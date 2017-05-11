Main Event Announced For NXT “Takeover: Chicago”

Hideo Itami defeated Roderick Strong in the main event of tonight’s WWE NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the main event of “Takeover: Chicago” on May 20th.

Below is the updated Takeover card coming out of this week:

NXT Title Match

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

WWE UK Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate