Major Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has confirmed that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement at the big Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Shawn and Triple H will reunite as DX to face The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As noted, the event has been moved from the 68,000-seat King Fahd International Stadium to the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium.

Below is the current card for Crown Jewel, which will air live on the WWE Network:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

WWE World Cup Tournament