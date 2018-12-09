Mandy Rose Rips Sara Lee

Mandy Rose went full heel mode on Twitter earlier today.

Rose commented about Naomi getting dumped by Asuka as her tag team partner which didn’t go over well with one fan. The fan took a shot at Mandy for her Tough Enough loss to Sara Lee.

“Bitch you’re the weak link in everything you’re apart of. That’s why Sara Lee was tough enough, ho!” the fan tweeted out. It didn’t take Mandy long to respond.

“Hahahahahahahahahahah where she at now tho ???” Rose replied along with two thinking emojis.

Sara Lee was released from her WWE contract on September 30, 2016, while she was still in NXT. Later on, she had a baby in May 2017 with Wesley Blake.