Luke Harper Wins SmackDown Dark Match, WWE Stars Headed Overseas (Photos), Total Divas

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for Wednesday with Natalya and The Bella Twins visiting a pet agency for their social media-famous pets:

– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown in Fresno, CA saw Luke Harper defeat Viktor of The Ascension.

– As seen below, the RAW brand is currently on their way to Italy for the WWE tour that runs for the next 10 days. Both brands will be back in the United States in time for the May 15th RAW and May 16th SmackDown.