Major Handicap Match Set For WWE Fastlane

The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio is now advertising a big Handicap Match for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 10 – Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

As we’ve noted, there’s been speculation on an eight-man match at Fastlane with The Shield and Braun Strowman vs. Elias, Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre. There’s no word yet on if Strowman, Dean Ambrose and Elias will be added to the match mentioned above.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that the heels using a Shield-style triple powerbomb on Strowman at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was no coincidence as a full-fledged reunion of The Shield is possible before Fastlane.

The Q Arena is also now advertising Strowman for an appearance at Fastlane, along with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

WWE has not confirmed the Handicap Match for Fastlane but we will keep you updated. Below is the current announced card for Fastlane, which will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)