As noted, Luke Harper took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he had requested his release from WWE.

Regarding Harper’s current WWE contract, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Harper’s current deal expires around November, but that could be October or December. It’s possible that WWE holds Harper for another 6 months by freezing the contract for the 6 months that he was out of action. Meltzer said that seems unlikely, but WWE has done it in the past with other talents.

There’s obvious speculation on Harper going to All Elite Wrestling once he’s a free agent. Meltzer noted that Harper is good friends with AEW’s Vice President of Business Strategy, Chris Harrington.

Stay tuned for updates on Harper’s request.

For those who missed it, below is Harper’s statement from Tuesday:

“As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE. The past 6 years have been a simply, amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family. I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co workers.

This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud.

Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you everyone.”