Major Announcement On Monday’s WWE RAW

By
Scott Lazara
-
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon attends the Make-A-Wish celebration event for John Cena's 500th Wish Granting Milestone at Dave & Buster's Time Square on August 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

WWE has announced that RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be on Monday’s RAW to make a historic announcement.

No word yet on what the announcement may be but it could have to do with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Monday’s RAW is scheduled to feature Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley to determine Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent.

WWE tweeted the following on Stephanie’s announcement: