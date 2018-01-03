Major WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed, New Rumble Participants, Updated Card

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight’s show that WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his title against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Handicap Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

SmackDown also saw new Superstars confirmed for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches – Baron Corbin, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Below is the updated Rumble card coming out of SmackDown:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods