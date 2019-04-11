All Elite Wrestling has announced a big six-man main event for their Fyter Fest event with CEO Gaming on Saturday, June 29 from the Daytona Beach Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. It will be PAC, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

They are also advertising matches with Cody Rhodes and “additional surprise guests” at the event, which is expected to draw more than 7,000 fans from around the world. CEO Gaming partnered with New Japan Pro Wrestling for their big event in 2018.

Above is the trailer for Fyter Fest, released earlier this week. Below is the graphic for the six-man main event along with the official press release for Fyter Fest, featuring comments from Omega, who is one of the AEW Executive Vice Presidents along with Cody and The Bucks:

#FyterFest #AEW x @CEOGaming

Saturday, June 29th, 2019 #DaytonaBeach

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs Pac & the Lucha Bros

Tickets on sale early May – https://t.co/Zenw0xPAgL pic.twitter.com/5yTPdv9XH3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 11, 2019

All ELITE WRESTLING STORMS INTO “FYTER FEST” AT CEO FIGHTING GAME CHAMPIONSHIPS ON JUNE 29 IN DAYTONA BEACH

— Iconic Match-Ups at Daytona’s Ocean Center with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Surprise Guests –

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (April 11, 2019) – All Elite Wrestling is taking center stage at the highly anticipated FYTER FEST during the CEO Fighting Game Championships, Florida’s largest video gaming convention managed by Community Effort Orlando (CEO) Gaming. On Saturday, June 29, at 8pm ET, FYTER FEST will feature electrifying match-ups with members of The Elite – Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega – as well as additional surprise guests.

Fans can purchase tickets in early May and get event updates at www.fyterfest.com. Hosted at the spacious Daytona Beach Ocean Center, this year’s edition of the CEO Fighting Game Championships marks the 10-year anniversary of the popular Florida-based show.

The high-octane convention, which is expecting more than 7,000 attendees from around the world, has become synonymous with incorporating professional wrestling themed entertainment into the program. Last year, CEO Gaming joined forces with New Japan Pro Wrestling to host a live wrestling card for the first time. This year, the superstars of AEW are looking to raise the bar even higher as they bring their new spirit, energy and freshness to the ring.

Kenny Omega, EVP at All Elite Wrestling, commented: “In 2018, CEO left me feeling fulfilled as a gamer. I could step out from the tournament, take a stroll through artist’s alley, main event my own show and then finally end my evening at JeBaileyland arcade before retiring to my hotel. Sounds great, right? It was… until I wanted more. I wanted music from the top artists in all genres. I wanted to rub elbows with TV and movie celebs while sipping on Coke Zero’s and pre-workout. All while surrounded by the world’s top runway and underwear models. Have I gone too far? Have I gone insane? Maybe. But I, no, WE have a dream. This is Fyter Fest.”

“It’s an exciting time to be a wrestling and gaming fan,” said Alex JeBailey, President and Founder of Community Effort Orlando. “After a successful cross-over live event with Kenny Omega at CEO 2018, I’m looking forward to an even better event and experience for attendees at CEO 2019. Being able to host a live show with the stars of All Elite Wrestling is something the CEO team is very happy to be a part of, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy a memorable weekend in the making.”

All Elite Wrestling: AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega) and Chris Jericho. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world- class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner is DOUBLE OR NOTHING on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, followed by FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville. For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @allelitewrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

CEO Gaming, Inc: Community Effort Orlando (CEO) Gaming, Inc. is an events company specializing in competitive fighting game tournaments and conventions. The company is rooted in enthusiast outreach, promotional entertainment, and spectacle driven internet broadcasts for video game fans worldwide. Through the leadership of its President and Founder, Alex Jebailey, CEO Gaming has become internationally recognized for its live entertainment, brand outreach, and consultancy services. Alex Jebailey and CEO Gaming are currently responsible for some of the world’s most popular gaming experiences. For more info and announcements, check out @CEOGaming (Twitter), /CEOGamingInc (FB), @CEOGamingInc (Instagram), www.fyterfest.com and www.ceogaming.org.