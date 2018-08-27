Madison Rayne On Getting Her Shot With WWE (VIDEO), Seth Rollins On The Shield

– Above is new video of former Impact Knockouts Champion Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne) talking to WWE about participating in The Mae Young Classic. Rayne discussed her career but did not name TNA or Impact Wrestling.

“I’ve been a professional wrestler for 13 years,” Rayne said. “The last 8 years, I’ve literally traveled the globe, honing my craft, perfecting my skills, winning championships and making sure that when it was the perfect opportunity for me to finally come to WWE, that I was ready in every possible aspect.”

Rayne also recalled seeing her first wrestling match – Bull Nakano vs. WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze on RAW, discussed her in-ring style and how she was always a fan of the underdogs growing up. Rayne said she’s never been more ready for this opportunity with WWE.

“When I got the email letting me know that I was a candidate for the second Mae Young Classic, I cried because over the last few years I’ve become a crier,” she said. “I was overwhelmed because it’s literally been over a decade that I’ve been trying to perfect my skills in the ring. After that many years to finally have this opportunity, it’s like everything’s finally coming together at that perfect moment, and I’ve never been more ready.”

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins took to Instagram today and wrote the following to hype The Shield reunion with Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see what the group does on tonight’s RAW to follow-up on last week’s big reunion.