Credit to @FLWrestlingFan for the photo above.

– The former Stokely Hathaway is now using the name Malcolm Bivens in WWE NXT, according to correspondents at Thursday’s live event in Tampa, Florida. He had been using the name Court Moore until now. Bivens was once again in the corner of Jonah Rock. You can see photos of Bivens’ new look below:

Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce you to Malcolm Bivens. @StokelyHathaway Learn to love it. pic.twitter.com/Nso9VJGfvG — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 17, 2019

– Speaking of Rock, he faced a returning Killian Dain at Thursday’s NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. Dain receives a nice welcome back pop and defeated Rock in singles action. Dain did a post-match angle with Kassius Ohno, who challenged Dain to a match for Friday’s NXT live event in St. Petersburg. That match was confirmed for tomorrow.

Dain’s WWE status has been up in the air since SAnitY was split up in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup. Eric Young was sent to RAW while Alexander Wolfe returned to the NXT UK brand. There was some speculation on Dain going to WWE’s red brand because his wife Nikki Cross is there, but there has been no talk of that happening. It was then reported in late April that Dain was headed back to NXT. He was rumored for the May 1 NXT TV tapings but the return didn’t happen then. It looks like this could be his return to the brand. It’s interesting to note that Dain did not end up on RAW as WWE made an effort to keep many of their real-life couples on the same roster.

Below are a few photos of Dain at last night’s event in Tampa:

Just when I hoped @KassiusOhno had a change of heart. pic.twitter.com/VrSoRGXkYi — Keri (WWEMom) (@NXTWWEMom) May 17, 2019

We have the NXT return of @KillianDain as he takes on @Jonah_Rock pic.twitter.com/idMvikw2HN — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 17, 2019