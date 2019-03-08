Why Are Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Leaving WWE Soon?

There’s now speculation on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson possibly leaving WWE later this year.

Gallows and Anderson have reportedly turned down multi-million dollar contracts from WWE, according to PWInsider. Word is that The Good Brothers are now planning on leaving WWE when their current contracts expire.

It was reported back in December that they deals will expire in late September 2019, but then it was believed that they would be re-signing instead of returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling. This was before AEW potentially entered the picture.

We’ve noted how WWE officials have been approaching talents about signing new contracts as of late. Gallows and Anderson had multiple meetings with officials but word came out over the last few days that they turned down new deals. They are looking to leave WWE because they aren’t satisfied with how they have been used in recent years, according to the report.

It was also noted that Gallows and Anderson are brought to TV, but they aren’t currently being booked for non-televised live events. One source claimed to PWI that they were removed from the live event tours after initial contract meetings that didn’t lead to a new agreement between the two sides.

The Good Brothers are rarely featured on WWE TV these days. The former RAW Tag Team Champions lost to Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura on the February 5 SmackDown episode and then they lost to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on the December 18 episode. They haven’t been used much since being brought to SmackDown from RAW after WrestleMania 34 last year. They had a “Botch Club” WWE Digital series premiere earlier this year but it was nixed after the premiere episode.

The WWE futures of Gallows and Anderson were a hot topic backstage at this week’s SmackDown. While a lot can change between now and late September, word going around the wrestlers this week is that Gallows and Anderson are determined to continue their pro wrestling careers outside of WWE.