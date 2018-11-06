Major Praise For Elias Following Last Night’s RAW Win, New WWE Tag Team Feud Revealed

– It looks like we might get The Revival vs. The Lucha House Party on next Monday’s WWE RAW from Kansas City. WWE aired the following video on last night’s RAW with a look at Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, with comments from Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

“There’s no room in our division for The Loser House Party. We’re going to send them back to 205 Live where they belong,” Dawson said.

– WWE veteran Goldust took to Twitter during last night’s RAW and tweeted the following props for Elias, who picked up a win over Dolph Ziggler. WWE is apparently moving forward with the babyface push for Elias.