaks the pin. Fans boo Jax.

Jax runs into the ring post after Deville moves. Fans pop. Asuka kicks Jax in the face and they pop again. Banks ends up nailing the Meteora from the apron to Asuka on the floor. Bayley with the big suplex to Deville for a 2 count. Deville ends up taking Bayley to the mat but she also lands hard on her neck on the floor. Deville kicks Bayley into the barrier as the referee counts. They continue brawling. Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex on the floor. They both get counted out. Bayley and Deville have been eliminated at the same time.

It’s down to Asuka vs. Banks and Jax now. Banks faces off with Asuka in the ring. They go at it and trade dropkicks. Asuka blocks the Backstabber and levels Banks. Asuka with a big German suplex, dropping Banks on her neck. Banks catches Asuka with a right hand. Jax joins Banks on the apron and fans pop. Asuka knocks Jax off with a Hip Attack and fans pop. Banks comes in and drops Asuka. Asuka sends Banks out of the ring. Asuka tries to attack from the apron but Banks catches a boot and drops her face-first on the apron. Bliss talks Jax up to get her ready while she recovers on the outside. Asuka with a Hip Attack to Banks on the outside. Asuka brings Banks back in and nails a missile dropkick for another close 2 count. Fans chant for Asuka as she goes at it with Banks now. Banks goes for the Banks Statement but Asuka counters with the Asuka Lock. It’s countered. Sasha with a 2 count. Banks blocks a kick and sends Asuka to the corner. Banks with the flying knees into the corner. Banks goes to the top but Jax comes to the apron and pushes her partner off. This allows Asuka to roll Banks into the Asuka Lock. Banks taps to Asuka. Banks has been eliminated.

Fans boo as Jax enters the ring and drops a pair of legs on Asuka while she’s down. Jax with a third leg drop. Jax stands tall as the boos continue. Fans are not happy with Jax injuring Lynch. Jax with a Samoan Drop for the easy pin on Asuka and the win.

Winners: Team RAW (Sole Survivor: Nia Jax)

– After the match, Jax stands tall and taunts the crowd as her music hits. We go to replays. Bliss enters the ring and raises Jax’s arm as the boos continue.

– We see Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin backstage with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon watching the action. Stephanie says last week was a black mark on Corbin’s career and if he wants his job to be permanent, he needs to make sure Team RAW sweeps things tonight. Corbin says the win from just now should erase the black mark but he guarantees a sweep. They’re interrupted by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Paige. The two sides have words about their brands and Shane says he can’t wait to see his sister fire Corbin. The blue brand bosses walk off.

RAW vs. SmackDown: WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Back from a break and Tom Phillips welcomes us back to the ring. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at ringside. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins makes his way out as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next for this non-title match. Tom shows us the German and Spanish announce teams at ringside.

The bell rings and they size each other up, getting a feel for each other. Nakamura takes it to the corner and slowly backs off, playing mind games early on. Fans do some dueling chants. Nakamura backs off and tells Rollins to bring it. Rollins plays some mind games of his own. They lock up and Nakamura works on the arm. They tangle and Nakamura gets the upperhand for a second. More mind games and slowing the pace down between the two. Rollins lays up on the top turnbuckle and tells Nakamura to bring it back in. Nakamura with strikes into the corner but Rollins turns it around and ends up dropping Nakamura on the apron after blocking a kick. Nakamura comes back and drops Rollins with a big kick to stop the momentum. Nakamura lays Rollins on the apron and delivers a knee strike from the floor.

Nakamura brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Nakamura with more offense, including a knee strike to the face for a 2 count. Nakamura keeps Rollins grounded now as fans try to rally for him. Nakamura puts the boots to Rollins again and the referee warns him. Nakamura continues to dominate the match. Rollins finally counters in the corner and sends Nakamura face-first into the turnbuckles. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Rollins unloads and hits a Slingblade.

Rollins keeps control and dumps Nakamura to the floor over the top rope. Nakamura lands bad. Rollins runs the ropes for a pair of suicide dives. Fans chant “one more time” and Rollins gives it to them. Rollins brings it back into the ring and hits a top rope flying clothesline for another 2 count. Nakamura ends up blocking a shot and missing a shot, coming right back with a kick to the head to drop Rollins. Nakamura with more stiff kicks. Rollins sends him to the corner and charges but gets rocked. Nakamura with high knees to the ribs while Rollins is placed over the top turnbuckle. Nakamura with another close 2 count. They fight off counters again and Nakamura takes a Backstabber. More back and forth. Rollins with a brutal superkick for a close 2 count.

Rollins grabs Nakamura for a Buckle Bomb but he fights out with a rake to the eyes. Rollins misses in the corner and hits the turnbuckle. Nakamura with a kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura unloads with stomps in the corner now as the referee backs him off. Rollins comes back swinging and they brawl. Rollins unloads against the ropes and stomps away now. The referee also backs him off. Nakamura counters a short-arm clothesline and drops Rollins into a triangle. Rollins finally powers up and turns that into a Buckle Bomb as fans pop. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp now as fans do the “burn it down!” chant. Rollins kicks Nakamura in the gut but Nakamura rocks him in the face. Rollins comes back with a forearm. Nakamura with a headbutt. Nakamura drives Rollins into the mat with a Landslide and holds it for a 2 count.

Nakamura goes to the top turnbuckle but Rollins runs up and hits a superplex. Rollins holds it and hits a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. They get up and trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Nakamura gets the upperhand and nails a kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura with a reverse Exploder. Nakamura charges for a Kinshasa but hits the turnbuckle instead. Rollins drops Nakamura with the big Ripcord knee but Nakamura kicks out just in time. Rollins flies for the Frogsplash but misses as Nakamura moves. Nakamura comes right back with a Kinshasa for a close 2 count as fans pop.

Nakamura readies for another Kinshasa as Rollins slowly gets up. Rollins meets him with a big superkick. Rollins misses the Stomp and Nakamura drops him with a kick to the head. Rollins avoids the Kinshasa and hits the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall and gets his title as we go to replays. Rollins stands tall and has his arm raised as Nakamura makes his exit, pointing back at the ring. Rollins nods.

– Back from a break and the men’s Team RAW is backstage. Braun Strowman walks in. He tells Dolph Ziggler, drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley that he doesn’t like them. He doesn’t even know who Lio Rush is. He says Finn Balor is alright but he needs to help tonight. Drew steps up and says if anyone should be barking orders, it’s him because he took out The Shield, among other accomplishments. Braun gets in Drew’s face. Drew warns Braun to stay out of his way. Baron Corbin interrupts. Braun gets in his face and Corbin reminds him of his deal with Stephanie McMahon, that he can’t touch Corbin until after tonight or he doesn’t get his match. Braun throws Rush into Corbin and says that will have to do for now. Braun walks off. R-Truth storms in and tries to get Team RAW on the same page. Corbin yells at him and says he’s not even a part of their team, to get out.

RAW vs. SmackDown: RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus. Big Show is out next. He heads to the ring with The Bar. RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain are out next, Akam and Rezar. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick accompanies them out. Tom shows us some of the other international announce teams in the arena.

The bell rings and here we go. There’s a bit of chaos to start. The Bar double teams Rezar. Cesaro unloads on Rezar and hits uppercuts in the corner. Akam runs in and drops Sheamus off the apron. Cesaro goes for the Swing on Akam but Rezar stops it with a clothesline. Things settle down again as Rezar drops Cesaro for a 2 count. Akam and Rezar double team Cesaro near their corner now.

Cesaro tries to mount offense but Akam tackles him and pounds on him. Show talks trash from ringside. Rezar tags back in for the double team to Cesaro. Cesaro takes a knee to the face but still kicks out at 2. Sheamus comes in and rocks Rezar. The referee backs Sheamus out as Cesaro rolls Rezar up for a 2 count. Akam comes back in and keeps control until Cesaro fires back with uppercuts. Akam comes right back with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Cesaro finally starts to mount some offense with a springboard shot. Sheamus waits for the tag. Sheamus and Rezar tag in at the same time and Sheamus unloads.

