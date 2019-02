Loaded WWE RAW Episode Draws Less Than 3 Million Viewers

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring the returns of Roman Reigns and Batista plus a 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, drew 2.992 million viewers.

This is up 8% from last week’s 2.771 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber episode, and the best viewership of 2019. This is also the best RAW viewership since the post-SummerSlam 2018 episode on August 20, which drew 3.095 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.167 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 3.046 million), the second hour drew 2.952 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.840 million) and the final hour drew 2.648 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.427 million). It was the highest rated first hour since the April 23rd episode, which averaged 3.3 million viewers

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership on cable and #1 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, for the fourth week in a row.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.744 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 7.061 million viewers on CBS, Voice drew 10.774 million viewers on NBC, Masked Singer drew 2.855 million viewers on Fox and CW’s Arrow drew 608,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode: 2.703 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 4 Episode: 2.510 million viewers

February 11 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

February 18 Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.922 million viewers

March 4 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode