Major Update On The Undertaker vs. Triple H At WWE SSD, Possible Tag Match For Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW on tonight’s show in Dallas and announced that brother Kane will be in his corner for the “final battle” with Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H’s corner.
As we’ve noted, there’s talk of Michaels coming out of retirement to wrestle a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. It looks like that match will be Michaels and Triple H vs. The Brothers of Destruction.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event that takes place on Saturday, October 6 from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Bar vs. The New Day
#1 Contenders Match
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
Triple H with Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker with Kane
John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
The Bella Twins and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad
Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce