Major Updates On WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble Event

Roman Reigns appeared on The Jim & Sam Show today and revealed that WWE’s “Greatest Royal Rumble” event scheduled for April in Saudi Arabia will be a WWE Network special. You can listen to the full interview above.

“We have South Africa and Saudi Arabia with the greatest battle royal of all time. So that’s going to be huge,” Reigns said. “Hopefully I’m not giving away spoilers here… breaking news, happening now… but I think it’s going to be a huge WWE Network special.”

Reigns later noted in the interview that they are expecting 60,000 – 70,000 fans for the event.

As noted, the event will take place on Friday, April 27th from the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Superstars announced include Triple H, Roman Reigns, John Cena, WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bray Wyatt.

WWE noted to us that while the announced Superstars are scheduled to appear at the event, that does not necessarily mean that they will be in the actual Rumble match that takes place that night.

It’s also been reported via PWInsider that Chris Jericho was contacted about appearing at the event and that The Undertaker will be appearing “in some fashion.” WWE officials are said to be working on more surprises for the show as they want the event to be “massive” and “impactful.” The event is the first part of a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority in support of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform program.