Rezar misses a splash in the corner. Sheamus with knee strikes. Sheamus knocks Akam off the apron and gets a pop. Rezar gets blocked as Sheamus drops him over the top rope. Sheamus with the forearms to the chest of Rezar as fans count along. Sheamus goes to the top and hits the flying clothesline to Rezar. Rezar kicks out at 2. Drake is worried at ringside now.

Sheamus yells out and waits for the Brogue Kick. Drake gets on the apron for interference. Cesaro rocks Rezar and Sheamus follows up with a Brogue but Rezar kicks out as Drake puts his foot on the bottom rope to break it. Cesaro chases Drake around the ring. Drake runs into Big Show and goes down hard. Show chokes Drake from the floor while Drake is on the apron. We see that Drake urinates on himself. Everyone laughs. The Authors of Pain take advantage of the distraction and hit a big double team powerbomb on Sheamus. Rezar makes the pin to win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Rezar and Akam take the titles and leave up the ramp with them in the air, without Drake. Their music hits and we go to replays. Drake joins AOP on the stage and they stand tall as RAW is up 3-0 now. Show and The Bar look on from the ring as AOP raises the titles up.

– We get a backstage segment with the men’s Team SmackDown getting on the same page. R-Truth interrupts and gets yelled at again.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to ringside with Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness. They lead us to a video package for the next match. Out first comes Mustafa Ali. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy is out next. The referee raises the title and we get the bell.

Murphy overpowers early on and goes to work. Ali fights him off and connects with an elbow after a face off. They go at it and Ali sends Murphy out of the ring with a hurricanrana. Ali keeps him out with a dropkick. Ali goes to the top and leaps out to the floor, taking Murphy back down. Ali brings it back in but Murphy kicks out at 1. Ali with more offense now. Ali goes to the top but Murphy grabs his ankle. Murphy ends up shoving Ali hard from the top, down into the barrier. Ali lands hard and rolls around in pain.

Murphy works Ali around the ring now. Murphy keeps control and drives a knee into Ali’s back, keeping him grounded. Ali comes back and splashes Murphy for a 2 count. Ali rocks Murphy in the corner. Ali slingshots Murphy into the corner. Ali ducks an elbow and nails a dropkick. Ali with more offense, including a kick to the face in the corner. Ali looks to springboard up but Murphy launches him to the floor. Murphy runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Ali down hard on the floor again. They bring it back in the ring and Ali turns it around. Ali with superkicks and a spike reverse hurricanrana in the ring for another close pin attempt.

Ali with a big kick to the jaw. Ali with more offense but Murphy blocks and works him over. Ali blocks and sends Murphy to the apron with a heel kick. Ali gets countered but he turns that into a huge draping DDT for another close 2 count. Ali drags Murphy over in the corner and goes to the top for the 054. Murphy jumps up and sends Ali to the floor, hitting hard face-first on the apron on the way down.

Murphy goes to the floor and looks to grab Ali but he changes his mind. Fans pop as Murphy takes apart one of the announce tables now. Murphy takes Ali to the table but Ali kicks him in the head. Ali runs back up on the table and grabs Murphy, bringing him down to the floor with a huge Spanish Fly. Ali brings it back in the ring and looks to go for the 054 but Murphy stops him again, nailing a superkick. Murphy ends up hitting a powerbomb and the sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Fans chat “this is awesome” now as Murphy goes for Murphy’s Law. Ali blocks for a 2 count. They collide in the corner and Ali rocks him. Ali gets caught with a huge knee on the way down. Murphy nails Murphy’s Law for the pin to retain.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

– After the match, Murphy recovers and takes the title to celebrate as his music hits. We go to replays. Murphy raises the title as the referee checks on Ali.

– WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is backstage walking. Kayla Braxton stops him and asks if he’s ready for tonight. Bryan just glares at her, smirks and keeps walking.

– We get another promo for WrestleMania 35 tickets and another “coming soon” vignette for Lars Sullivan’s main roster call-up from WWE NXT.

RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Men’s Traditional Elimination Match: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley (Team Captain: Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin) vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Captain: Miz)

We go to the ring and Cole is back on commentary with Graves and Renee. JoJo introduces Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin first and out he comes as the Team RAW Captain. Bobby Lashley is out next with Lio Rush. Finn Balor is out next, followed by Dolph Ziggler. Drew McIntyre is out next and he heads down with Ziggler. Braun Strowman is out last. He enters the ring and stares Corbin down. Team SmackDown Captain The Miz is out first for his team, followed by Jeff Hardy. Samoa Joe is out next, followed by Rey Mysterio. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is out last.

There’s a brief fight between the two teams before the bell rings but things quickly calm back down. Strowman and McIntyre argue about who is going to start. Strowman yells at Drew to get his ass out of the ring. Joe starts off with Strowman but Drew immediately tags himself in. Joe runs from behind and applies the Coquina Clutch on Drew to get things started. Drew fights out but Joe is still fired up. Joe applies the Clutch again. Drew breaks it and nails a Claymore kick for the pin. Joe has been eliminated to loud boos from the crowd.

Drew laughs at Joe as a “bullshit” chant starts up. Hardy enters the ring and sizes Drew up as he warns the Team SmackDown members. Drew takes Hardy to the corner and backs off. Hardy fuels a “delete!” chant before going at it with Drew. Drew with a big clothesline and a tag to Ziggler. Ziggler taunts Hardy and waits for him to get up. Hardy avoids a superkick and in comes Shane for a pop. Ziggler is fired up to go at it with Shane. Shane backs Ziggler into the corner with strikes. Ziggler stuns him with a dropkick to the jaw. Shane comes back with arm drags. Ziggler blocks a DDT and rolls him for a 2 count. Ziggler with a Fame-asser for a 2 count.

Ziggler ends up hitting a big Zig Zag on Shane but Miz breaks the pin. Miz tags in and goes at it with Ziggler. Ziggler avoids the Figure Four. Miz misses a kick and they roll through but Ziggler nails a dropkick. Ziggler talks more trash about being the best in the world. Braun tags himself in and Ziggler doesn’t like it. Miz looks terrified. Drew immediately tags himself in. Braun isn’t happy and they have words. Braun and Drew start fighting. Team RAW tries to break them up. Team SmackDown also gets involved as another brawl breaks out. Team SmackDown gangs up on Strowman but he blasts out and they go flying. Rey drops Braun into the ropes and hits 619. Miz and Shane send Braun over the top rope to the floor. Miz sends Drew into the steel ring post. Team SmackDown keeps control on the floor. Miz, Rey and Hardy bring Braun over to the announce table and place him on top. Shane goes to the top turnbuckle and leaps out, putting Braun through the announce table with a huge elbow drop. Corbin is pissed. Miz and Hardy check on Shane. Corbin throws a fit and yells at the referee as we get a replay.

Miz brings Drew back into the ring and kicks him for a 2 count. The referee tries to restore order as we see Paige and Stephanie McMahon backstage watching the match. Fans chant “this is awesome” as Miz keeps control of Drew. Drew levels Miz with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew has the chance to tag but he doesn’t. Miz comes from behind and Drew drops him. Balor tags himself in, slapping Drew on the arm, then drops Drew with a kick. Balor unloads on Miz now. Balor with a double stomp as Corbin looks on. Miz blocks a Slingblade but Balor blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. They roll up for a 2 count. Balor keeps control and Miz rolls out of the way from a Coup de Grace. Balor with a dropkick to Miz and a Slingblade to Rey. Balor dropkicks Miz into the barrier. Balor brings Miz back into the ring but Rey tags in and hits the flying seated senton on Balor. Rey keeps control with offense to Balor. Balor catches him in mid-move. Balor drops Rey for a close 2 count. Corbin is still frustrated at ringside. They go on and Rey drops Balor into the ropes for 619. Balor ducks it and hits a Slingblade.

Balor dropkicks Rey back into the turnbuckles. Balor goes to the top but Rey avoids Coup de Grace. Rey counters and drops Balor for the 619 again. Rey hits it this time. Rey springboards in and drops the dime for the pin. Balor has been eliminated.

Drew comes right in and levels Rey. Drew picks up Balor on his way out and drops him, then tosses him out of the ring. Fans boo. Rey dropkicks Drew from behind and goes for 619 but Lashley tags in and drops Rey with a big boot. Lashley poses as fans boo. Lashley presses Rey high in the air and drops him but Rey lands on his feet. Lashley catches Rey and launches him into the corner face-first. Lashley with a neckbreaker as Rush cheers him on but fans boo. Lashley lifts Rey for the suplex and holds him high in the air. Rey fights out and drops Lashley on the way down. Rey with an enziguri to Lashley. Ziggler tags in as Rey sends Lashley to the floor. Rey avoids a roll-up from Ziggler. Rey kicks Ziggler in the face. Hardy rallies the crowd for Rey and waits for a tag. Hardy tags in and unloads on Ziggler as fans pop. Hardy drop Ziggler and legdrops him for a 2 count. The Twist of Fate is broken. More back and forth now. Ziggler with a stiff DDT to Hardy for another 2 count. Rey gets fans to chant for Hardy. Ziggler cranks up for a superkick as Hardy slowly gets up. Hardy counters and hits a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top and goes for a Swanton Bomb but Ziggler gets his knees up. Ziggler clutches his knees as we get a replay.

Miz tags in and nails Ziggler in the corner again. Miz looks at Ziggler down in the corner and then at Shane, who is back in the match. He points at the corner. Miz tags in Shane and Shane limps over to the corner for a Coast 2 Coast. Shane leaps out and nails Coast 2 Coast on Ziggler. Shane covers for the pin. Ziggler has been eliminated.

Lashley runs in and levels Shane. Lashley with a big throw to Shane. Lashley with a knee and another throw. Miz tags in but Lashley tosses him. Lashley drops Miz face-first and poses for more boos. Miz sends Lashley shoulder-first into the ring post. Miz keeps control and drops Lashley in the corner. He looks to Shane for another Coast 2 Coast. Miz tags in Shane again. Shane can barely stand up but he limps over to the corner again. Shane climbs up and leaps out for another Coast 2 Coast but Braun jumps up on the apron and swats Shane out of mid-air. Lashley takes advantage and covers Shane but Rey breaks the pin. Rey drags Shane to their corner. Hardy tags in. Lashley tags Strowman in. Hardy attacks Braun and unloads but Braun takes it. Braun blocks the Twist of Fate and nails a big powerslam for the pin. Hardy has been eliminated.

The match is 3-3 now as Rey flies in and goes at it on Braun. Braun shuts him down and drops him with a big powerslam for the pin. Rey has been eliminated.

It’s now down to Braun, Lashley and McIntyre vs. Miz and Shane. Miz is terrified as Braun stares him down. Shane can barely walk at ringside as Braun runs him over with a shoulder. Braun chases Miz down and brings him back in. Braun powerslams Miz and covers for the pin. Miz has been eliminated.

Braun waits in the ring as Shane tries to pull himself back up to the apron. Shane rolls under the bottom rope and struggles to get to his feet. Corbin mocks Shane. Shane stands up and stares back at Braun. Fans chant “you can do it” at Shane. Shane motions for Braun to bring it and fans pop. Braun delivers a huge dropkick, sending Shane into the corner. Braun with a corner splash now. Braun scoops Shane and hits a running powerslam for the pin to win.

Winners: Team RAW (Survivors: Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre)

– After the match, Strowman stands tall as his music hits. Corbin comes from behind and drops Strowman. Corbin leaves with McIntyre and Lashley, laughing up the ramp. Corbin’s music hits as he raises the arms of Lashley and McIntyre on the apron as Strowman yells at them from the ring. We go to replays.

– Cole talks about how WWE Superstars helped the American Red Cross work with the California fire victims earlier today. He leads us to a video that encourages fans to donate to the Red Cross.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Seth Rollins. He’s been focused with Dean Ambrose for weeks but he had to focus on Shinsuke Nakamura tonight and he got the job done. He’s just lucky to make it out with the win. He goes to leave but Charly informs him he has to defend against Ambrose at WWE TLC. Rollins says Ambrose has been hiding but he won’t have anything to hide behind at TLC.

– We get a video package for the next match.

RAW vs. SmackDown: RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the commercial and out first comes Charlotte Flair representing the blue brand, replacing the injured SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is out next.

We get formal ring introductions from JoJo to start. Fans start chanting for Becky as the bell hits. They size each other up and trade a few counters to start. Flair takes out Rousey’s knee from behind but Rousey is still up. They tangle into the ropes. The referee tries to get in the middle. Flair shoves Rousey hard and she goes to the mat. Fans pop. Flair powers out of an armbar. Flair goes for the Figure Four but it’s countered. More back and forth on the mat now. Fans applaud.

Flair takes Rousey to the mat with a headlock as fans do dueling chants. Flair launches Rousey face-first into the bottom turnbuckle and she goes in hard. That spot looked a bit rough. Flair with kicks now. Flair with a big overhead throw and a 2 count. Flair starts working on the legs and the knees now. Rousey is bleeding from an elbow to the mouth now as she tries to fight up from the mat but Flair keeps her grounded. Flair yells at Rousey to shut up as she continues to control the match. Rousey finally breaks free by dropping Flair with a strike.

Rousey with a knee. Rousey with an armbar on the ropes now. The hold is broken. Rousey goes to the top but Flair knocks her down. Flair comes up but Rousey slams her to the mat face-first from the top. Rousey rolls from the top rope into another armbar on Flair. They tangle and roll around on the mat now. Flair turns that into a Boston Crab. Rousey goes for the ropes but Flair pulls her back. Flair goes for the Figure Four but it’s blocked. Flair with a kick to the face. Flair hits Natural Selection but Rousey shrugs it off and goes for another armbar. Rousey drags Flair back, working on the arm. Flair with a backbreaker and a kick to send Rousey back to the mat.

More back and forth with counters now. Rousey gets fired up but she turns around to a big Spear from Flair. Flair covers for a close 2 count as the crowd pops. Rousey pulls Flair into another submission but Flair applies the Figure Four submission. Rousey rolls out of the ring and they both hit the floor, breaking the hold. Rousey uses the barrier and brings Flair back in. Rousey manhandles Flair now, yelling out for a mixed reaction. Rousey with strikes into the corner. Flair fires back and unloads with chops now. Flair kicks the leg out. More back and forth. Flair levels Rousey with a big boot for a 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Rousey counters a move and drops into another armbar but Flair makes it to the rope. Rousey drags Flair back over and puts Flair on her shoulders. Rousey drops Flair with the Piper’s Pit move. Rousey goes to put Flair away but she hangs on. Flair makes it back to the bottom rope and the referee breaks it up. Flair clutches her arm. Rousey yells at her to get back in the ring to finish things. The referee counts.

Fans chant for Flair as she wastes time on the outside. Flair comes back in before the 8 count but she goes right back out. Rousey runs around the ring but Flair nails her with a kendo stick for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Ronda Rousey

– After the bell, Flair sends Rousey into the steel steps. The referee checks on Rousey but Flair comes over and unloads with several kendo stick shots. Flair brings Rousey back into the ring and unloads with the kendo stick. Flair brings a steel chair into the ring but the referee stops her to some boos. The referee yells at Flair to get out of the ring. Flair returns to the ring and drops Rousey on the chair with a Natural Selection. Referees corner Flair now to try and restore order. She drops them all. Flair places the chair around Rousey’s neck and stalks her as referees warn her. Flair drops more officials and stomps on the chair. Rousey gasps for air. Producers Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble rush the ring with trainers. Flair finally backs off as a “thank you Charlotte” chant starts up. Flair looks to finally leave as a bloody Rousey is helped up. We go to replays. Rousey is still down and out of it as trainers check on her. Flair heads to the back. Rousey finally gets to her feet and leaves the ring with the title as another “Becky!” chant starts up. Rousey limps up the ramp and tells officials she doesn’t want any help. Rousey stops and looks back at the crowd as the boos pick up. Rousey heads to the back.