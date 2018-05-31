Luke Harper’s Journey To WWE (Video), Montez Ford Celebrating, Dana Warrior

– Below is the latest episode of WWE’s “Formerly Known As” series, looking at how SmackDown Tag Team Champion Luke Harper went from indie darling to Bludgeon Brother:
– WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford turns 28 years old today while former WCW Tag Team Champion Vampiro turns 51.
– WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior’s “Total Warriors Live” podcast will return tonight on UltimateWarrior.com. She discusses the podcast in this new video:
Warriors & WWE Universe! #TotalWarriors returns this Friday June 1st at 8pm ET! Don’t miss us live and exclusively at https://t.co/XiCwstq5Y2. Use the hashtag #AskDana to have your question answered live! TeamWarrior #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/POj1GT1mvb
— Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) May 28, 2018