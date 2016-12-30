Madusa Confirms Posing For Playboy, Says Pictures Are “Floating Around”

WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was the guest on the latest edition of JBL’s “Legends with JBL” interview series on the WWE Network.

During their sit-down discussion, the female WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about being the pioneer of WWE stars in Playboy magazine.

“I did Playboy before it was even big in WWE,” Madusa told JBL. “I did not release the pictures, or, yeah, correct, I did not sign the release because that was the time I was negotiating and wanting to go to Japan and I did not want to be looked at that way.”

Madusa continued, “I was serious. So yeah, they’re floating around there. I’ve got a picture for [JBL]. Just kidding. I have the pictures.”

Check out the complete episode of Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) on “Legends with JBL” on the WWE Network.