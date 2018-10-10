Major Segment Revealed For WWE SmackDown 1000

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been confirmed for next Tuesday’s SmackDown 1000 episode in Washington, DC. WWE has confirmed that he will be hosting a special edition of The Cutting Edge. Christian is likely to appear but he has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Below is the updated line-up for next Tuesday:

* The Undertaker and Kane return to SmackDown

* Evolution reunites with Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* Rey Mysterio returns to face WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifier

* Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long return, plus others

* Advertised matches: Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Samoa Joe; Asuka, Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. The IIconics and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

WWE’s announcement on Edge’s return reads like this:

Edge returns for a special edition of “The Cutting Edge” at SmackDown 1000

The Rated-R Superstar is coming home.

Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show “The Cutting Edge” next Tuesday as part of SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode.

The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand’s greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown’s premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner.

What will he have to say? Find out when “The Cutting Edge” returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!