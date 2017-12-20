Madusa Post-Surgery Update (Photo), WWE Stars As Animated Holiday Characters, Matt Hardy

– WWE posted this video of Superstars coming to life as animated holiday characters:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if they are a member of Matt Hardy’s “Woken Warriors” or Bray Wyatt’s “Wyatt Swarm” group. As of this writing, 84% voted, “I am a “Woken Warrior” while the rest voted, “I am a member of the “Wyatt Swarm”.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) is recovering after undergoing another full knee replacement back on December 9th. This operation came just 5 months after another operation on her knee. She posted the following update after a visit with doctors today: